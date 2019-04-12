TABELLE-Europäische Kursgewinner und -verlierer der Woche

Frankfurt, 12. Apr (Reuters) - Brexit-Chaos und der schwelende Handelskonflikt haben den Anlegern in der abgelaufenen Woche aufs Gemüt geschlagen. In der Summe verlor der Dax 0,1 Prozent. Indizes +/- Stand Stand in 12.04.1 Vorwoc % 9 he Dax -0,1 11.999, 12.009, 93 75 EuroStoxx50 +0,0 3.448,4 3.447,4 6 7 Stoxx50 -0,6 3.155,2 3.173,6 6 7 EuroStoxx-Autoindex<.SXA +2,1 508,29 498,04 E> Dax +/- Stand Stand Stärkste Kursentwicklung in 12.04.1 Vorwoc % 9 he Deutsche Lufthansa +4,9 21,72 20,70 AG Covestro AG +4,3 55,32 53,02 BASF SE +3,4 71,79 69,46 Volkswagen AG +3,1 153,34 148,76 Infineon Technologies +2,9 20,72 20,13 AG Dax +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 12.04.1 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 9 he Merck KGaA -4,9 97,18 102,15 thyssenkrupp AG -3,8 12,65 13,15 Linde PLC -3,3 159,75 165,20 SAP SE -3,0 99,39 102,50 Vonovia SE -2,6 44,72 45,93 EuroStoxx50 +/- Stand Stand Stärkste Kursentwicklung in 12.04.1 Vorwoc % 9 he EssilorLuxottica +4,9 100,85 96,10 SA ING Groep NV +4,8 11,85 11,31 Societe Generale +4,8 27,94 26,65 SA BNP Paribas SA +4,4 46,48 44,51 Banco Santander +3,6 4,56 4,40 SA EuroStoxx50 +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 12.04.1 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 9 he Koninklijke Ahold -5,1 21,94 23,11 Delhaize NV Sanofi SA -3,6 75,66 78,49 Linde PLC -3,3 159,75 165,20 SAP SE -3,0 99,39 102,50 Safran SA -2,8 121,90 125,45 EuroStoxx-Autowerte +/- Stand Stand Stärkste Kursentwicklung in 12.04.1 Vorwoc % 9 he Pirelli & C SpA +4,6 6,58 6,29 Compagnie Generale des +4,2 116,15 111,50 Etablissements Michelin SCA Fiat Chrysler +3,6 14,22 13,73 Automobiles NV Volkswagen AG +3,1 153,34 148,76 Knorr Bremse AG +3,0 95,60 92,80 EuroStoxx-Autowerte +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 12.04.1 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 9 he Nokian Tyres -3,8 30,99 32,20 plc Renault SA 0,0 62,13 62,16 Ferrari NV +0,6 122,50 121,80 HELLA GmbH & Co +0,7 45,68 45,38 KgaA Daimler AG +1,2 56,67 56,01 EuroStoxx-Sektoren +/- Stand Stand Stärkste Kursentwicklung in 12.04.1 Vorwoc % 9 he Banken +3,0 101,00 98,03 Automobil +2,1 508,29 498,04 Reise und +1,3 192,14 189,75 Freizeit Nahrungsmittel +0,8 604,92 600,38 Bau +0,3 442,59 441,45 EuroStoxx-Sektoren +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 12.04.1 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 9 he Versorger -1,6 310,45 315,55 Telekom -1,6 295,17 299,87 Immobilien -1,4 238,20 241,48 Gesundheit -1,2 748,55 757,81 Rohstoffe -1,2 210,87 213,42 (Reporter: Anika Ross, redigiert von Ralf Bode. Bei Rückfragen wenden Sie sich bitte an die Redaktionsleitung unter den Telefonnummern 069-7565 1236 oder 030-2888 5168)