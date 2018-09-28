FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 28, 2018 / 4:14 PM / Aktualisiert vor 3 hours ago

TABELLE-Europäische Kursgewinner und -verlierer des Monats

Gelesen in 5 Minuten

    Frankfurt, 28. Sep (Reuters) -      
                               +/-     Stand       Stand 
                               in %   28.09.18    Vormonat
 Dax                           -0,9   12.246,73   12.364,06
 EuroStoxx50                   +0,2    3.399,20    3.392,90
 Stoxx50                       +0,8    3.067,94    3.042,34
 EuroStoxx-Autoindex           -0,5      511,57      513,99
                                                           
 Dax                           +/-     Stand       Stand 
 Stärkste Kursentwicklung      in %   28.09.18    Vormonat
 Thyssenkrupp AG               +9,2       21,74       19,91
 Volkswagen AG                 +7,6      151,60      140,84
 Allianz SE                    +4,6      192,00      183,64
 Linde AG                      +3,8      203,70      196,20
 Münchener Rück                +2,7      190,75      185,80
                                                           
 Dax                           +/-     Stand       Stand 
 Schwächste Kursentwicklung    in %   28.09.18    Vormonat
 Infineon AG                  -10,7       19,57       21,92
 Henkel                        -8,1      101,05      109,95
 BMW                           -6,8       77,71       83,41
 Lufthansa AG                  -5,9       21,16       22,49
 Continental AG                -5,1      149,95      158,05
                                                           
 EuroStoxx50                   +/-     Stand       Stand 
 Stärkste Kursentwicklung      in %   28.09.18    Vormonat
 Volkswagen AG                 +7,6      151,60      140,84
 Safran SA                     +7,5      120,70      112,30
 AXA SA                        +6,5       23,15       21,75
 Societe Generale              +4,9       36,97       35,24
 Allianz SE                    +4,6      192,00      183,64
                                                           
 EuroStoxx50                   +/-     Stand       Stand 
 Schwächste Kursentwicklung    in %   28.09.18    Vormonat
 ASML Holding NV               -8,4      160,90      175,64
 BMW                           -6,8       77,71       83,41
 Anheuser Busch                -6,7       75,22       80,65
 Ahold Delhaize NV             -5,8       19,75       20,96
 Bayer AG                      -4,8       76,51       80,38
                                                           
 EuroStoxx-Autowerte           +/-     Stand       Stand 
 Stärkste Kursentwicklung      in %   28.09.18    Vormonat
 Volkswagen AG                 +7,6      151,60      140,84
 Porsche SE                    +6,4       58,00       54,52
 Ferrari NV                    +5,2      118,60      112,70
 Pirelli SpA                   +4,2        7,23        6,94
 Fiat Chrysler                 +4,0       15,14       14,56
                                                           
 EuroStoxx-Autowerte           +/-     Stand       Stand 
 Schwächste Kursentwicklung    in %   28.09.18    Vormonat
 HELLA                         -7,6       48,04       52,00
 BMW                           -6,8       77,71       83,41
 Continental AG                -5,1      149,95      158,05
 Compagnie Plastic             -4,8       32,48       34,12
 Valeo SA                      -4,4       37,40       39,11
                                                           
 EuroStoxx-Sektoren            +/-     Stand       Stand 
 Stärkste Kursentwicklung      in %   28.09.18    Vormonat
 Versicherung                  +4,5      273,72      261,90
 Öl und Gas                    +2,6      364,97      355,70
 Banken                        +2,3      106,55      104,16
 Rohstoffe                     +1,9      272,98      267,77
 Chemie                        -0,5    1.082,62    1.087,54
                                                           
 EuroStoxx-Sektoren            +/-     Stand       Stand 
 Schwächste Kursentwicklung    in %   28.09.18    Vormonat
 Immobilien                    -3,7      242,46      251,84
 Technologie                   -3,3      514,56      532,38
 Nahrungsmittel                -3,2      563,85      582,74
 Einzelhandel                  -2,9      494,69      509,45
 Reise und Freizeit            -2,0      195,26      199,20
 



 (Zusammengestellt vom Marktteam Frankfurt. Bei Rückfragen
wenden Sie sich bitte an die Redaktionsleitung unter den
Telefonnummern 069-7565 1236 oder 030-2888 5168)
Unsere Werte:Die Thomson Reuters Trust Principles
0 : 0
Alle Daten werden mit einer Verzögerung von mindestens 15 Minuten angezeigt.

