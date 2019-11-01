Marktbericht Deutschland
TABELLE-Europäische Kursgewinner und -verlierer der Woche

Reuters Staff

    Frankfurt, 01. Nov (Reuters) - Starke US-Arbeitsmarktdaten
und eine Flut von Bilanzen haben den Dax in der
abgelaufenen Woche angetrieben. Der deutsche Leitindex legte ein
halbes Prozent zu. 
    
 Indizes                   +/-    Stand   Stand 
                            in   01.11.1   Vorwoc
                            %       9       he
 Dax                       +0,5  12.961,  12.894,
                                      05       51
 EuroStoxx50                0,0  3.623,7  3.624,6
                                       4        8
 Stoxx50                    0,0  3.284,1  3.285,5
                                       5        8
 EuroStoxx-Autoindex<.SXA  +0,8   497,10   493,00
 E>                                       
                                                 
 Dax                       +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste Kursentwicklung   in   01.11.1   Vorwoc
                            %       9       he
 Fresenius Medical Care    +11,    65,98    59,34
 AG & Co KGaA                 2           
 Fresenius SE & Co         +10,    47,78    43,44
 KGaA                         0           
 Bayer AG                  +5,0    69,90    66,54
 HeidelbergCement          +2,3    67,56    66,02
 AG                                       
 MTU Aero Engines          +2,1   238,50   233,50
 AG                                       
                                                 
 Dax                       +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                 in   01.11.1   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung            %       9       he
 Deutsche Bank             -8,1     6,60     7,18
 AG                                       
 Covestro AG               -3,5    45,04    46,69
 Deutsche Telekom          -2,4    15,62    16,01
 AG                                       
 BASF SE                   -2,3    69,00    70,62
 Deutsche Boerse           -1,3   139,80   141,65
 AG                                       
                                                 
 EuroStoxx50               +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste Kursentwicklung   in   01.11.1   Vorwoc
                            %       9       he
 Fresenius SE & Co         +10,    47,78    43,44
 KGaA                         0           
 L'Oreal SA                +7,0   260,40   243,30
 Airbus SE                 +5,2   129,98   123,52
 Bayer AG                  +5,0    69,90    66,54
 Safran SA                 +2,7   143,10   139,30
                                                 
 EuroStoxx50               +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                 in   01.11.1   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung            %       9       he
 Banco Santander           -9,3     3,61     3,98
 SA                                       
 Nokia Oyj                 -5,1     3,28     3,45
 Telefonica SA             -3,3     6,91     7,15
 Anheuser Busch Inbev      -3,2    71,32    73,68
 NV                                       
 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya      -3,1     4,73     4,89
 Argentaria SA                            
                                                 
 EuroStoxx-Autowerte       +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste Kursentwicklung   in   01.11.1   Vorwoc
                            %       9       he
 Fiat Chrysler             +18,    14,01    11,85
 Automobiles NV               2           
 Compagnie Generale des    +3,6   111,20   107,30
 Etablissements Michelin                  
 SCA                                      
 Ferrari NV                +3,0   144,45   140,25
 Porsche Automobil         +1,2    66,56    65,74
 Holding SE                               
 Volkswagen AG             +0,2   172,70   172,36
                                                 
 EuroStoxx-Autowerte       +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                 in   01.11.1   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung            %       9       he
 Pirelli & C SpA           -6,3     5,24     5,59
 Peugeot SA                -6,0    23,36    24,84
 Renault SA                -4,7    46,73    49,03
 Nokian Tyres              -4,4    25,79    26,97
 plc                                      
 Faurecia SE               -2,3    44,00    45,05
                                                 
 EuroStoxx-Sektoren        +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste Kursentwicklung   in   01.11.1   Vorwoc
                            %       9       he
 Reise und                 +2,8   196,20   190,88
 Freizeit                                 
 Gesundheit                +2,3   819,60   800,86
 Konsumgüter               +1,9  1.043,4  1.024,5
                                       8        0
 Finanzdienstleister<.SXF  +1,8   498,09   489,06
 E>                                       
 Anlagenbau                +1,6   906,48   892,17
                                                 
 EuroStoxx-Sektoren        +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                 in   01.11.1   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung            %       9       he
 Banken                    -2,6    90,76    93,15
 Telekom                   -2,3   305,23   312,39
 Einzelhandel              -0,8   548,21   552,76
 Nahrungsmittel            -0,6   594,67   598,35
 Versicherung              -0,6   296,41   298,13
 
