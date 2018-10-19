FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Marktbericht Deutschland
October 19, 2018 / 4:05 PM / Aktualisiert vor 2 hours ago

TABELLE-Europäische Kursgewinner und -verlierer der Woche

Gelesen in 6 Minuten

    Frankfurt, 19. Okt (Reuters) - Ein holpriger Start in die
Bilanzsaison hat die Börsen in der abgelaufenen Woche gebremst.
Der Dax schaffte ein mageres Plus von 0,3 Prozent. 
    
    
 Indizes                   +/-    Stand   Stand 
                            in   19.10.1   Vorwoc
                            %       8       he
 Dax                       +0,3  11.553,  11.523,
                                      83       81
 EuroStoxx50               +0,5  3.210,8  3.194,4
                                       2        1
 Stoxx50                   +1,4  2.940,6  2.900,3
                                       0        5
 EuroStoxx-Autoindex<.SXA  -3,1   462,40   477,05
 E>                                       
                                                 
 Dax                       +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste Kursentwicklung   in   19.10.1   Vorwoc
                            %       8       he
 Merck KGaA                +8,6    93,72    86,26
 Vonovia SE                +7,1    41,13    38,39
 Deutsche Telekom          +5,8    14,66    13,86
 AG                                       
 Adidas AG                 +5,3   202,80   192,60
 Linde AG                  +4,4   211,30   202,40
                                                 
 Dax                       +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                 in   19.10.1   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung            %       8       he
 Fresenius Medical Care    -16,    70,10    84,36
 AG & Co KGaA                 9           
 Fresenius SE & Co         -9,7    59,84    66,28
 KGaA                                     
 HeidelbergCement          -7,3    56,62    61,10
 AG                                       
 Covestro AG               -6,8    57,56    61,78
 Deutsche Lufthansa        -6,5    17,95    19,20
 AG                                       
                                                 
 EuroStoxx50               +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste Kursentwicklung   in   19.10.1   Vorwoc
                            %       8       he
 Nokia Oyj                 +8,1     4,86     4,50
 Deutsche Telekom          +5,8    14,66    13,86
 AG                                       
 Sanofi SA                 +5,4    77,80    73,78
 Adidas AG                 +5,3   202,80   192,60
 Iberdrola SA              +4,6     6,28     6,00
                                                 
 EuroStoxx50               +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                 in   19.10.1   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung            %       8       he
 Fresenius SE & Co         -9,7    59,84    66,28
 KGaA                                     
 CRH PLC                   -7,2    24,43    26,32
 Kering SA                 -5,1   360,20   379,70
 Societe Generale          -3,4    34,45    35,66
 SA                                       
 Schneider Electric        -3,0    60,04    61,88
 SE                                       
                                                 
 EuroStoxx-Autowerte       +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste Kursentwicklung   in   19.10.1   Vorwoc
                            %       8       he
 Porsche Automobil         +3,0    55,00    53,40
 Holding SE                               
 Volkswagen AG             +2,7   143,98   140,16
 Ferrari NV                +1,0   101,60   100,55
 Bayerische Motoren Werke  +0,2    74,64    74,49
 AG                                       
 Daimler AG                -2,8    51,39    52,89
                                                 
 EuroStoxx-Autowerte       +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                 in   19.10.1   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung            %       8       he
 Compagnie Generale des    -10,    87,74    98,22
 Etablissements Michelin      7           
 SCA                                      
 Faurecia SA               -10,    41,19    45,97
                              4           
 Compagnie Plastic Omnium  -9,3    25,11    27,68
 SA                                       
 Valeo SA                  -7,4    29,64    32,00
 Pirelli & C SpA           -6,9     5,87     6,30
                                                 
 EuroStoxx-Sektoren        +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste Kursentwicklung   in   19.10.1   Vorwoc
                            %       8       he
 Immobilien                +4,7   233,97   223,50
 Telekom                   +3,8   283,24   272,88
 Versorger                 +3,1   268,89   260,88
 Medien                    +2,9   232,06   225,48
 Konsumgüter               +2,4   824,86   805,70
                                                 
 EuroStoxx-Sektoren        +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                 in   19.10.1   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung            %       8       he
 Automobil                 -3,1   462,40   477,05
 Banken                    -2,3    99,51   101,84
 Bau                       -2,3   389,08   398,19
 Rohstoffe                 -1,7   242,96   247,14
 Chemie                    -0,7   986,96   993,57
 



 (Reporter: Anika Ross, redigiert von Kerstin Dörr. Bei
Rückfragen wenden Sie sich bitte an die Redaktionsleitung unter
den Telefonnummern 069-7565 1236 oder 030-2888 5168)
