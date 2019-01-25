Marktbericht Deutschland
TABELLE-Europäische Kursgewinner und -verlierer der Woche

    Frankfurt, 25. Jan (Reuters) - Ermutigende Firmenbilanzen
und die Aussicht auf anhaltend niedrige Zinsen in der Euro-Zone
haben die Aktienmärkte in der abgelaufenen Woche angetrieben.
Der Dax legte 0,7 Prozent zu. 
    

    
 Indizes                   +/-    Stand   Stand 
                            in   25.01.1   Vorwoc
                            %       9       he
 Dax                       +0,7  11.281,  11.205,
                                      79       54
 EuroStoxx50               +0,9  3.163,8  3.134,9
                                       1        2
 Stoxx50                   -0,4  2.872,9  2.884,6
                                       2        7
 EuroStoxx-Autoindex<.SXA  +2,8   473,36   460,63
 E>                                       
                                                 
 Dax                       +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste Kursentwicklung   in   25.01.1   Vorwoc
                            %       9       he
 Wirecard AG               +11,   167,40   149,85
                              7           
 Infineon Technologies     +6,7    19,71    18,47
 AG                                       
 Deutsche Lufthansa        +6,1    22,13    20,85
 AG                                       
 RWE AG                    +5,5    21,36    20,25
 Volkswagen AG             +4,1   151,64   145,66
                                                 
 Dax                       +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                 in   25.01.1   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung            %       9       he
 Henkel AG & Co            -13,    84,36    97,02
 KgaA                         0           
 Deutsche Telekom          -5,3    14,10    14,89
 AG                                       
 Beiersdorf AG             -3,6    85,20    88,34
 thyssenkrupp AG           -3,4    15,43    15,98
 Covestro AG               -1,8    47,59    48,48
                                                 
 EuroStoxx50               +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste Kursentwicklung   in   25.01.1   Vorwoc
                            %       9       he
 Nokia Oyj                 +8,3     5,74     5,30
 ASML Holding NV           +7,8   154,06   142,88
 Volkswagen AG             +4,1   151,64   145,66
 Koninklijke Philips       +4,0    32,67    31,40
 NV                                       
 Koninklijke Ahold         +3,9    23,43    22,56
 Delhaize NV                              
                                                 
 EuroStoxx50               +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                 in   25.01.1   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung            %       9       he
 Deutsche Telekom          -5,3    14,10    14,89
 AG                                       
 Enel SpA                  -2,1     5,20     5,31
 Vivendi SA                -1,6    21,62    21,97
 Linde PLC                 -1,0   139,85   141,25
 BASF SE                   -0,8    65,09    65,60
                                                 
 EuroStoxx-Autowerte       +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste Kursentwicklung   in   25.01.1   Vorwoc
                            %       9       he
 Renault SA                +7,0    61,11    57,10
 Faurecia SA               +6,2    39,72    37,41
 Valeo SA                  +4,6    27,87    26,64
 Volkswagen AG             +4,1   151,64   145,66
 Continental AG            +4,1   140,00   134,50
                                                 
 EuroStoxx-Autowerte       +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                 in   25.01.1   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung            %       9       he
 Ferrari NV                -1,5    98,00    99,50
 Fiat Chrysler             -0,4    14,69    14,75
 Automobiles NV                           
 Pirelli & C SpA           +0,4     6,07     6,05
 Nokian Tyres              +0,6    29,48    29,30
 plc                                      
 HELLA GmbH & Co           +0,7    41,36    41,06
 KgaA                                     
                                                 
 EuroStoxx-Sektoren        +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste Kursentwicklung   in   25.01.1   Vorwoc
                            %       9       he
 Technologie               +3,1   472,35   458,07
 Einzelhandel              +3,1   495,37   480,67
 Reise und                 +2,9   187,31   181,98
 Freizeit                                 
 Automobil                 +2,8   473,36   460,63
 Immobilien                +2,1   234,16   229,42
                                                 
 EuroStoxx-Sektoren        +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                 in   25.01.1   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung            %       9       he
 Telekom                   -1,9   284,43   290,04
 Öl und Gas                -0,5   319,31   320,98
 Chemie                    -0,4   958,09   961,71
 Konsumgüter               +0,1   822,11   821,63
 Versorger                 +0,2   297,28   296,62
 


 (Reporter: Anika Ross, redigiert von Olaf Brenner. Bei
Rückfragen wenden Sie sich bitte an die Redaktionsleitung unter
den Telefonnummern 069-7565 1236 oder 030-2888 5168)
