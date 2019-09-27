TABELLE-Europäische Kursgewinner und -verlierer der Woche

Frankfurt, 27. Sep (Reuters) - Das Hin und Her im Handelsstreit und rund um den Brexit hat die Anleger in der abgelaufenen Woche verunsichert. Der Dax verlor 0,7 Prozent. Indizes +/- Stand Stand in 27.09.1 Vorwoc % 9 he Dax -0,7 12.380, 12.468, 94 01 EuroStoxx50 -0,8 3.542,4 3.571,3 3 9 Stoxx50 +0,1 3.240,0 3.238,0 9 2 EuroStoxx-Autoindex<.SXA -2,6 457,21 469,23 E> Dax +/- Stand Stand Stärkste Kursentwicklung in 27.09.1 Vorwoc % 9 he Vonovia SE +4,7 46,23 44,15 Adidas AG +3,8 285,10 274,75 Deutsche Boerse +3,0 143,55 139,35 AG MTU Aero Engines +2,7 243,80 237,40 AG Muenchener +1,8 237,20 232,90 Rueckversicherungs Gesellschaft AG in Muenchen Dax +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 27.09.1 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 9 he Deutsche Bank -5,2 6,93 7,31 AG Infineon Technologies -4,7 16,61 17,43 AG Daimler AG -4,2 45,38 47,35 Bayer AG -3,8 64,68 67,23 Volkswagen AG -3,1 154,90 159,80 EuroStoxx50 +/- Stand Stand Stärkste Kursentwicklung in 27.09.1 Vorwoc % 9 he Adidas AG +3,8 285,10 274,75 Deutsche Boerse +3,0 143,55 139,35 AG Enel SpA +3,0 6,77 6,58 Industria de Diseno +2,9 28,05 27,27 Textil SA Unilever NV +2,1 54,95 53,80 EuroStoxx50 +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 27.09.1 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 9 he Koninklijke Philips -5,3 41,44 43,74 NV Societe Generale -5,2 24,86 26,22 SA Daimler AG -4,2 45,38 47,35 Total SA -4,0 47,52 49,48 Nokia Oyj -3,9 4,60 4,79 EuroStoxx-Autowerte +/- Stand Stand Stärkste Kursentwicklung in 27.09.1 Vorwoc % 9 he Nokian Tyres +2,4 25,61 25,01 plc Valeo SA +1,8 30,08 29,55 Ferrari NV +1,0 140,05 138,70 HELLA GmbH & Co +0,3 43,76 43,62 KgaA Faurecia SE -0,6 43,74 44,02 EuroStoxx-Autowerte +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 27.09.1 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 9 he Renault SA -6,2 52,88 56,38 Porsche Automobil -5,4 58,68 62,06 Holding SE Peugeot SA -4,5 22,95 24,02 Daimler AG -4,2 45,38 47,35 Fiat Chrysler -4,0 11,85 12,34 Automobiles NV EuroStoxx-Sektoren +/- Stand Stand Stärkste Kursentwicklung in 27.09.1 Vorwoc % 9 he Immobilien +1,8 232,98 228,75 Finanzdienstleister<.SXF +1,7 490,88 482,84 E> Medien +1,2 232,08 229,33 Versorger +1,2 344,55 340,50 Telekom +1,0 302,14 299,04 EuroStoxx-Sektoren +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 27.09.1 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 9 he Banken -2,8 86,97 89,45 Öl und Gas -2,6 322,92 331,48 Automobil -2,6 457,21 469,23 Technologie -1,3 546,26 553,42 Gesundheit -1,2 802,68 812,41 (Reporter: Anika Ross, redigiert von Elke Ahlswede. Bei Rückfragen wenden Sie sich bitte an die Redaktionsleitung unter den Telefonnummern 069-7565 1236 oder 030-2888 5168)