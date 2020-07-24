TABELLE-Europäische Kursgewinner und -verlierer der Woche

Frankfurt, 24. Jul (Reuters) - Konjunktursorgen haben die Anleger an Europas Börsen in der abgelaufenen Woche vorsichtig gemacht. Der Dax verlor 0,6 Prozent. Indizes +/- Stand Stand in 24.07.2 Vorwoc % 0 he Dax -0, 12.838, 12.919, 6 06 61 EuroStoxx50 -1, 3.310,9 3.365,6 6 3 0 Stoxx50 -2, 3.009,4 3.081,4 3 2 7 EuroStoxx-Bankenindex<. -2, 64,91 66,50 SX7E> 4 Italiens -1, 20.078, 20.419, Leitindex 7 70 39 Italiens -0, 7.297,5 7.318,8 Banken 3 5 4 Spaniens -1, 7.308,9 7.440,4 Leitindex 8 0 0 Spaniens -2, 439,06 448,95 Banken 2 Athener Leitindex -1, 634,32 641,48 1 Griech. -1, 331,88 336,36 Banken 3 Dax +/- Stand Stand Stärkste in 24.07.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Continental AG +3, 90,60 87,40 7 Deutsche Boerse +2, 166,95 162,50 AG 7 Deutsche Wohnen +2, 40,76 39,79 SE 4 Beiersdorf AG +1, 101,30 99,60 7 Daimler AG +1, 39,95 39,34 6 Dax +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 24.07.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Wirecard AG -19 1,59 1,98 ,6 Deutsche Bank -5, 8,27 8,74 AG 3 MTU Aero Engines -4, 147,00 154,60 AG 9 Bayer AG -3, 60,69 63,00 7 Infineon Technologies -2, 21,79 22,40 AG 7 EuroStoxx50 +/- Stand Stand Stärkste in 24.07.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Unilever NV +6, 50,58 47,40 7 Deutsche Boerse +2, 166,95 162,50 AG 7 Koninklijke Philips +2, 44,59 43,43 NV 7 Daimler AG +1, 39,95 39,34 6 Danone SA +1, 60,76 60,10 1 EuroStoxx50 +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 24.07.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Societe Generale -6, 14,64 15,70 SA 8 Telefonica SA -6, 3,88 4,13 2 Enel SpA -5, 7,94 8,43 8 Safran SA -5, 88,18 93,12 3 Sanofi SA -4, 88,81 93,22 7 EuroStoxx-Banken +/- Stand Stand Stärkste in 24.07.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Unione di Banche +10 3,62 3,27 Italiane SpA ,6 Unione di Banche +10 3,62 3,27 Italiane SpA ,6 Unione di Banche +10 3,62 3,27 Italiane SpA ,6 Bankinter SA +7, 4,62 4,32 1 Banco BPM SpA +2, 1,43 1,40 0 EuroStoxx-Banken +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 24.07.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Natixis SA -12 2,22 2,53 ,4 ABN Amro Bank -8, 7,68 8,40 NV 5 Societe Generale -6, 14,64 15,70 SA 8 Societe Generale -6, 14,64 15,70 SA 8 Deutsche Bank -5, 8,27 8,74 AG 3 EuroStoxx-Sektoren +/- Stand Stand Stärkste in 24.07.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Finanzdienstleister<.SX +0, 504,87 500,57 FE> 9 Nahrungsmittel +0, 485,60 482,37 7 Rohstoffe +0, 151,96 151,04 6 Immobilien +0, 196,31 196,09 1 Automobil +0, 392,06 391,65 1 EuroStoxx-Sektoren +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 24.07.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Medien -2, 188,38 193,35 6 Gesundheit -2, 868,09 890,11 5 Reise und -2, 160,41 164,38 Freizeit 4 Banken -2, 64,91 66,50 4 Telekom -2, 261,59 267,89 4 (Reporter: Anika Ross, redigiert von Birgit Mittwollen. Bei Rückfragen wenden Sie sich bitte an die Redaktionsleitung unter den Telefonnummern 069-7565 1236 oder 030-2888 5168)