TABELLE-Europäische Kursgewinner und -verlierer der Woche

Frankfurt, 01. Nov (Reuters) - Starke US-Arbeitsmarktdaten und eine Flut von Bilanzen haben den Dax in der abgelaufenen Woche angetrieben. Der deutsche Leitindex legte ein halbes Prozent zu. Indizes +/- Stand Stand in 01.11.1 Vorwoc % 9 he Dax +0,5 12.961, 12.894, 05 51 EuroStoxx50 0,0 3.623,7 3.624,6 4 8 Stoxx50 0,0 3.284,1 3.285,5 5 8 EuroStoxx-Autoindex<.SXA +0,8 497,10 493,00 E> Dax +/- Stand Stand Stärkste Kursentwicklung in 01.11.1 Vorwoc % 9 he Fresenius Medical Care +11, 65,98 59,34 AG & Co KGaA 2 Fresenius SE & Co +10, 47,78 43,44 KGaA 0 Bayer AG +5,0 69,90 66,54 HeidelbergCement +2,3 67,56 66,02 AG MTU Aero Engines +2,1 238,50 233,50 AG Dax +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 01.11.1 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 9 he Deutsche Bank -8,1 6,60 7,18 AG Covestro AG -3,5 45,04 46,69 Deutsche Telekom -2,4 15,62 16,01 AG BASF SE -2,3 69,00 70,62 Deutsche Boerse -1,3 139,80 141,65 AG EuroStoxx50 +/- Stand Stand Stärkste Kursentwicklung in 01.11.1 Vorwoc % 9 he Fresenius SE & Co +10, 47,78 43,44 KGaA 0 L'Oreal SA +7,0 260,40 243,30 Airbus SE +5,2 129,98 123,52 Bayer AG +5,0 69,90 66,54 Safran SA +2,7 143,10 139,30 EuroStoxx50 +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 01.11.1 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 9 he Banco Santander -9,3 3,61 3,98 SA Nokia Oyj -5,1 3,28 3,45 Telefonica SA -3,3 6,91 7,15 Anheuser Busch Inbev -3,2 71,32 73,68 NV Banco Bilbao Vizcaya -3,1 4,73 4,89 Argentaria SA EuroStoxx-Autowerte +/- Stand Stand Stärkste Kursentwicklung in 01.11.1 Vorwoc % 9 he Fiat Chrysler +18, 14,01 11,85 Automobiles NV 2 Compagnie Generale des +3,6 111,20 107,30 Etablissements Michelin SCA Ferrari NV +3,0 144,45 140,25 Porsche Automobil +1,2 66,56 65,74 Holding SE Volkswagen AG +0,2 172,70 172,36 EuroStoxx-Autowerte +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 01.11.1 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 9 he Pirelli & C SpA -6,3 5,24 5,59 Peugeot SA -6,0 23,36 24,84 Renault SA -4,7 46,73 49,03 Nokian Tyres -4,4 25,79 26,97 plc Faurecia SE -2,3 44,00 45,05 EuroStoxx-Sektoren +/- Stand Stand Stärkste Kursentwicklung in 01.11.1 Vorwoc % 9 he Reise und +2,8 196,20 190,88 Freizeit Gesundheit +2,3 819,60 800,86 Konsumgüter +1,9 1.043,4 1.024,5 8 0 Finanzdienstleister<.SXF +1,8 498,09 489,06 E> Anlagenbau +1,6 906,48 892,17 EuroStoxx-Sektoren +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 01.11.1 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 9 he Banken -2,6 90,76 93,15 Telekom -2,3 305,23 312,39 Einzelhandel -0,8 548,21 552,76 Nahrungsmittel -0,6 594,67 598,35 Versicherung -0,6 296,41 298,13 (Reporter: Anika Ross, redigiert von Birgit Mittwollen. Bei Rückfragen wenden Sie sich bitte an die Redaktionsleitung unter den Telefonnummern 069-7565 1236 oder 030-2888 5168)