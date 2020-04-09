TABELLE-Europäische Kursgewinner und -verlierer der Woche

Frankfurt, 09. Apr (Reuters) - Die Hoffnung auf eine Eindämmung der Corona-Pandemie und Geldspritzen der Notenbanken und Regierungen hat die Börsen in der abgelaufenen Handelswoche angetrieben. Der Dax gewann 10,9 Prozent - der höchste Wochengewinn seit November 2008. Indizes +/- Stand Stand in 09.04.2 Vorwoc % 0 he Dax +10 10.564, 9.525,7 ,9 74 7 EuroStoxx50 +8, 2.891,2 2.662,9 6 5 9 Stoxx50 +4, 2.790,0 2.667,1 6 3 5 EuroStoxx-Bankenindex<. +11 56,06 50,23 SX7E> ,6 Italiens +7, 17.624, 16.384, Leitindex 6 77 35 Italiens +9, 5.864,9 5.375,9 Banken 1 6 8 Spaniens +7, 7.061,1 6.581,6 Leitindex 3 0 0 Spaniens +6, 429,04 402,66 Banken 6 Athener Leitindex +12 607,29 540,74 ,3 Griech. +19 365,39 305,30 Banken ,7 Dax +/- Stand Stand Stärkste in 09.04.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he MTU Aero Engines +24 132,40 106,50 AG ,3 Volkswagen +23 122,54 98,91 AG ,9 Daimler AG +21 29,84 24,52 ,7 Continental AG +21 73,04 60,04 ,7 Infineon Technologies +21 16,23 13,35 AG ,6 Dax +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 09.04.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Beiersdorf AG +1, 91,40 89,72 9 Vonovia SE +1, 45,49 44,64 9 E.ON SE +2, 8,92 8,71 3 Merck KGaA +4, 95,80 91,60 6 Fresenius Medical Care +5, 63,24 60,12 AG & Co KGaA 2 EuroStoxx50 +/- Stand Stand Stärkste in 09.04.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Safran SA +24 78,38 63,00 ,4 Volkswagen +23 122,54 98,91 AG ,9 Daimler AG +21 29,84 24,52 ,7 Airbus SE +21 60,16 49,51 ,5 Vinci SA +19 76,12 63,84 ,2 EuroStoxx50 +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 09.04.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Sanofi SA +0, 81,56 81,36 2 Koninklijke Ahold +0, 22,55 22,44 Delhaize NV 5 Total SA +0, 33,71 33,53 5 Eni SpA +0, 9,39 9,33 6 Iberdrola SA +0, 9,13 9,05 9 EuroStoxx-Banken +/- Stand Stand Stärkste in 09.04.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he BAWAG Group AG +20 27,34 22,66 ,7 Natixis SA +20 2,22 1,85 ,3 KBC Groep NV +18 49,23 41,52 ,6 Raiffeisen Bank +17 15,23 12,93 International ,8 AG Raiffeisen Bank +17 15,23 12,93 International ,8 AG EuroStoxx-Banken +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 09.04.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Banco BPM SpA +1, 1,21 1,19 9 Banco de Sabadell +4, 0,44 0,43 SA 0 Banco Santander +4, 2,19 2,10 SA 2 FinecoBank Banca Fineco +5, 9,41 8,95 SpA 1 Unione di Banche +5, 2,50 2,37 Italiane SpA 6 EuroStoxx-Sektoren +/- Stand Stand Stärkste in 09.04.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Reise und +18 148,74 126,08 Freizeit ,0 Automobil +17 329,43 279,56 ,8 Bau +16 365,30 313,08 ,7 Technologie +13 546,63 483,51 ,1 Banken +11 56,06 50,23 ,6 EuroStoxx-Sektoren +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 09.04.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Öl und Gas +1, 224,31 220,95 5 Telekom +3, 243,58 234,87 7 Gesundheit +4, 766,34 734,78 3 Einzelhandel +4, 531,28 507,07 8 Versorger +5, 304,43 289,74 1 (Reporter: Anika Ross, redigiert von Scot W. Stevenson Bei Rückfragen wenden Sie sich bitte an die Redaktionsleitung unter den Telefonnummern 069-7565 1236 oder 030-2888 5168)