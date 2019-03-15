Marktbericht Deutschland
TABELLE-Europäische Kursgewinner und -verlierer der Woche

    Frankfurt, 15. Mrz (Reuters) - 
 Indizes                           +/-     Stand       Stand 
                                   in %   15.03.19    Vorwoche
 Dax                               +2,0   11.685,69   11.457,84
 EuroStoxx50                       +3,1    3.386,08    3.283,60
 Stoxx50                           +2,8    3.113,68    3.028,30
 EuroStoxx-Autoindex               +2,3      473,03      462,58
                                                               
 Dax                               +/-     Stand       Stand 
 Stärkste Kursentwicklung          in %   15.03.19    Vorwoche
 Deutsche Post                     +6,6       29,47       27,65
 FMC                               +4,9       69,68       66,42
 Infineon                          +4,3       19,80       18,98
 RWE                               +4,0       22,49       21,62
 Deutsche Telekom                  +4,0       15,46       14,87
                                                               
 Dax                               +/-     Stand       Stand 
 Schwächste Kursentwicklung        in %   15.03.19    Vorwoche
 Wirecard                         -15,2      105,00      123,85
 Deutsche Lufthansa                -4,5       21,13       22,13
 Bayer                             -2,5       67,75       69,49
 E.ON                              -1,9        9,54        9,73
 Volkswagen                        -1,9      144,32      147,06
                                                               
 EuroStoxx50                       +/-     Stand       Stand 
 Stärkste Kursentwicklung          in %   15.03.19    Vorwoche
 Societe Generale                  +7,9       27,30       25,30
 Banco Santander                   +7,4        4,38        4,08
 ASML Holding                      +7,2      169,70      158,30
 Deutsche Post                     +6,6       29,47       27,65
 ING Groep                         +6,1       11,08       10,44
                                                               
 EuroStoxx50                       +/-     Stand       Stand 
 Schwächste Kursentwicklung        in %   15.03.19    Vorwoche
 Bayer                             -2,5       67,75       69,49
 Volkswagen                        -1,9      144,32      147,06
 Inditex                           -1,7       25,96       26,41
 Safran                            -0,6      118,80      119,55
 Enel                              -0,3        5,47        5,48
                                                               
 EuroStoxx-Autowerte               +/-     Stand       Stand 
 Stärkste Kursentwicklung          in %   15.03.19    Vorwoche
 HELLA                             +6,3       41,92       39,42
 Michelin                          +5,0      105,70      100,70
 Peugeot                           +4,9       22,16       21,13
 Valeo                             +4,5       27,34       26,17
 Renault                           +4,4       59,68       57,19
                                                               
 EuroStoxx-Autowerte               +/-     Stand       Stand 
 Schwächste Kursentwicklung        in %   15.03.19    Vorwoche
 Volkswagen                        -1,9      144,32      147,06
 Porsche                           -1,5       56,02       56,90
 Fiat Chrysler                     -1,0       12,63       12,76
 Faurecia                          +1,0       40,30       39,91
 Pirelli                           +1,4        5,96        5,88
                                                               
 EuroStoxx-Sektoren                +/-     Stand       Stand 
 Stärkste Kursentwicklung          in %   15.03.19    Vorwoche
 Banken                            +5,2       96,78       92,03
 Technologie                       +4,3      504,39      483,49
 Versicherung                      +3,1      280,68      272,11
 Chemie                            +3,1    1.041,86    1.010,20
 Konsumgüter                       +3,1      924,20      896,64
                                                               
 EuroStoxx-Sektoren                +/-     Stand       Stand 
 Schwächste Kursentwicklung        in %   15.03.19    Vorwoche
 Einzelhandel                      +1,0      528,06      522,78
 Versorger                         +1,1      308,18      304,84
 Nahrungsmittel                    +1,4      585,84      577,76
 Immobilien                        +1,5      240,31      236,68
 Medien                            +1,7      230,91      227,09
 



