TABELLE-Europäische Kursgewinner und -verlierer der Woche

    Frankfurt, 18. Okt (Reuters) - Die Hoffnung auf einen
geregelten Brexit hat den Börsen in der abgelaufenen
Handelswoche Auftrieb gegeben. Der Dax legte ein Prozent
zu.

    
 Indizes                   +/-    Stand   Stand 
                            in   18.10.1   Vorwoc
                            %       9       he
 Dax                       +1,0  12.633,  12.511,
                                      60       65
 EuroStoxx50               +0,3  3.582,2  3.569,9
                                       8        2
 Stoxx50                   -0,3  3.218,6  3.229,4
                                       7        3
 EuroStoxx-Autoindex<.SXA  +2,1   475,88   466,04
 E>                                       
                                                 
 Dax                       +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste Kursentwicklung   in   18.10.1   Vorwoc
                            %       9       he
 Deutsche Lufthansa        +5,0    15,51    14,77
 AG                                       
 Volkswagen AG             +4,9   169,34   161,50
 Deutsche Bank             +4,3     7,09     6,80
 AG                                       
 Bayerische Motoren Werke  +4,1    67,41    64,78
 AG                                       
 Deutsche Post             +3,5    30,76    29,72
 AG                                       
                                                 
 Dax                       +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                 in   18.10.1   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung            %       9       he
 Wirecard AG               -21,   111,65   142,05
                              4           
 Infineon Technologies     -3,5    16,29    16,88
 AG                                       
 MTU Aero Engines          -1,4   241,90   245,40
 AG                                       
 Linde PLC                 -1,0   175,85   177,55
 E.ON SE                   -0,5     8,80     8,84
                                                 
 EuroStoxx50               +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste Kursentwicklung   in   18.10.1   Vorwoc
                            %       9       he
 Volkswagen AG             +4,9   169,34   161,50
 Bayerische Motoren Werke  +4,1    67,41    64,78
 AG                                       
 Deutsche Post             +3,5    30,76    29,72
 AG                                       
 ING Groep NV              +3,3    10,17     9,84
 Societe Generale          +3,2    26,06    25,26
 SA                                       
                                                 
 EuroStoxx50               +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                 in   18.10.1   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung            %       9       he
 Danone SA                 -9,3    71,88    79,22
 ASML Holding NV           -3,4   228,15   236,30
 Vinci SA                  -3,4    96,84   100,20
 Amadeus IT Group          -1,9    65,52    66,82
 SA                                       
 Air Liquide SA            -1,4   117,60   119,30
                                                 
 EuroStoxx-Autowerte       +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste Kursentwicklung   in   18.10.1   Vorwoc
                            %       9       he
 Porsche Automobil         +5,1    65,36    62,16
 Holding SE                               
 Nokian Tyres              +5,0    28,46    27,11
 plc                                      
 Volkswagen AG             +4,9   169,34   161,50
 Bayerische Motoren Werke  +4,1    67,41    64,78
 AG                                       
                                                 
 EuroStoxx-Autowerte       +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                 in   18.10.1   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung            %       9       he
 Renault SA                -9,5    48,34    53,40
 Faurecia SE               -3,7    42,55    44,20
 Valeo SA                  -1,7    31,41    31,95
 Fiat Chrysler             -0,2    11,84    11,86
 Automobiles NV                           
 Ferrari NV                +0,3   140,30   139,90
                                                 
 EuroStoxx-Sektoren        +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste Kursentwicklung   in   18.10.1   Vorwoc
                            %       9       he
 Banken                    +2,8    91,52    89,02
 Immobilien                +2,2   241,64   236,49
 Automobil                 +2,1   475,88   466,04
 Telekom                   +1,8   313,21   307,58
 Versicherung              +1,3   293,67   289,98
                                                 
 EuroStoxx-Sektoren        +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                 in   18.10.1   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung            %       9       he
 Nahrungsmittel            -3,3   623,64   645,20
 Technologie               -1,2   564,11   570,88
 Reise und                 -0,6   187,95   189,06
 Freizeit                                 
 Bau                       -0,3   469,32   470,93
 Konsumgüter               -0,3  1.023,5  1.026,5
                                       3        5
 


 (Reporter: Anika Ross, redigiert von XY. Bei Rückfragen wenden
Sie sich bitte an die Redaktionsleitung unter den Telefonnummern
069-7565 1236 oder 030-2888 5168)
