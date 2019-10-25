Marktbericht Deutschland
TABELLE-Europäische Kursgewinner und -verlierer der Woche

    Frankfurt, 25. Okt (Reuters) - Ermutigende Firmenbilanzen
haben dem Dax zu einem Wochenplus von 2,1 Prozent
verholfen.

    
 Indizes                   +/-    Stand   Stand 
                            in   25.10.1   Vorwoc
                            %       9       he
 Dax                       +2,1  12.894,  12.633,
                                      51       60
 EuroStoxx50               +1,2  3.623,5  3.579,4
                                       5        1
 Stoxx50                   +2,1  3.284,1  3.216,5
                                       8        3
 EuroStoxx-Autoindex<.SXA  +4,1   493,88   474,63
 E>                                       
                                                 
 Dax                       +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste Kursentwicklung   in   25.10.1   Vorwoc
                            %       9       he
 Daimler AG                +9,2    52,88    48,43
 Infineon Technologies     +7,9    17,58    16,29
 AG                                       
 BASF SE                   +6,5    70,62    66,31
 Continental AG            +5,6   124,14   117,56
 Siemens AG                +4,6   104,40    99,77
                                                 
 Dax                       +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                 in   25.10.1   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung            %       9       he
 MTU Aero Engines          -3,5   233,50   241,90
 AG                                       
 Fresenius Medical Care    -2,9    59,34    61,10
 AG & Co KGaA                             
 Adidas AG                 -2,2   275,15   281,35
 Beiersdorf AG             -2,0   103,65   105,75
 Vonovia SE                -1,8    47,15    48,00
                                                 
 EuroStoxx50               +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste Kursentwicklung   in   25.10.1   Vorwoc
                            %       9       he
 Kering SA                 +9,7   515,10   469,65
 Daimler AG                +9,2    52,88    48,43
 BASF SE                   +6,5    70,62    66,31
 CRH PLC                   +4,7    32,89    31,41
 Siemens AG                +4,6   104,40    99,77
                                                 
 EuroStoxx50               +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                 in   25.10.1   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung            %       9       he
 Nokia Oyj                 -26,     3,45     4,71
                              8           
 Anheuser Busch Inbev      -11,    74,16    83,54
 NV                           2           
 Adidas AG                 -2,2   275,15   281,35
 Vivendi SA                -2,1    24,88    25,42
 Orange SA                 -1,9    14,64    14,93
                                                 
 EuroStoxx-Autowerte       +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste Kursentwicklung   in   25.10.1   Vorwoc
                            %       9       he
 Daimler AG                +9,2    52,88    48,43
 Valeo SA                  +8,0    33,90    31,40
 Faurecia SE               +5,7    45,10    42,65
 Continental AG            +5,6   124,14   117,56
 Peugeot SA                +5,3    24,91    23,66
                                                 
 EuroStoxx-Autowerte       +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                 in   25.10.1   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung            %       9       he
 Nokian Tyres              -5,3    26,96    28,47
 plc                                      
 Fiat Chrysler             -0,2    11,83    11,86
 Automobiles NV                           
 Ferrari NV                +0,4   140,55   140,05
 Porsche Automobil         +0,6    65,74    65,36
 Holding SE                               
 Renault SA                +1,1    49,11    48,56
                                                 
 EuroStoxx-Sektoren        +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste Kursentwicklung   in   25.10.1   Vorwoc
                            %       9       he
 Rohstoffe                 +4,7   191,62   182,98
 Automobil                 +4,1   493,88   474,63
 Öl und Gas                +2,9   325,20   315,95
 Einzelhandel              +2,6   551,62   537,44
 Anlagenbau                +2,4   892,18   871,58
                                                 
 EuroStoxx-Sektoren        +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                 in   25.10.1   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung            %       9       he
 Nahrungsmittel            -3,9   599,18   623,78
 Telekom                   -0,6   311,74   313,67
 Immobilien                -0,6   239,85   241,25
 Finanzdienstleister<.SXF  -0,3   488,23   489,81
 E>                                       
 Konsumgüter                0,0  1.022,6  1.022,9
                                       7        0
 


 (Reporter: Anika Ross, redigiert von Christian Götz. Bei
Rückfragen wenden Sie sich bitte an die Redaktionsleitung unter
den Telefonnummern 069-7565 1236 oder 030-2888 5168)
