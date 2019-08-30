TABELLE-Europäische Kursgewinner und -verlierer der Woche

Frankfurt, 30. Aug (Reuters) - Hoffnungsvolle Signale im Handelsstreit haben die Aktienanleger in der abgelaufenen Woche ermutigt. Der Dax gewann 2,8 Prozent. Indizes +/- Stand Stand in 30.08.1 Vorwoc % 9 he Dax +2,8 11.939, 11.611, 28 51 EuroStoxx50 +2,6 3.419,7 3.334,2 3 5 Stoxx50 +2,1 3.132,1 3.069,0 8 5 EuroStoxx-Autoindex<.SXA +3,9 432,46 416,15 E> Dax +/- Stand Stand Stärkste Kursentwicklung in 30.08.1 Vorwoc % 9 he thyssenkrupp AG +7,4 11,12 10,35 Deutsche Lufthansa +6,7 13,98 13,10 AG Covestro AG +5,9 41,19 38,91 Henkel AG & Co +5,5 91,10 86,34 KGaA Daimler AG +4,9 42,71 40,72 Dax +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 30.08.1 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 9 he Wirecard AG 0,0 145,10 145,10 Muenchener +0,2 217,90 217,40 Rueckversicherungs Gesellschaft AG in Muenchen Fresenius SE & Co +0,2 44,16 44,06 KGaA Fresenius Medical Care +1,0 61,20 60,60 AG & Co KGaA Bayer AG +1,1 67,34 66,59 EuroStoxx50 +/- Stand Stand Stärkste Kursentwicklung in 30.08.1 Vorwoc % 9 he Enel SpA +6,0 6,60 6,22 ASML Holding NV +5,8 201,25 190,16 Telefonica SA +5,8 6,29 5,94 L'Oreal SA +5,1 248,20 236,10 Daimler AG +4,9 42,71 40,72 EuroStoxx50 +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 30.08.1 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 9 he WFD Unibail Rodamco -2,0 119,60 122,00 NV AXA SA -2,0 20,84 21,25 Banco Santander -1,0 3,43 3,47 SA Nokia Oyj -0,6 4,49 4,52 Vivendi SA 0,0 25,41 25,41 EuroStoxx-Autowerte +/- Stand Stand Stärkste Kursentwicklung in 30.08.1 Vorwoc % 9 he Faurecia SE +9,9 39,58 36,00 Peugeot SA +7,5 20,32 18,90 Daimler AG +4,9 42,71 40,72 Valeo SA +4,7 24,77 23,65 HELLA GmbH & Co +4,6 37,88 36,22 KgaA EuroStoxx-Autowerte +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 30.08.1 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 9 he Nokian Tyres -2,7 24,95 25,65 plc Pirelli & C SpA +0,8 4,71 4,67 Porsche Automobil +2,5 57,06 55,66 Holding SE Continental AG +2,6 109,76 106,98 Renault SA +2,9 51,92 50,47 EuroStoxx-Sektoren +/- Stand Stand Stärkste Kursentwicklung in 30.08.1 Vorwoc % 9 he Rohstoffe +5,1 168,89 160,67 Automobil +3,9 432,46 416,15 Öl und Gas +3,6 308,84 297,97 Telekom +3,5 288,57 278,80 Bau +3,4 453,04 438,06 EuroStoxx-Sektoren +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 30.08.1 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 9 he Versicherung +0,2 267,75 267,33 Medien +1,2 226,09 223,45 Gesundheit +1,4 799,43 788,12 Finanzdienstleister<.SXF +2,0 464,54 455,51 E> Banken +2,0 80,42 78,82 (Reporter: Anika Ross, redigiert von Birgit Mittwollen. Bei Rückfragen wenden Sie sich bitte an die Redaktionsleitung unter den Telefonnummern 069-7565 1236 oder 030-2888 5168)