TABELLE-Europäische Kursgewinner und -verlierer der Woche

Frankfurt, 19. Okt (Reuters) - Ein holpriger Start in die Bilanzsaison hat die Börsen in der abgelaufenen Woche gebremst. Der Dax schaffte ein mageres Plus von 0,3 Prozent. Indizes +/- Stand Stand in 19.10.1 Vorwoc % 8 he Dax +0,3 11.553, 11.523, 83 81 EuroStoxx50 +0,5 3.210,8 3.194,4 2 1 Stoxx50 +1,4 2.940,6 2.900,3 0 5 EuroStoxx-Autoindex<.SXA -3,1 462,40 477,05 E> Dax +/- Stand Stand Stärkste Kursentwicklung in 19.10.1 Vorwoc % 8 he Merck KGaA +8,6 93,72 86,26 Vonovia SE +7,1 41,13 38,39 Deutsche Telekom +5,8 14,66 13,86 AG Adidas AG +5,3 202,80 192,60 Linde AG +4,4 211,30 202,40 Dax +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 19.10.1 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 8 he Fresenius Medical Care -16, 70,10 84,36 AG & Co KGaA 9 Fresenius SE & Co -9,7 59,84 66,28 KGaA HeidelbergCement -7,3 56,62 61,10 AG Covestro AG -6,8 57,56 61,78 Deutsche Lufthansa -6,5 17,95 19,20 AG EuroStoxx50 +/- Stand Stand Stärkste Kursentwicklung in 19.10.1 Vorwoc % 8 he Nokia Oyj +8,1 4,86 4,50 Deutsche Telekom +5,8 14,66 13,86 AG Sanofi SA +5,4 77,80 73,78 Adidas AG +5,3 202,80 192,60 Iberdrola SA +4,6 6,28 6,00 EuroStoxx50 +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 19.10.1 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 8 he Fresenius SE & Co -9,7 59,84 66,28 KGaA CRH PLC -7,2 24,43 26,32 Kering SA -5,1 360,20 379,70 Societe Generale -3,4 34,45 35,66 SA Schneider Electric -3,0 60,04 61,88 SE EuroStoxx-Autowerte +/- Stand Stand Stärkste Kursentwicklung in 19.10.1 Vorwoc % 8 he Porsche Automobil +3,0 55,00 53,40 Holding SE Volkswagen AG +2,7 143,98 140,16 Ferrari NV +1,0 101,60 100,55 Bayerische Motoren Werke +0,2 74,64 74,49 AG Daimler AG -2,8 51,39 52,89 EuroStoxx-Autowerte +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 19.10.1 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 8 he Compagnie Generale des -10, 87,74 98,22 Etablissements Michelin 7 SCA Faurecia SA -10, 41,19 45,97 4 Compagnie Plastic Omnium -9,3 25,11 27,68 SA Valeo SA -7,4 29,64 32,00 Pirelli & C SpA -6,9 5,87 6,30 EuroStoxx-Sektoren +/- Stand Stand Stärkste Kursentwicklung in 19.10.1 Vorwoc % 8 he Immobilien +4,7 233,97 223,50 Telekom +3,8 283,24 272,88 Versorger +3,1 268,89 260,88 Medien +2,9 232,06 225,48 Konsumgüter +2,4 824,86 805,70 EuroStoxx-Sektoren +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 19.10.1 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 8 he Automobil -3,1 462,40 477,05 Banken -2,3 99,51 101,84 Bau -2,3 389,08 398,19 Rohstoffe -1,7 242,96 247,14 Chemie -0,7 986,96 993,57