FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Marktbericht Deutschland
October 12, 2018 / 4:13 PM / Aktualisiert vor 3 hours ago

TABELLE-Europäische Kursgewinner und -verlierer der Woche

Gelesen in 5 Minuten

    Frankfurt, 12. Okt (Reuters) - 
 Indizes                        +/-      Stand       Stand 
                                in %   12.10.18      Vorwoche
 Dax                             -4,9  11.523,81      12.111,90
 EuroStoxx50                     -4,5   3.194,41       3.345,51
 Stoxx50                         -4,3   2.900,35       3.029,67
 EuroStoxx-Autoindex             -5,3     477,05         503,73
                                                               
 Dax                            +/-      Stand       Stand 
 Stärkste Kursentwicklung       in %   12.10.18      Vorwoche
 Bayer AG                        +1,9      76,10          74,66
 Deutsche Telekom                -1,1      13,86          14,02
 AG                                               
 Deutsche Lufthansa              -2,3      19,20          19,66
 AG                                               
 Thyssenkrupp AG                 -2,4      20,10          20,60
 Vonovia SE                      -2,8      38,39          39,48
                                                               
 Dax                            +/-      Stand       Stand 
 Schwächste Kursentwicklung     in %   12.10.18      Vorwoche
 Wirecard AG                    -11,1     168,05         189,00
 Infineon Technologies           -8,1      18,14          19,74
 AG                                               
 BASF SE                         -7,6      69,02          74,69
 Adidas AG                       -7,3     192,60         207,80
 Covestro AG                     -7,2      61,78          66,60
                                                               
 EuroStoxx50                    +/-      Stand       Stand 
 Stärkste Kursentwicklung       in %   12.10.18      Vorwoche
 Bayer AG                        +3,0      76,91          74,66
 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya            +1,6       5,35           5,26
 Argentaria S.A.                                  
 Telefonica SA                   +0,8       6,98           6,92
 Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize      +0,7      19,16          19,02
 NV                                               
 Deutsche Telekom                -0,7      13,92          14,02
 AG                                               
                                                               
 EuroStoxx50                    +/-      Stand       Stand 
 Schwächste Kursentwicklung     in %   12.10.18      Vorwoche
 Kering SA                      -10,4     384,50         429,10
 Amadeus IT Group SA             -8,8      71,40          78,28
 L'Oreal SA                      -7,8     185,60         201,40
 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis        -7,7     264,30         286,20
 Vuitton SE                                       
                                                               
 EuroStoxx-Autowerte            +/-      Stand       Stand 
 Stärkste Kursentwicklung       in %   12.10.18      Vorwoche
 Renault SA                      -1,4      71,27          72,31
 Valeo SA                        -1,7      32,07          32,61
 Nokian Tyres plc                -2,8      32,89          33,83
 Continental AG                  -2,9     140,15         144,30
 Peugeot SA                      -3,6      21,13          21,91
                                                               
 EuroStoxx-Autowerte            +/-      Stand       Stand 
 Schwächste Kursentwicklung     in %   12.10.18      Vorwoche
 Ferrari NV                     -12,8     100,70         115,45
 HELLA GmbH & Co KgaA            -7,7      41,42          44,88
 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles       -7,6      14,00          15,16
 NV                                               
 Pirelli & C SpA                 -7,1       6,31           6,79
 Compagnie Plastic Omnium        -7,0      27,69          29,79
 SA                                               
                                                               
 EuroStoxx-Sektoren             +/-      Stand       Stand 
 Stärkste Kursentwicklung       in %   12.10.18      Vorwoche
 Telekom                         -0,7     272,88         274,92
 Reise und Freizeit              -2,8     180,19         185,36
 Medien                          -3,0     225,48         232,35
 Banken                          -3,0     101,84         105,04
 Gesundheit                      -3,3     779,16         805,49
                                                               
 EuroStoxx-Sektoren             +/-      Stand       Stand 
 Schwächste Kursentwicklung     in %   12.10.18      Vorwoche
 Chemie                          -7,0     993,57       1.068,07
 Rohstoffe                       -6,9     247,14         265,58
 Konsumgüter                     -6,4     805,70         861,06
 Finanzdienstleister             -6,2     422,89         450,82
 Technologie                     -6,2     475,13         506,38
 
 (zusammengestellt vom Reuters-Marktteam. Bei Rückfragen wenden
Sie sich bitte an die Redaktionsleitung unter den Telefonnummern
069-7565 1236 oder 030-2888 5168)
Unsere Werte:Die Thomson Reuters Trust Principles
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

Alle Daten werden mit einer Verzögerung von mindestens 15 Minuten angezeigt. Eine komplette Auflistung der Börsen und Verzögerungen gibt es hier.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.