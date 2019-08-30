Marktbericht Deutschland
TABELLE-Europäische Kursgewinner und -verlierer der Woche

    Frankfurt, 30. Aug (Reuters) - Hoffnungsvolle Signale im
Handelsstreit haben die Aktienanleger in der abgelaufenen Woche
ermutigt. Der Dax gewann 2,8 Prozent.
    
    
 Indizes                   +/-    Stand   Stand 
                            in   30.08.1   Vorwoc
                            %       9       he
 Dax                       +2,8  11.939,  11.611,
                                      28       51
 EuroStoxx50               +2,6  3.419,7  3.334,2
                                       3        5
 Stoxx50                   +2,1  3.132,1  3.069,0
                                       8        5
 EuroStoxx-Autoindex<.SXA  +3,9   432,46   416,15
 E>                                       
                                                 
 Dax                       +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste Kursentwicklung   in   30.08.1   Vorwoc
                            %       9       he
 thyssenkrupp AG           +7,4    11,12    10,35
 Deutsche Lufthansa        +6,7    13,98    13,10
 AG                                       
 Covestro AG               +5,9    41,19    38,91
 Henkel AG & Co            +5,5    91,10    86,34
 KGaA                                     
 Daimler AG                +4,9    42,71    40,72
                                                 
 Dax                       +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                 in   30.08.1   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung            %       9       he
 Wirecard AG                0,0   145,10   145,10
 Muenchener                +0,2   217,90   217,40
 Rueckversicherungs                       
 Gesellschaft AG in                       
 Muenchen                                 
 Fresenius SE & Co         +0,2    44,16    44,06
 KGaA                                     
 Fresenius Medical Care    +1,0    61,20    60,60
 AG & Co KGaA                             
 Bayer AG                  +1,1    67,34    66,59
                                                 
 EuroStoxx50               +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste Kursentwicklung   in   30.08.1   Vorwoc
                            %       9       he
 Enel SpA                  +6,0     6,60     6,22
 ASML Holding NV           +5,8   201,25   190,16
 Telefonica SA             +5,8     6,29     5,94
 L'Oreal SA                +5,1   248,20   236,10
 Daimler AG                +4,9    42,71    40,72
                                                 
 EuroStoxx50               +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                 in   30.08.1   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung            %       9       he
 WFD Unibail Rodamco       -2,0   119,60   122,00
 NV                                       
 AXA SA                    -2,0    20,84    21,25
 Banco Santander           -1,0     3,43     3,47
 SA                                       
 Nokia Oyj                 -0,6     4,49     4,52
 Vivendi SA                 0,0    25,41    25,41
                                                 
 EuroStoxx-Autowerte       +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste Kursentwicklung   in   30.08.1   Vorwoc
                            %       9       he
 Faurecia SE               +9,9    39,58    36,00
 Peugeot SA                +7,5    20,32    18,90
 Daimler AG                +4,9    42,71    40,72
 Valeo SA                  +4,7    24,77    23,65
 HELLA GmbH & Co           +4,6    37,88    36,22
 KgaA                                     
                                                 
 EuroStoxx-Autowerte       +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                 in   30.08.1   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung            %       9       he
 Nokian Tyres              -2,7    24,95    25,65
 plc                                      
 Pirelli & C SpA           +0,8     4,71     4,67
 Porsche Automobil         +2,5    57,06    55,66
 Holding SE                               
 Continental AG            +2,6   109,76   106,98
 Renault SA                +2,9    51,92    50,47
                                                 
 EuroStoxx-Sektoren        +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste Kursentwicklung   in   30.08.1   Vorwoc
                            %       9       he
 Rohstoffe                 +5,1   168,89   160,67
 Automobil                 +3,9   432,46   416,15
 Öl und Gas                +3,6   308,84   297,97
 Telekom                   +3,5   288,57   278,80
 Bau                       +3,4   453,04   438,06
                                                 
 EuroStoxx-Sektoren        +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                 in   30.08.1   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung            %       9       he
 Versicherung              +0,2   267,75   267,33
 Medien                    +1,2   226,09   223,45
 Gesundheit                +1,4   799,43   788,12
 Finanzdienstleister<.SXF  +2,0   464,54   455,51
 E>                                       
 Banken                    +2,0    80,42    78,82
 



