TABELLE-Europäische Kursgewinner und -verlierer der Woche

Frankfurt, 15. Mrz (Reuters) - Indizes +/- Stand Stand in % 15.03.19 Vorwoche Dax +2,0 11.685,69 11.457,84 EuroStoxx50 +3,1 3.386,08 3.283,60 Stoxx50 +2,8 3.113,68 3.028,30 EuroStoxx-Autoindex +2,3 473,03 462,58 Dax +/- Stand Stand Stärkste Kursentwicklung in % 15.03.19 Vorwoche Deutsche Post +6,6 29,47 27,65 FMC +4,9 69,68 66,42 Infineon +4,3 19,80 18,98 RWE +4,0 22,49 21,62 Deutsche Telekom +4,0 15,46 14,87 Dax +/- Stand Stand Schwächste Kursentwicklung in % 15.03.19 Vorwoche Wirecard -15,2 105,00 123,85 Deutsche Lufthansa -4,5 21,13 22,13 Bayer -2,5 67,75 69,49 E.ON -1,9 9,54 9,73 Volkswagen -1,9 144,32 147,06 EuroStoxx50 +/- Stand Stand Stärkste Kursentwicklung in % 15.03.19 Vorwoche Societe Generale +7,9 27,30 25,30 Banco Santander +7,4 4,38 4,08 ASML Holding +7,2 169,70 158,30 Deutsche Post +6,6 29,47 27,65 ING Groep +6,1 11,08 10,44 EuroStoxx50 +/- Stand Stand Schwächste Kursentwicklung in % 15.03.19 Vorwoche Bayer -2,5 67,75 69,49 Volkswagen -1,9 144,32 147,06 Inditex -1,7 25,96 26,41 Safran -0,6 118,80 119,55 Enel -0,3 5,47 5,48 EuroStoxx-Autowerte +/- Stand Stand Stärkste Kursentwicklung in % 15.03.19 Vorwoche HELLA +6,3 41,92 39,42 Michelin +5,0 105,70 100,70 Peugeot +4,9 22,16 21,13 Valeo +4,5 27,34 26,17 Renault +4,4 59,68 57,19 EuroStoxx-Autowerte +/- Stand Stand Schwächste Kursentwicklung in % 15.03.19 Vorwoche Volkswagen -1,9 144,32 147,06 Porsche -1,5 56,02 56,90 Fiat Chrysler -1,0 12,63 12,76 Faurecia +1,0 40,30 39,91 Pirelli +1,4 5,96 5,88 EuroStoxx-Sektoren +/- Stand Stand Stärkste Kursentwicklung in % 15.03.19 Vorwoche Banken +5,2 96,78 92,03 Technologie +4,3 504,39 483,49 Versicherung +3,1 280,68 272,11 Chemie +3,1 1.041,86 1.010,20 Konsumgüter +3,1 924,20 896,64 EuroStoxx-Sektoren +/- Stand Stand Schwächste Kursentwicklung in % 15.03.19 Vorwoche Einzelhandel +1,0 528,06 522,78 Versorger +1,1 308,18 304,84 Nahrungsmittel +1,4 585,84 577,76 Immobilien +1,5 240,31 236,68 Medien +1,7 230,91 227,09