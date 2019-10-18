TABELLE-Europäische Kursgewinner und -verlierer der Woche

Frankfurt, 18. Okt (Reuters) - Die Hoffnung auf einen geregelten Brexit hat den Börsen in der abgelaufenen Handelswoche Auftrieb gegeben. Der Dax legte ein Prozent zu. Indizes +/- Stand Stand in 18.10.1 Vorwoc % 9 he Dax +1,0 12.633, 12.511, 60 65 EuroStoxx50 +0,3 3.582,2 3.569,9 8 2 Stoxx50 -0,3 3.218,6 3.229,4 7 3 EuroStoxx-Autoindex<.SXA +2,1 475,88 466,04 E> Dax +/- Stand Stand Stärkste Kursentwicklung in 18.10.1 Vorwoc % 9 he Deutsche Lufthansa +5,0 15,51 14,77 AG Volkswagen AG +4,9 169,34 161,50 Deutsche Bank +4,3 7,09 6,80 AG Bayerische Motoren Werke +4,1 67,41 64,78 AG Deutsche Post +3,5 30,76 29,72 AG Dax +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 18.10.1 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 9 he Wirecard AG -21, 111,65 142,05 4 Infineon Technologies -3,5 16,29 16,88 AG MTU Aero Engines -1,4 241,90 245,40 AG Linde PLC -1,0 175,85 177,55 E.ON SE -0,5 8,80 8,84 EuroStoxx50 +/- Stand Stand Stärkste Kursentwicklung in 18.10.1 Vorwoc % 9 he Volkswagen AG +4,9 169,34 161,50 Bayerische Motoren Werke +4,1 67,41 64,78 AG Deutsche Post +3,5 30,76 29,72 AG ING Groep NV +3,3 10,17 9,84 Societe Generale +3,2 26,06 25,26 SA EuroStoxx50 +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 18.10.1 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 9 he Danone SA -9,3 71,88 79,22 ASML Holding NV -3,4 228,15 236,30 Vinci SA -3,4 96,84 100,20 Amadeus IT Group -1,9 65,52 66,82 SA Air Liquide SA -1,4 117,60 119,30 EuroStoxx-Autowerte +/- Stand Stand Stärkste Kursentwicklung in 18.10.1 Vorwoc % 9 he Porsche Automobil +5,1 65,36 62,16 Holding SE Nokian Tyres +5,0 28,46 27,11 plc Volkswagen AG +4,9 169,34 161,50 Volkswagen AG +4,9 169,34 161,50 Bayerische Motoren Werke +4,1 67,41 64,78 AG EuroStoxx-Autowerte +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 18.10.1 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 9 he Renault SA -9,5 48,34 53,40 Faurecia SE -3,7 42,55 44,20 Valeo SA -1,7 31,41 31,95 Fiat Chrysler -0,2 11,84 11,86 Automobiles NV Ferrari NV +0,3 140,30 139,90 EuroStoxx-Sektoren +/- Stand Stand Stärkste Kursentwicklung in 18.10.1 Vorwoc % 9 he Banken +2,8 91,52 89,02 Immobilien +2,2 241,64 236,49 Automobil +2,1 475,88 466,04 Telekom +1,8 313,21 307,58 Versicherung +1,3 293,67 289,98 EuroStoxx-Sektoren +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 18.10.1 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 9 he Nahrungsmittel -3,3 623,64 645,20 Technologie -1,2 564,11 570,88 Reise und -0,6 187,95 189,06 Freizeit Bau -0,3 469,32 470,93 Konsumgüter -0,3 1.023,5 1.026,5 3 5 (Reporter: Anika Ross, redigiert von XY. Bei Rückfragen wenden Sie sich bitte an die Redaktionsleitung unter den Telefonnummern 069-7565 1236 oder 030-2888 5168)