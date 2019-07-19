Marktbericht Deutschland
TABELLE-Europäische Kursgewinner und -verlierer der Woche

    Frankfurt, 19. Jul (Reuters) - Enttäuschende Firmenbilanzen
haben die Börsen in der abgelaufenen Woche belastet.
Unterstützung lieferten Spekulationen auf sinkende Zinsen dies-
und jenseits des Atlantiks. Der Dax büßte im Vergleich
zur Vorwoche ein halbes Prozent ein. 
    
 Indizes                   +/-    Stand   Stand 
                            in   19.07.1   Vorwoc
                            %       9       he
 Dax                       -0,5  12.260,  12.323,
                                      07       32
 EuroStoxx50               -0,5  3.480,1  3.497,6
                                       8        3
 Stoxx50                   +0,2  3.186,6  3.181,4
                                       3        3
 EuroStoxx-Autoindex<.SXA  -1,1   458,37   463,55
 E>                                       
                                                 
 Dax                       +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste Kursentwicklung   in   19.07.1   Vorwoc
                            %       9       he
 Infineon                  +4,6    16,68    15,94
 RWE                       +3,6    23,93    23,10
 Covestro                  +3,0    42,51    41,26
 Henkel                    +2,7    90,28    87,92
 Continental               +2,0   120,20   117,80
                                                 
 Dax                       +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                 in   19.07.1   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung            %       9       he
 SAP                       -7,5   112,00   121,06
 FMC                       -3,9    67,00    69,70
 Deutsche                  -3,7    14,68    15,25
 Telekom                                  
 Fresenius          **     -3,1    45,03    46,48
 Daimler                   -1,9    45,44    46,34
                                                 
 EuroStoxx50               +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste Kursentwicklung   in   19.07.1   Vorwoc
                            %       9       he
 ASML                      +8,1   199,50   184,60
 Anheuser Busch            +5,9    83,61    78,93
 Safran                    +3,1   133,30   129,30
 Airbus                    +3,0   131,50   127,68
 Nokia Oyj                 +2,3     4,58     4,48
                                                 
 EuroStoxx50               +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                 in   19.07.1   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung            %       9       he
 SAP                       -7,5   112,00   121,06
 Banco Santander           -4,4     4,00     4,19
 Eni                       -4,1    14,22    14,83
 Deutsche                  -3,7    14,68    15,25
 Telekom                                  
 Total                     -3,3    48,20    49,87
                                                 
 EuroStoxx-Autowerte       +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste Kursentwicklung   in   19.07.1   Vorwoc
                            %       9       he
 Faurecia                  +6,1    40,13    37,81
 Valeo                     +3,9    26,00    25,02
 HELLA GmbH & Co           +3,5    41,76    40,36
 KgaA                                     
 Continental               +2,0   120,20   117,80
 BMW                       +1,0    66,57    65,89
                                                 
 EuroStoxx-Autowerte       +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                 in   19.07.1   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung            %       9       he
 Pirelli & C               -8,7     5,19     5,68
 Fiat Chrysler             -4,5    12,01    12,57
 Michelin                  -4,1   105,65   110,15
 Daimler                   -1,9    45,44    46,34
 Porsche SE                -1,9    59,42    60,54
                                                 
 EuroStoxx-Sektoren        +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste Kursentwicklung   in   19.07.1   Vorwoc
                            %       9       he
 Nahrungsmittel            +2,0   636,72   624,18
 Gesundheit                +1,3   764,90   755,18
 Bau                       +0,9   445,17   441,26
 Anlagenbau                +0,8   874,04   867,43
 Chemie                    +0,3  1.074,8  1.072,0
                                       8        1
                                                 
 EuroStoxx-Sektoren        +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                 in   19.07.1   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung            %       9       he
 Finanzdienstleister:                            
 Ausgangswert per Hand                    
 eintragen                                
 Rohstoffe                 -3,8   169,29   175,94
 Öl und Gas                -3,1   324,19   334,60
 Banken                    -2,7    88,40    90,85
 Telekom                   -2,2   287,17   293,55
 


 (Reporter: Anika Ross, redigiert von Scot W. Stevenson
Bei Rückfragen wenden Sie sich bitte an die Redaktionsleitung
unter den Telefonnummern 069-7565 1236 oder 030-2888 5168)
