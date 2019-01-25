TABELLE-Europäische Kursgewinner und -verlierer der Woche

Frankfurt, 25. Jan (Reuters) - Ermutigende Firmenbilanzen und die Aussicht auf anhaltend niedrige Zinsen in der Euro-Zone haben die Aktienmärkte in der abgelaufenen Woche angetrieben. Der Dax legte 0,7 Prozent zu. Indizes +/- Stand Stand in 25.01.1 Vorwoc % 9 he Dax +0,7 11.281, 11.205, 79 54 EuroStoxx50 +0,9 3.163,8 3.134,9 1 2 Stoxx50 -0,4 2.872,9 2.884,6 2 7 EuroStoxx-Autoindex<.SXA +2,8 473,36 460,63 E> Dax +/- Stand Stand Stärkste Kursentwicklung in 25.01.1 Vorwoc % 9 he Wirecard AG +11, 167,40 149,85 7 Infineon Technologies +6,7 19,71 18,47 AG Deutsche Lufthansa +6,1 22,13 20,85 AG RWE AG +5,5 21,36 20,25 Volkswagen AG +4,1 151,64 145,66 Dax +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 25.01.1 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 9 he Henkel AG & Co -13, 84,36 97,02 KgaA 0 Deutsche Telekom -5,3 14,10 14,89 AG Beiersdorf AG -3,6 85,20 88,34 thyssenkrupp AG -3,4 15,43 15,98 Covestro AG -1,8 47,59 48,48 EuroStoxx50 +/- Stand Stand Stärkste Kursentwicklung in 25.01.1 Vorwoc % 9 he Nokia Oyj +8,3 5,74 5,30 ASML Holding NV +7,8 154,06 142,88 Volkswagen AG +4,1 151,64 145,66 Koninklijke Philips +4,0 32,67 31,40 NV Koninklijke Ahold +3,9 23,43 22,56 Delhaize NV EuroStoxx50 +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 25.01.1 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 9 he Deutsche Telekom -5,3 14,10 14,89 AG Enel SpA -2,1 5,20 5,31 Vivendi SA -1,6 21,62 21,97 Linde PLC -1,0 139,85 141,25 BASF SE -0,8 65,09 65,60 EuroStoxx-Autowerte +/- Stand Stand Stärkste Kursentwicklung in 25.01.1 Vorwoc % 9 he Renault SA +7,0 61,11 57,10 Faurecia SA +6,2 39,72 37,41 Valeo SA +4,6 27,87 26,64 Volkswagen AG +4,1 151,64 145,66 Continental AG +4,1 140,00 134,50 EuroStoxx-Autowerte +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 25.01.1 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 9 he Ferrari NV -1,5 98,00 99,50 Fiat Chrysler -0,4 14,69 14,75 Automobiles NV Pirelli & C SpA +0,4 6,07 6,05 Nokian Tyres +0,6 29,48 29,30 plc HELLA GmbH & Co +0,7 41,36 41,06 KgaA EuroStoxx-Sektoren +/- Stand Stand Stärkste Kursentwicklung in 25.01.1 Vorwoc % 9 he Technologie +3,1 472,35 458,07 Einzelhandel +3,1 495,37 480,67 Reise und +2,9 187,31 181,98 Freizeit Automobil +2,8 473,36 460,63 Immobilien +2,1 234,16 229,42 EuroStoxx-Sektoren +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 25.01.1 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 9 he Telekom -1,9 284,43 290,04 Öl und Gas -0,5 319,31 320,98 Chemie -0,4 958,09 961,71 Konsumgüter +0,1 822,11 821,63 Versorger +0,2 297,28 296,62 (Reporter: Anika Ross, redigiert von Olaf Brenner. Bei Rückfragen wenden Sie sich bitte an die Redaktionsleitung unter den Telefonnummern 069-7565 1236 oder 030-2888 5168)