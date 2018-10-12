TABELLE-Europäische Kursgewinner und -verlierer der Woche

Frankfurt, 12. Okt (Reuters) - Indizes +/- Stand Stand in % 12.10.18 Vorwoche Dax -4,9 11.523,81 12.111,90 EuroStoxx50 -4,5 3.194,41 3.345,51 Stoxx50 -4,3 2.900,35 3.029,67 EuroStoxx-Autoindex -5,3 477,05 503,73 Dax +/- Stand Stand Stärkste Kursentwicklung in % 12.10.18 Vorwoche Bayer AG +1,9 76,10 74,66 Deutsche Telekom -1,1 13,86 14,02 AG Deutsche Lufthansa -2,3 19,20 19,66 AG Thyssenkrupp AG -2,4 20,10 20,60 Vonovia SE -2,8 38,39 39,48 Dax +/- Stand Stand Schwächste Kursentwicklung in % 12.10.18 Vorwoche Wirecard AG -11,1 168,05 189,00 Infineon Technologies -8,1 18,14 19,74 AG BASF SE -7,6 69,02 74,69 Adidas AG -7,3 192,60 207,80 Covestro AG -7,2 61,78 66,60 EuroStoxx50 +/- Stand Stand Stärkste Kursentwicklung in % 12.10.18 Vorwoche Bayer AG +3,0 76,91 74,66 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya +1,6 5,35 5,26 Argentaria S.A. Telefonica SA +0,8 6,98 6,92 Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize +0,7 19,16 19,02 NV Deutsche Telekom -0,7 13,92 14,02 AG EuroStoxx50 +/- Stand Stand Schwächste Kursentwicklung in % 12.10.18 Vorwoche Kering SA -10,4 384,50 429,10 Amadeus IT Group SA -8,8 71,40 78,28 L'Oreal SA -7,8 185,60 201,40 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis -7,7 264,30 286,20 Vuitton SE EuroStoxx-Autowerte +/- Stand Stand Stärkste Kursentwicklung in % 12.10.18 Vorwoche Renault SA -1,4 71,27 72,31 Valeo SA -1,7 32,07 32,61 Nokian Tyres plc -2,8 32,89 33,83 Continental AG -2,9 140,15 144,30 Peugeot SA -3,6 21,13 21,91 EuroStoxx-Autowerte +/- Stand Stand Schwächste Kursentwicklung in % 12.10.18 Vorwoche Ferrari NV -12,8 100,70 115,45 HELLA GmbH & Co KgaA -7,7 41,42 44,88 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles -7,6 14,00 15,16 NV Pirelli & C SpA -7,1 6,31 6,79 Compagnie Plastic Omnium -7,0 27,69 29,79 SA EuroStoxx-Sektoren +/- Stand Stand Stärkste Kursentwicklung in % 12.10.18 Vorwoche Telekom -0,7 272,88 274,92 Reise und Freizeit -2,8 180,19 185,36 Medien -3,0 225,48 232,35 Banken -3,0 101,84 105,04 Gesundheit -3,3 779,16 805,49 EuroStoxx-Sektoren +/- Stand Stand Schwächste Kursentwicklung in % 12.10.18 Vorwoche Chemie -7,0 993,57 1.068,07 Rohstoffe -6,9 247,14 265,58 Konsumgüter -6,4 805,70 861,06 Finanzdienstleister -6,2 422,89 450,82 Technologie -6,2 475,13 506,38 (zusammengestellt vom Reuters-Marktteam. Bei Rückfragen wenden Sie sich bitte an die Redaktionsleitung unter den Telefonnummern 069-7565 1236 oder 030-2888 5168)