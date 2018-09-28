TABELLE-Europäische Kursgewinner und -verlierer des Monats

Frankfurt, 28. Sep (Reuters) - +/- Stand Stand in % 28.09.18 Vormonat Dax -0,9 12.246,73 12.364,06 EuroStoxx50 +0,2 3.399,20 3.392,90 Stoxx50 +0,8 3.067,94 3.042,34 EuroStoxx-Autoindex -0,5 511,57 513,99 Dax +/- Stand Stand Stärkste Kursentwicklung in % 28.09.18 Vormonat Thyssenkrupp AG +9,2 21,74 19,91 Volkswagen AG +7,6 151,60 140,84 Allianz SE +4,6 192,00 183,64 Linde AG +3,8 203,70 196,20 Münchener Rück +2,7 190,75 185,80 Dax +/- Stand Stand Schwächste Kursentwicklung in % 28.09.18 Vormonat Infineon AG -10,7 19,57 21,92 Henkel -8,1 101,05 109,95 BMW -6,8 77,71 83,41 Lufthansa AG -5,9 21,16 22,49 Continental AG -5,1 149,95 158,05 EuroStoxx50 +/- Stand Stand Stärkste Kursentwicklung in % 28.09.18 Vormonat Volkswagen AG +7,6 151,60 140,84 Safran SA +7,5 120,70 112,30 AXA SA +6,5 23,15 21,75 Societe Generale +4,9 36,97 35,24 Allianz SE +4,6 192,00 183,64 EuroStoxx50 +/- Stand Stand Schwächste Kursentwicklung in % 28.09.18 Vormonat ASML Holding NV -8,4 160,90 175,64 BMW -6,8 77,71 83,41 Anheuser Busch -6,7 75,22 80,65 Ahold Delhaize NV -5,8 19,75 20,96 Bayer AG -4,8 76,51 80,38 EuroStoxx-Autowerte +/- Stand Stand Stärkste Kursentwicklung in % 28.09.18 Vormonat Volkswagen AG +7,6 151,60 140,84 Porsche SE +6,4 58,00 54,52 Ferrari NV +5,2 118,60 112,70 Pirelli SpA +4,2 7,23 6,94 Fiat Chrysler +4,0 15,14 14,56 EuroStoxx-Autowerte +/- Stand Stand Schwächste Kursentwicklung in % 28.09.18 Vormonat HELLA -7,6 48,04 52,00 BMW -6,8 77,71 83,41 Continental AG -5,1 149,95 158,05 Compagnie Plastic -4,8 32,48 34,12 Valeo SA -4,4 37,40 39,11 EuroStoxx-Sektoren +/- Stand Stand Stärkste Kursentwicklung in % 28.09.18 Vormonat Versicherung +4,5 273,72 261,90 Öl und Gas +2,6 364,97 355,70 Banken +2,3 106,55 104,16 Rohstoffe +1,9 272,98 267,77 Chemie -0,5 1.082,62 1.087,54 EuroStoxx-Sektoren +/- Stand Stand Schwächste Kursentwicklung in % 28.09.18 Vormonat Immobilien -3,7 242,46 251,84 Technologie -3,3 514,56 532,38 Nahrungsmittel -3,2 563,85 582,74 Einzelhandel -2,9 494,69 509,45 Reise und Freizeit -2,0 195,26 199,20 (Zusammengestellt vom Marktteam Frankfurt. Bei Rückfragen wenden Sie sich bitte an die Redaktionsleitung unter den Telefonnummern 069-7565 1236 oder 030-2888 5168)