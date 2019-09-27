Marktbericht Deutschland
TABELLE-Europäische Kursgewinner und -verlierer der Woche

    Frankfurt, 27. Sep (Reuters) - Das Hin und Her im
Handelsstreit und rund um den Brexit hat die Anleger in der
abgelaufenen Woche verunsichert. Der Dax verlor 0,7
Prozent. 
    
 Indizes                   +/-    Stand   Stand 
                            in   27.09.1   Vorwoc
                            %       9       he
 Dax                       -0,7  12.380,  12.468,
                                      94       01
 EuroStoxx50               -0,8  3.542,4  3.571,3
                                       3        9
 Stoxx50                   +0,1  3.240,0  3.238,0
                                       9        2
 EuroStoxx-Autoindex<.SXA  -2,6   457,21   469,23
 E>                                       
                                                 
 Dax                       +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste Kursentwicklung   in   27.09.1   Vorwoc
                            %       9       he
 Vonovia SE                +4,7    46,23    44,15
 Adidas AG                 +3,8   285,10   274,75
 Deutsche Boerse           +3,0   143,55   139,35
 AG                                       
 MTU Aero Engines          +2,7   243,80   237,40
 AG                                       
 Muenchener                +1,8   237,20   232,90
 Rueckversicherungs                       
 Gesellschaft AG in                       
 Muenchen                                 
                                                 
 Dax                       +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                 in   27.09.1   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung            %       9       he
 Deutsche Bank             -5,2     6,93     7,31
 AG                                       
 Infineon Technologies     -4,7    16,61    17,43
 AG                                       
 Daimler AG                -4,2    45,38    47,35
 Bayer AG                  -3,8    64,68    67,23
 Volkswagen AG             -3,1   154,90   159,80
                                                 
 EuroStoxx50               +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste Kursentwicklung   in   27.09.1   Vorwoc
                            %       9       he
 Adidas AG                 +3,8   285,10   274,75
 Deutsche Boerse           +3,0   143,55   139,35
 AG                                       
 Enel SpA                  +3,0     6,77     6,58
 Industria de Diseno       +2,9    28,05    27,27
 Textil SA                                
 Unilever NV               +2,1    54,95    53,80
                                                 
 EuroStoxx50               +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                 in   27.09.1   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung            %       9       he
 Koninklijke Philips       -5,3    41,44    43,74
 NV                                       
 Societe Generale          -5,2    24,86    26,22
 SA                                       
 Daimler AG                -4,2    45,38    47,35
 Total SA                  -4,0    47,52    49,48
 Nokia Oyj                 -3,9     4,60     4,79
                                                 
 EuroStoxx-Autowerte       +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste Kursentwicklung   in   27.09.1   Vorwoc
                            %       9       he
 Nokian Tyres              +2,4    25,61    25,01
 plc                                      
 Valeo SA                  +1,8    30,08    29,55
 Ferrari NV                +1,0   140,05   138,70
 HELLA GmbH & Co           +0,3    43,76    43,62
 KgaA                                     
 Faurecia SE               -0,6    43,74    44,02
                                                 
 EuroStoxx-Autowerte       +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                 in   27.09.1   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung            %       9       he
 Renault SA                -6,2    52,88    56,38
 Porsche Automobil         -5,4    58,68    62,06
 Holding SE                               
 Peugeot SA                -4,5    22,95    24,02
 Daimler AG                -4,2    45,38    47,35
 Fiat Chrysler             -4,0    11,85    12,34
 Automobiles NV                           
                                                 
 EuroStoxx-Sektoren        +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste Kursentwicklung   in   27.09.1   Vorwoc
                            %       9       he
 Immobilien                +1,8   232,98   228,75
 Finanzdienstleister<.SXF  +1,7   490,88   482,84
 E>                                       
 Medien                    +1,2   232,08   229,33
 Versorger                 +1,2   344,55   340,50
 Telekom                   +1,0   302,14   299,04
                                                 
 EuroStoxx-Sektoren        +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                 in   27.09.1   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung            %       9       he
 Banken                    -2,8    86,97    89,45
 Öl und Gas                -2,6   322,92   331,48
 Automobil                 -2,6   457,21   469,23
 Technologie               -1,3   546,26   553,42
 Gesundheit                -1,2   802,68   812,41
 


 (Reporter: Anika Ross, redigiert von Elke Ahlswede. Bei
Rückfragen wenden Sie sich bitte an die Redaktionsleitung unter
den Telefonnummern 069-7565 1236 oder 030-2888 5168)
