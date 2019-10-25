TABELLE-Europäische Kursgewinner und -verlierer der Woche

Frankfurt, 25. Okt (Reuters) - Ermutigende Firmenbilanzen haben dem Dax zu einem Wochenplus von 2,1 Prozent verholfen. Indizes +/- Stand Stand in 25.10.1 Vorwoc % 9 he Dax +2,1 12.894, 12.633, 51 60 EuroStoxx50 +1,2 3.623,5 3.579,4 5 1 Stoxx50 +2,1 3.284,1 3.216,5 8 3 EuroStoxx-Autoindex<.SXA +4,1 493,88 474,63 E> Dax +/- Stand Stand Stärkste Kursentwicklung in 25.10.1 Vorwoc % 9 he Daimler AG +9,2 52,88 48,43 Infineon Technologies +7,9 17,58 16,29 AG BASF SE +6,5 70,62 66,31 Continental AG +5,6 124,14 117,56 Siemens AG +4,6 104,40 99,77 Dax +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 25.10.1 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 9 he MTU Aero Engines -3,5 233,50 241,90 AG Fresenius Medical Care -2,9 59,34 61,10 AG & Co KGaA Adidas AG -2,2 275,15 281,35 Beiersdorf AG -2,0 103,65 105,75 Vonovia SE -1,8 47,15 48,00 EuroStoxx50 +/- Stand Stand Stärkste Kursentwicklung in 25.10.1 Vorwoc % 9 he Kering SA +9,7 515,10 469,65 Daimler AG +9,2 52,88 48,43 BASF SE +6,5 70,62 66,31 CRH PLC +4,7 32,89 31,41 Siemens AG +4,6 104,40 99,77 EuroStoxx50 +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 25.10.1 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 9 he Nokia Oyj -26, 3,45 4,71 8 Anheuser Busch Inbev -11, 74,16 83,54 NV 2 Adidas AG -2,2 275,15 281,35 Vivendi SA -2,1 24,88 25,42 Orange SA -1,9 14,64 14,93 EuroStoxx-Autowerte +/- Stand Stand Stärkste Kursentwicklung in 25.10.1 Vorwoc % 9 he Daimler AG +9,2 52,88 48,43 Valeo SA +8,0 33,90 31,40 Faurecia SE +5,7 45,10 42,65 Continental AG +5,6 124,14 117,56 Peugeot SA +5,3 24,91 23,66 EuroStoxx-Autowerte +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 25.10.1 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 9 he Nokian Tyres -5,3 26,96 28,47 plc Fiat Chrysler -0,2 11,83 11,86 Automobiles NV Ferrari NV +0,4 140,55 140,05 Porsche Automobil +0,6 65,74 65,36 Holding SE Renault SA +1,1 49,11 48,56 EuroStoxx-Sektoren +/- Stand Stand Stärkste Kursentwicklung in 25.10.1 Vorwoc % 9 he Rohstoffe +4,7 191,62 182,98 Automobil +4,1 493,88 474,63 Öl und Gas +2,9 325,20 315,95 Einzelhandel +2,6 551,62 537,44 Anlagenbau +2,4 892,18 871,58 EuroStoxx-Sektoren +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 25.10.1 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 9 he Nahrungsmittel -3,9 599,18 623,78 Telekom -0,6 311,74 313,67 Immobilien -0,6 239,85 241,25 Finanzdienstleister<.SXF -0,3 488,23 489,81 E> Konsumgüter 0,0 1.022,6 1.022,9 7 0 (Reporter: Anika Ross, redigiert von Christian Götz. Bei Rückfragen wenden Sie sich bitte an die Redaktionsleitung unter den Telefonnummern 069-7565 1236 oder 030-2888 5168)