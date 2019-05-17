Marktbericht Deutschland
TABELLE-Europäische Kursgewinner und -verlierer der Woche

Reuters Staff

    Frankfurt, 17. Mai (Reuters) - Firmenbilanzen und die
Hoffnung auf eine Lösung im Handelsstreit haben die Börsen in
der abgelaufenen Woche angetrieben. Der Dax legte 1,5
Prozent zu.
    
    
 Indizes                   +/-    Stand   Stand 
                            in   17.05.1   Vorwoc
                            %       9       he
 Dax                       +1,5  12.238,  12.059,
                                      94       83
 EuroStoxx50               +2,0  3.427,3  3.361,0
                                       3        5
 Stoxx50                   +2,0  3.140,1  3.078,9
                                       3        9
 EuroStoxx-Autoindex<.SXA  -1,0   471,26   476,21
 E>                                       
                                                 
 Dax                       +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste Kursentwicklung   in   17.05.1   Vorwoc
                            %       9       he
 Linde PLC                 +6,6   169,55   159,00
 RWE AG                    +6,0    23,47    22,15
 Muenchener                +4,2   219,00   210,10
 Rueckversicherungs                       
 Gesellschaft AG in                       
 Muenchen                                 
 Beiersdorf AG             +4,0   102,30    98,40
 SAP SE                    +4,0   114,60   110,24
                                                 
 Dax                       +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                 in   17.05.1   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung            %       9       he
 thyssenkrupp AG           -13,    12,51    14,40
                              2           
 Merck KGaA                -5,1    91,62    96,52
 Fresenius Medical Care    -4,5    69,24    72,52
 AG & Co KGaA                             
 Bayerische Motoren Werke  -3,9    66,16    68,87
 AG                                       
 Continental AG            -3,5   129,04   133,74
                                                 
 EuroStoxx50               +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste Kursentwicklung   in   17.05.1   Vorwoc
                            %       9       he
 Linde PLC                 +6,6   169,55   159,00
 Amadeus IT Group          +6,5    70,64    66,34
 SA                                       
 Total SA                  +5,2    49,31    46,87
 ASML Holding NV           +4,4   182,96   175,32
 Vinci SA                  +4,2    89,48    85,84
                                                 
 EuroStoxx50               +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                 in   17.05.1   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung            %       9       he
 Bayerische Motoren Werke  -3,9    66,16    68,87
 AG                                       
 Fresenius SE & Co         -3,2    48,81    50,44
 KGaA                                     
 ING Groep NV              -3,2    10,11    10,44
 BASF SE                   -2,6    63,56    65,23
 WFD Unibail Rodamco       -2,5   142,15   145,75
 NV                                       
                                                 
 EuroStoxx-Autowerte       +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste Kursentwicklung   in   17.05.1   Vorwoc
                            %       9       he
 Ferrari NV                +3,2   128,75   124,70
 Fiat Chrysler             +3,0    13,34    12,95
 Automobiles NV                           
 Knorr Bremse AG           +2,7    95,60    93,10
 Pirelli & C SpA           +1,1     5,79     5,73
 Peugeot SA                +1,0    21,38    21,16
                                                 
 EuroStoxx-Autowerte       +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                 in   17.05.1   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung            %       9       he
 Renault SA                -7,2    51,73    55,73
 Faurecia SE               -5,1    37,46    39,48
 Valeo SA                  -4,6    27,23    28,55
 Bayerische Motoren Werke  -3,9    66,16    68,87
 AG                                       
 Continental AG            -3,5   129,04   133,74
                                                 
 EuroStoxx-Sektoren        +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste Kursentwicklung   in   17.05.1   Vorwoc
                            %       9       he
 Öl und Gas                +4,5   333,05   318,86
 Technologie               +3,4   531,24   513,93
 Chemie                    +2,7  1.050,0  1.022,7
                                       9        4
 Bau                       +2,3   436,90   427,09
 Finanzdienstleister<.SXF  +2,2   450,80   441,26
 E>                                       
                                                 
 EuroStoxx-Sektoren        +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                 in   17.05.1   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung            %       9       he
 Rohstoffe                 -2,9   179,63   185,03
 Automobil                 -1,0   471,26   476,21
 Banken                    -0,5    93,32    93,83
 Immobilien                -0,5   240,54   241,80
 Reise und                 -0,5   176,36   177,21
 Freizeit                                 
 



 (Reporter: Anika Ross, redigiert von Petra Jasper. Bei
Rückfragen wenden Sie sich bitte an die Redaktionsleitung unter
den Telefonnummern 069-7565 1236 oder 030-2888 5168)
