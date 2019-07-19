TABELLE-Europäische Kursgewinner und -verlierer der Woche

Frankfurt, 19. Jul (Reuters) - Enttäuschende Firmenbilanzen haben die Börsen in der abgelaufenen Woche belastet. Unterstützung lieferten Spekulationen auf sinkende Zinsen dies- und jenseits des Atlantiks. Der Dax büßte im Vergleich zur Vorwoche ein halbes Prozent ein. Indizes +/- Stand Stand in 19.07.1 Vorwoc % 9 he Dax -0,5 12.260, 12.323, 07 32 EuroStoxx50 -0,5 3.480,1 3.497,6 8 3 Stoxx50 +0,2 3.186,6 3.181,4 3 3 EuroStoxx-Autoindex<.SXA -1,1 458,37 463,55 E> Dax +/- Stand Stand Stärkste Kursentwicklung in 19.07.1 Vorwoc % 9 he Infineon +4,6 16,68 15,94 RWE +3,6 23,93 23,10 Covestro +3,0 42,51 41,26 Henkel +2,7 90,28 87,92 Continental +2,0 120,20 117,80 Dax +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 19.07.1 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 9 he SAP -7,5 112,00 121,06 FMC -3,9 67,00 69,70 Deutsche -3,7 14,68 15,25 Telekom Fresenius ** -3,1 45,03 46,48 Daimler -1,9 45,44 46,34 EuroStoxx50 +/- Stand Stand Stärkste Kursentwicklung in 19.07.1 Vorwoc % 9 he ASML +8,1 199,50 184,60 Anheuser Busch +5,9 83,61 78,93 Safran +3,1 133,30 129,30 Airbus +3,0 131,50 127,68 Nokia Oyj +2,3 4,58 4,48 EuroStoxx50 +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 19.07.1 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 9 he SAP -7,5 112,00 121,06 Banco Santander -4,4 4,00 4,19 Eni -4,1 14,22 14,83 Deutsche -3,7 14,68 15,25 Telekom Total -3,3 48,20 49,87 EuroStoxx-Autowerte +/- Stand Stand Stärkste Kursentwicklung in 19.07.1 Vorwoc % 9 he Faurecia +6,1 40,13 37,81 Valeo +3,9 26,00 25,02 HELLA GmbH & Co +3,5 41,76 40,36 KgaA Continental +2,0 120,20 117,80 BMW +1,0 66,57 65,89 EuroStoxx-Autowerte +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 19.07.1 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 9 he Pirelli & C -8,7 5,19 5,68 Fiat Chrysler -4,5 12,01 12,57 Michelin -4,1 105,65 110,15 Daimler -1,9 45,44 46,34 Porsche SE -1,9 59,42 60,54 EuroStoxx-Sektoren +/- Stand Stand Stärkste Kursentwicklung in 19.07.1 Vorwoc % 9 he Nahrungsmittel +2,0 636,72 624,18 Gesundheit +1,3 764,90 755,18 Bau +0,9 445,17 441,26 Anlagenbau +0,8 874,04 867,43 Chemie +0,3 1.074,8 1.072,0 8 1 EuroStoxx-Sektoren +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 19.07.1 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 9 he Finanzdienstleister: Ausgangswert per Hand eintragen Rohstoffe -3,8 169,29 175,94 Öl und Gas -3,1 324,19 334,60 Banken -2,7 88,40 90,85 Telekom -2,2 287,17 293,55 (Reporter: Anika Ross, redigiert von Scot W. Stevenson Bei Rückfragen wenden Sie sich bitte an die Redaktionsleitung unter den Telefonnummern 069-7565 1236 oder 030-2888 5168)