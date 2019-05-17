TABELLE-Europäische Kursgewinner und -verlierer der Woche

Frankfurt, 17. Mai (Reuters) - Firmenbilanzen und die Hoffnung auf eine Lösung im Handelsstreit haben die Börsen in der abgelaufenen Woche angetrieben. Der Dax legte 1,5 Prozent zu. Indizes +/- Stand Stand in 17.05.1 Vorwoc % 9 he Dax +1,5 12.238, 12.059, 94 83 EuroStoxx50 +2,0 3.427,3 3.361,0 3 5 Stoxx50 +2,0 3.140,1 3.078,9 3 9 EuroStoxx-Autoindex<.SXA -1,0 471,26 476,21 E> Dax +/- Stand Stand Stärkste Kursentwicklung in 17.05.1 Vorwoc % 9 he Linde PLC +6,6 169,55 159,00 RWE AG +6,0 23,47 22,15 Muenchener +4,2 219,00 210,10 Rueckversicherungs Gesellschaft AG in Muenchen Beiersdorf AG +4,0 102,30 98,40 SAP SE +4,0 114,60 110,24 Dax +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 17.05.1 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 9 he thyssenkrupp AG -13, 12,51 14,40 2 Merck KGaA -5,1 91,62 96,52 Fresenius Medical Care -4,5 69,24 72,52 AG & Co KGaA Bayerische Motoren Werke -3,9 66,16 68,87 AG Continental AG -3,5 129,04 133,74 EuroStoxx50 +/- Stand Stand Stärkste Kursentwicklung in 17.05.1 Vorwoc % 9 he Linde PLC +6,6 169,55 159,00 Amadeus IT Group +6,5 70,64 66,34 SA Total SA +5,2 49,31 46,87 ASML Holding NV +4,4 182,96 175,32 Vinci SA +4,2 89,48 85,84 EuroStoxx50 +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 17.05.1 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 9 he Bayerische Motoren Werke -3,9 66,16 68,87 AG Fresenius SE & Co -3,2 48,81 50,44 KGaA ING Groep NV -3,2 10,11 10,44 BASF SE -2,6 63,56 65,23 WFD Unibail Rodamco -2,5 142,15 145,75 NV EuroStoxx-Autowerte +/- Stand Stand Stärkste Kursentwicklung in 17.05.1 Vorwoc % 9 he Ferrari NV +3,2 128,75 124,70 Fiat Chrysler +3,0 13,34 12,95 Automobiles NV Knorr Bremse AG +2,7 95,60 93,10 Pirelli & C SpA +1,1 5,79 5,73 Peugeot SA +1,0 21,38 21,16 EuroStoxx-Autowerte +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 17.05.1 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 9 he Renault SA -7,2 51,73 55,73 Faurecia SE -5,1 37,46 39,48 Valeo SA -4,6 27,23 28,55 Bayerische Motoren Werke -3,9 66,16 68,87 AG Continental AG -3,5 129,04 133,74 EuroStoxx-Sektoren +/- Stand Stand Stärkste Kursentwicklung in 17.05.1 Vorwoc % 9 he Öl und Gas +4,5 333,05 318,86 Technologie +3,4 531,24 513,93 Chemie +2,7 1.050,0 1.022,7 9 4 Bau +2,3 436,90 427,09 Finanzdienstleister<.SXF +2,2 450,80 441,26 E> EuroStoxx-Sektoren +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 17.05.1 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 9 he Rohstoffe -2,9 179,63 185,03 Automobil -1,0 471,26 476,21 Banken -0,5 93,32 93,83 Immobilien -0,5 240,54 241,80 Reise und -0,5 176,36 177,21 Freizeit (Reporter: Anika Ross, redigiert von Petra Jasper. Bei Rückfragen wenden Sie sich bitte an die Redaktionsleitung unter den Telefonnummern 069-7565 1236 oder 030-2888 5168)