Marktbericht Deutschland
July 24, 2020 / 3:47 PM / Aktualisiert vor 36 minutes ago

TABELLE-Europäische Kursgewinner und -verlierer der Woche

Reuters Staff

    Frankfurt, 24. Jul (Reuters) - Konjunktursorgen haben die
Anleger an Europas Börsen in der abgelaufenen Woche vorsichtig
gemacht. Der Dax verlor 0,6 Prozent.
    
 Indizes                  +/-   Stand   Stand 
                           in  24.07.2   Vorwoc
                           %      0       he
 Dax                      -0,  12.838,  12.919,
                            6       06       61
 EuroStoxx50              -1,  3.310,9  3.365,6
                            6        3        0
 Stoxx50                  -2,  3.009,4  3.081,4
                            3        2        7
 EuroStoxx-Bankenindex<.  -2,    64,91    66,50
 SX7E>                      4           
 Italiens                 -1,  20.078,  20.419,
 Leitindex                  7       70       39
 Italiens                 -0,  7.297,5  7.318,8
 Banken                     3        5        4
 Spaniens                 -1,  7.308,9  7.440,4
 Leitindex                  8        0        0
 Spaniens                 -2,   439,06   448,95
 Banken                     2           
 Athener Leitindex        -1,   634,32   641,48
                            1           
 Griech.                  -1,   331,88   336,36
 Banken                     3           
                                               
 Dax                      +/-   Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste                  in  24.07.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %      0       he
 Continental AG           +3,    90,60    87,40
                            7           
 Deutsche Boerse          +2,   166,95   162,50
 AG                         7           
 Deutsche Wohnen          +2,    40,76    39,79
 SE                         4           
 Beiersdorf AG            +1,   101,30    99,60
                            7           
 Daimler AG               +1,    39,95    39,34
                            6           
                                               
 Dax                      +/-   Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                in  24.07.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %      0       he
 Wirecard AG              -19     1,59     1,98
                           ,6           
 Deutsche Bank            -5,     8,27     8,74
 AG                         3           
 MTU Aero Engines         -4,   147,00   154,60
 AG                         9           
 Bayer AG                 -3,    60,69    63,00
                            7           
 Infineon Technologies    -2,    21,79    22,40
 AG                         7           
                                               
 EuroStoxx50              +/-   Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste                  in  24.07.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %      0       he
 Unilever NV              +6,    50,58    47,40
                            7           
 Deutsche Boerse          +2,   166,95   162,50
 AG                         7           
 Koninklijke Philips      +2,    44,59    43,43
 NV                         7           
 Daimler AG               +1,    39,95    39,34
                            6           
 Danone SA                +1,    60,76    60,10
                            1           
                                               
 EuroStoxx50              +/-   Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                in  24.07.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %      0       he
 Societe Generale         -6,    14,64    15,70
 SA                         8           
 Telefonica SA            -6,     3,88     4,13
                            2           
 Enel SpA                 -5,     7,94     8,43
                            8           
 Safran SA                -5,    88,18    93,12
                            3           
 Sanofi SA                -4,    88,81    93,22
                            7           
                                               
 EuroStoxx-Banken         +/-   Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste                  in  24.07.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %      0       he
 Unione di Banche         +10     3,62     3,27
 Italiane SpA              ,6           
 Unione di Banche         +10     3,62     3,27
 Italiane SpA              ,6           
 Unione di Banche         +10     3,62     3,27
 Italiane SpA              ,6           
 Bankinter SA             +7,     4,62     4,32
                            1           
 Banco BPM SpA            +2,     1,43     1,40
                            0           
                                               
 EuroStoxx-Banken         +/-   Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                in  24.07.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %      0       he
 Natixis SA               -12     2,22     2,53
                           ,4           
 ABN Amro Bank            -8,     7,68     8,40
 NV                         5           
 Societe Generale         -6,    14,64    15,70
 SA                         8           
 Societe Generale         -6,    14,64    15,70
 SA                         8           
 Deutsche Bank            -5,     8,27     8,74
 AG                         3           
                                               
 EuroStoxx-Sektoren       +/-   Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste                  in  24.07.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %      0       he
 Finanzdienstleister<.SX  +0,   504,87   500,57
 FE>                        9           
 Nahrungsmittel           +0,   485,60   482,37
                            7           
 Rohstoffe                +0,   151,96   151,04
                            6           
 Immobilien               +0,   196,31   196,09
                            1           
 Automobil                +0,   392,06   391,65
                            1           
                                               
 EuroStoxx-Sektoren       +/-   Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                in  24.07.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %      0       he
 Medien                   -2,   188,38   193,35
                            6           
 Gesundheit               -2,   868,09   890,11
                            5           
 Reise und                -2,   160,41   164,38
 Freizeit                   4           
 Banken                   -2,    64,91    66,50
                            4           
 Telekom                  -2,   261,59   267,89
                            4           
 
 (Reporter: Anika Ross, redigiert von Birgit Mittwollen. Bei
Rückfragen wenden Sie sich bitte an die Redaktionsleitung unter
den Telefonnummern 069-7565 1236 oder 030-2888 5168)
