Marktbericht Deutschland
May 24, 2019

TABELLE-Europäische Kursgewinner und -verlierer der Woche

Reuters Staff



    Frankfurt, 24. Mai (Reuters) - Der Handelsstreit zwischen
den USA und China hat die Stimmung an den Börsen in der
abgelaufenen Woche belastet. Der Dax verlor 1,9 Prozent.
    
    
 Indizes                   +/-    Stand   Stand 
                            in   24.05.1   Vorwoc
                            %       9       he
 Dax                       -1,9  12.011,  12.238,
                                      04       94
 EuroStoxx50               -2,2  3.350,7  3.425,6
                                       0        4
 Stoxx50                   -1,1  3.103,3  3.138,7
                                       2        9
 EuroStoxx-Autoindex<.SXA  -5,2   446,15   470,58
 E>                                       
                                                 
 Dax                       +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste Kursentwicklung   in   24.05.1   Vorwoc
                            %       9       he
 Wirecard AG               +11,   155,50   139,95
                              1           
 Deutsche Boerse           +2,6   125,50   122,35
 AG                                       
 E.ON SE                   +1,6     9,44     9,29
 Adidas AG                 +1,5   259,25   255,50
 Vonovia SE                +1,2    47,82    47,26
                                                 
 Dax                       +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                 in   24.05.1   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung            %       9       he
 Daimler AG                -11,    47,43    53,36
                              1           
 Infineon Technologies     -8,9    16,38    17,97
 AG                                       
 Covestro AG               -7,3    40,95    44,19
 Deutsche Bank             -7,0     6,37     6,84
 AG                                       
 Bayer AG                  -5,4    53,90    56,95
                                                 
 EuroStoxx50               +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste Kursentwicklung   in   24.05.1   Vorwoc
                            %       9       he
 Iberdrola SA              +2,9     8,42     8,18
 Enel SpA                  +2,8     5,79     5,63
 Schneider Electric        +1,7    73,90    72,68
 SE                                       
 Adidas AG                 +1,5   259,25   255,50
 Orange SA                 +0,9    13,95    13,83
                                                 
 EuroStoxx50               +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                 in   24.05.1   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung            %       9       he
 Intesa Sanpaolo           -11,     1,92     2,17
 SpA                          6           
 Daimler AG                -11,    47,43    53,36
                              1           
 Kering SA                 -7,5   482,70   522,00
 ASML Holding NV           -6,8   170,40   182,82
 Bayer AG                  -5,4    53,90    56,95
                                                 
 EuroStoxx-Autowerte       +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste Kursentwicklung   in   24.05.1   Vorwoc
                            %       9       he
 Ferrari NV                -0,4   128,00   128,55
 Nokian Tyres              -1,0    25,71    25,98
 plc                                      
 Knorr Bremse AG           -1,6    94,05    95,60
 Volkswagen AG             -2,9   142,86   147,14
 Renault SA                -3,3    49,99    51,69
                                                 
 EuroStoxx-Autowerte       +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                 in   24.05.1   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung            %       9       he
 Daimler AG                -11,    47,43    53,36
                              1           
 Pirelli & C SpA           -8,1     5,32     5,79
 Fiat Chrysler             -5,1    11,46    12,07
 Automobiles NV                           
 Porsche Automobil         -4,6    56,84    59,60
 Holding SE                               
 Continental AG            -4,1   123,70   129,04
                                                 
 EuroStoxx-Sektoren        +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste Kursentwicklung   in   24.05.1   Vorwoc
                            %       9       he
 Versorger                 +0,5   316,30   314,87
 Immobilien                -0,1   240,18   240,51
 Nahrungsmittel            -0,2   604,02   605,06
 Finanzdienstleister<.SXF  -0,2   449,75   450,58
 E>                                       
 Konsumgüter               -0,4   984,36   988,69
                                                 
 EuroStoxx-Sektoren        +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                 in   24.05.1   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung            %       9       he
 Automobil                 -5,2   446,15   470,58
 Rohstoffe                 -4,5   171,55   179,57
 Banken                    -4,4    89,23    93,34
 Einzelhandel              -3,6   508,56   527,73
 Öl und Gas                -3,3   321,78   332,69
 



 (Reporter: Anika Ross, redigiert von Scot W. Stevenson
Bei Rückfragen wenden Sie sich bitte an die Redaktionsleitung
unter den Telefonnummern 069-7565 1236 oder 030-2888 5168)

