Marktbericht Deutschland
April 12, 2019 / 3:51 PM / Aktualisiert vor 4 hours ago

TABELLE-Europäische Kursgewinner und -verlierer der Woche

Reuters Staff

Gelesen in 5 Minuten

    Frankfurt, 12. Apr (Reuters) - Brexit-Chaos und der
schwelende Handelskonflikt haben den Anlegern in der
abgelaufenen Woche aufs Gemüt geschlagen. In der Summe verlor
der Dax 0,1 Prozent. 
    
    
 Indizes                   +/-    Stand   Stand 
                            in   12.04.1   Vorwoc
                            %       9       he
 Dax                       -0,1  11.999,  12.009,
                                      93       75
 EuroStoxx50               +0,0  3.448,4  3.447,4
                                       6        7
 Stoxx50                   -0,6  3.155,2  3.173,6
                                       6        7
 EuroStoxx-Autoindex<.SXA  +2,1   508,29   498,04
 E>                                       
                                                 
 Dax                       +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste Kursentwicklung   in   12.04.1   Vorwoc
                            %       9       he
 Deutsche Lufthansa        +4,9    21,72    20,70
 AG                                       
 Covestro AG               +4,3    55,32    53,02
 BASF SE                   +3,4    71,79    69,46
 Volkswagen AG             +3,1   153,34   148,76
 Infineon Technologies     +2,9    20,72    20,13
 AG                                       
                                                 
 Dax                       +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                 in   12.04.1   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung            %       9       he
 Merck KGaA                -4,9    97,18   102,15
 thyssenkrupp AG           -3,8    12,65    13,15
 Linde PLC                 -3,3   159,75   165,20
 SAP SE                    -3,0    99,39   102,50
 Vonovia SE                -2,6    44,72    45,93
                                                 
 EuroStoxx50               +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste Kursentwicklung   in   12.04.1   Vorwoc
                            %       9       he
 EssilorLuxottica          +4,9   100,85    96,10
 SA                                       
 ING Groep NV              +4,8    11,85    11,31
 Societe Generale          +4,8    27,94    26,65
 SA                                       
 BNP Paribas SA            +4,4    46,48    44,51
 Banco Santander           +3,6     4,56     4,40
 SA                                       
                                                 
 EuroStoxx50               +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                 in   12.04.1   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung            %       9       he
 Koninklijke Ahold         -5,1    21,94    23,11
 Delhaize NV                              
 Sanofi SA                 -3,6    75,66    78,49
 Linde PLC                 -3,3   159,75   165,20
 SAP SE                    -3,0    99,39   102,50
 Safran SA                 -2,8   121,90   125,45
                                                 
 EuroStoxx-Autowerte       +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste Kursentwicklung   in   12.04.1   Vorwoc
                            %       9       he
 Pirelli & C SpA           +4,6     6,58     6,29
 Compagnie Generale des    +4,2   116,15   111,50
 Etablissements Michelin                  
 SCA                                      
 Fiat Chrysler             +3,6    14,22    13,73
 Automobiles NV                           
 Volkswagen AG             +3,1   153,34   148,76
 Knorr Bremse AG           +3,0    95,60    92,80
                                                 
 EuroStoxx-Autowerte       +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                 in   12.04.1   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung            %       9       he
 Nokian Tyres              -3,8    30,99    32,20
 plc                                      
 Renault SA                 0,0    62,13    62,16
 Ferrari NV                +0,6   122,50   121,80
 HELLA GmbH & Co           +0,7    45,68    45,38
 KgaA                                     
 Daimler AG                +1,2    56,67    56,01
                                                 
 EuroStoxx-Sektoren        +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste Kursentwicklung   in   12.04.1   Vorwoc
                            %       9       he
 Banken                    +3,0   101,00    98,03
 Automobil                 +2,1   508,29   498,04
 Reise und                 +1,3   192,14   189,75
 Freizeit                                 
 Nahrungsmittel            +0,8   604,92   600,38
 Bau                       +0,3   442,59   441,45
                                                 
 EuroStoxx-Sektoren        +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                 in   12.04.1   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung            %       9       he
 Versorger                 -1,6   310,45   315,55
 Telekom                   -1,6   295,17   299,87
 Immobilien                -1,4   238,20   241,48
 Gesundheit                -1,2   748,55   757,81
 Rohstoffe                 -1,2   210,87   213,42
 




 (Reporter: Anika Ross, redigiert von Ralf Bode. Bei Rückfragen
wenden Sie sich bitte an die Redaktionsleitung unter den
Telefonnummern 069-7565 1236 oder 030-2888 5168)
Unsere Werte:Die Thomson Reuters Trust Principles
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below