TABELLE-Europäische Kursgewinner und -verlierer der Woche

Frankfurt, 24. Mai (Reuters) - Der Handelsstreit zwischen den USA und China hat die Stimmung an den Börsen in der abgelaufenen Woche belastet. Der Dax verlor 1,9 Prozent. Indizes +/- Stand Stand in 24.05.1 Vorwoc % 9 he Dax -1,9 12.011, 12.238, 04 94 EuroStoxx50 -2,2 3.350,7 3.425,6 0 4 Stoxx50 -1,1 3.103,3 3.138,7 2 9 EuroStoxx-Autoindex<.SXA -5,2 446,15 470,58 E> Dax +/- Stand Stand Stärkste Kursentwicklung in 24.05.1 Vorwoc % 9 he Wirecard AG +11, 155,50 139,95 1 Deutsche Boerse +2,6 125,50 122,35 AG E.ON SE +1,6 9,44 9,29 Adidas AG +1,5 259,25 255,50 Vonovia SE +1,2 47,82 47,26 Dax +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 24.05.1 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 9 he Daimler AG -11, 47,43 53,36 1 Infineon Technologies -8,9 16,38 17,97 AG Covestro AG -7,3 40,95 44,19 Deutsche Bank -7,0 6,37 6,84 AG Bayer AG -5,4 53,90 56,95 EuroStoxx50 +/- Stand Stand Stärkste Kursentwicklung in 24.05.1 Vorwoc % 9 he Iberdrola SA +2,9 8,42 8,18 Enel SpA +2,8 5,79 5,63 Schneider Electric +1,7 73,90 72,68 SE Adidas AG +1,5 259,25 255,50 Orange SA +0,9 13,95 13,83 EuroStoxx50 +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 24.05.1 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 9 he Intesa Sanpaolo -11, 1,92 2,17 SpA 6 Daimler AG -11, 47,43 53,36 1 Kering SA -7,5 482,70 522,00 ASML Holding NV -6,8 170,40 182,82 Bayer AG -5,4 53,90 56,95 EuroStoxx-Autowerte +/- Stand Stand Stärkste Kursentwicklung in 24.05.1 Vorwoc % 9 he Ferrari NV -0,4 128,00 128,55 Nokian Tyres -1,0 25,71 25,98 plc Knorr Bremse AG -1,6 94,05 95,60 Volkswagen AG -2,9 142,86 147,14 Renault SA -3,3 49,99 51,69 EuroStoxx-Autowerte +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 24.05.1 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 9 he Daimler AG -11, 47,43 53,36 1 Pirelli & C SpA -8,1 5,32 5,79 Fiat Chrysler -5,1 11,46 12,07 Automobiles NV Porsche Automobil -4,6 56,84 59,60 Holding SE Continental AG -4,1 123,70 129,04 EuroStoxx-Sektoren +/- Stand Stand Stärkste Kursentwicklung in 24.05.1 Vorwoc % 9 he Versorger +0,5 316,30 314,87 Immobilien -0,1 240,18 240,51 Nahrungsmittel -0,2 604,02 605,06 Finanzdienstleister<.SXF -0,2 449,75 450,58 E> Konsumgüter -0,4 984,36 988,69 EuroStoxx-Sektoren +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 24.05.1 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 9 he Automobil -5,2 446,15 470,58 Rohstoffe -4,5 171,55 179,57 Banken -4,4 89,23 93,34 Einzelhandel -3,6 508,56 527,73 Öl und Gas -3,3 321,78 332,69 (Reporter: Anika Ross, redigiert von Scot W. Stevenson Bei Rückfragen wenden Sie sich bitte an die Redaktionsleitung unter den Telefonnummern 069-7565 1236 oder 030-2888 5168)