Marktbericht Deutschland
TABELLE-Europäische Kursgewinner und -verlierer der Woche

Reuters Staff

    Frankfurt, 09. Apr (Reuters) - Die Hoffnung auf eine
Eindämmung der Corona-Pandemie und Geldspritzen der Notenbanken
und Regierungen hat die Börsen in der abgelaufenen Handelswoche
angetrieben. Der Dax gewann 10,9 Prozent - der höchste
Wochengewinn seit November 2008.
    
    
 Indizes                  +/-   Stand   Stand 
                           in  09.04.2   Vorwoc
                           %      0       he
 Dax                      +10  10.564,  9.525,7
                           ,9       74        7
 EuroStoxx50              +8,  2.891,2  2.662,9
                            6        5        9
 Stoxx50                  +4,  2.790,0  2.667,1
                            6        3        5
 EuroStoxx-Bankenindex<.  +11    56,06    50,23
 SX7E>                     ,6           
 Italiens                 +7,  17.624,  16.384,
 Leitindex                  6       77       35
 Italiens                 +9,  5.864,9  5.375,9
 Banken                     1        6        8
 Spaniens                 +7,  7.061,1  6.581,6
 Leitindex                  3        0        0
 Spaniens                 +6,   429,04   402,66
 Banken                     6           
 Athener Leitindex        +12   607,29   540,74
                           ,3           
 Griech.                  +19   365,39   305,30
 Banken                    ,7           
                                               
 Dax                      +/-   Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste                  in  09.04.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %      0       he
 MTU Aero Engines         +24   132,40   106,50
 AG                        ,3           
 Volkswagen               +23   122,54    98,91
 AG                        ,9           
 Daimler AG               +21    29,84    24,52
                           ,7           
 Continental AG           +21    73,04    60,04
                           ,7           
 Infineon Technologies    +21    16,23    13,35
 AG                        ,6           
                                               
 Dax                      +/-   Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                in  09.04.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %      0       he
 Beiersdorf AG            +1,    91,40    89,72
                            9           
 Vonovia SE               +1,    45,49    44,64
                            9           
 E.ON SE                  +2,     8,92     8,71
                            3           
 Merck KGaA               +4,    95,80    91,60
                            6           
 Fresenius Medical Care   +5,    63,24    60,12
 AG & Co KGaA               2           
                                               
 EuroStoxx50              +/-   Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste                  in  09.04.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %      0       he
 Safran SA                +24    78,38    63,00
                           ,4           
 Volkswagen               +23   122,54    98,91
 AG                        ,9           
 Daimler AG               +21    29,84    24,52
                           ,7           
 Airbus SE                +21    60,16    49,51
                           ,5           
 Vinci SA                 +19    76,12    63,84
                           ,2           
                                               
 EuroStoxx50              +/-   Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                in  09.04.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %      0       he
 Sanofi SA                +0,    81,56    81,36
                            2           
 Koninklijke Ahold        +0,    22,55    22,44
 Delhaize NV                5           
 Total SA                 +0,    33,71    33,53
                            5           
 Eni SpA                  +0,     9,39     9,33
                            6           
 Iberdrola SA             +0,     9,13     9,05
                            9           
                                               
 EuroStoxx-Banken         +/-   Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste                  in  09.04.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %      0       he
 BAWAG Group AG           +20    27,34    22,66
                           ,7           
 Natixis SA               +20     2,22     1,85
                           ,3           
 KBC Groep NV             +18    49,23    41,52
                           ,6           
 Raiffeisen Bank          +17    15,23    12,93
 International             ,8           
 AG                                     
 Raiffeisen Bank          +17    15,23    12,93
 International             ,8           
 AG                                     
                                               
 EuroStoxx-Banken         +/-   Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                in  09.04.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %      0       he
 Banco BPM SpA            +1,     1,21     1,19
                            9           
 Banco de Sabadell        +4,     0,44     0,43
 SA                         0           
 Banco Santander          +4,     2,19     2,10
 SA                         2           
 FinecoBank Banca Fineco  +5,     9,41     8,95
 SpA                        1           
 Unione di Banche         +5,     2,50     2,37
 Italiane SpA               6           
                                               
 EuroStoxx-Sektoren       +/-   Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste                  in  09.04.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %      0       he
 Reise und                +18   148,74   126,08
 Freizeit                  ,0           
 Automobil                +17   329,43   279,56
                           ,8           
 Bau                      +16   365,30   313,08
                           ,7           
 Technologie              +13   546,63   483,51
                           ,1           
 Banken                   +11    56,06    50,23
                           ,6           
                                               
 EuroStoxx-Sektoren       +/-   Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                in  09.04.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %      0       he
 Öl und Gas               +1,   224,31   220,95
                            5           
 Telekom                  +3,   243,58   234,87
                            7           
 Gesundheit               +4,   766,34   734,78
                            3           
 Einzelhandel             +4,   531,28   507,07
                            8           
 Versorger                +5,   304,43   289,74
                            1           
 

 (Reporter: Anika Ross, redigiert von Scot W. Stevenson
Bei Rückfragen wenden Sie sich bitte an die Redaktionsleitung
unter den Telefonnummern 069-7565 1236 oder 030-2888 5168)
Unsere Werte:Die Thomson Reuters Trust Principles
