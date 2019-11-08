TABELLE-Europäische Kursgewinner und -verlierer der Woche

Frankfurt, 08. Nov (Reuters) - Der Dax hat in der abgelaufenen Woche beflügelt von der Hoffnung auf eine Annäherung im Handelsstreit 2,1 Prozent zugelegt. Indizes +/- Stand Stand in 08.11.1 Vorwoc % 9 he Dax +2,1 13.228, 12.961, 56 05 EuroStoxx50 +2,0 3.694,7 3.623,7 1 4 Stoxx50 +1,5 3.334,1 3.284,1 3 5 EuroStoxx-Autoindex<.SXA +4,3 518,54 497,10 E> Dax +/- Stand Stand Stärkste Kursentwicklung in 08.11.1 Vorwoc % 9 he Deutsche Lufthansa +10, 17,43 15,76 AG 6 Siemens AG +8,4 113,80 104,94 Bayerische Motoren Werke +8,1 75,04 69,44 AG Continental AG +7,1 131,40 122,72 Infineon Technologies +5,8 18,84 17,80 AG Dax +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 08.11.1 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 9 he RWE AG -5,7 26,18 27,76 HeidelbergCement -3,6 65,10 67,56 AG Deutsche Boerse -3,1 135,40 139,80 AG Adidas AG -2,9 272,00 280,00 Vonovia SE -2,4 46,28 47,44 EuroStoxx50 +/- Stand Stand Stärkste Kursentwicklung in 08.11.1 Vorwoc % 9 he Societe Generale +9,9 28,42 25,86 SA Siemens AG +8,4 113,80 104,94 Bayerische Motoren Werke +8,1 75,04 69,44 AG Koninklijke Ahold +7,7 24,11 22,38 Delhaize NV BNP Paribas SA +7,5 50,72 47,17 EuroStoxx50 +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 08.11.1 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 9 he Engie SA -4,7 14,15 14,85 Deutsche Boerse -3,1 135,40 139,80 AG Adidas AG -2,9 272,00 280,00 Industria de Diseno -2,5 27,52 28,24 Textil SA Iberdrola SA -2,5 8,94 9,18 EuroStoxx-Autowerte +/- Stand Stand Stärkste Kursentwicklung in 08.11.1 Vorwoc % 9 he HELLA GmbH & Co +11, 49,22 44,20 KgaA 4 Faurecia SE +11, 48,98 44,00 3 Bayerische Motoren Werke +8,1 75,04 69,44 AG Continental AG +7,1 131,40 122,72 Nokian Tyres +6,2 27,39 25,79 plc EuroStoxx-Autowerte +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 08.11.1 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 9 he Renault SA -0,1 46,69 46,73 Daimler AG +1,4 53,45 52,70 Peugeot SA +2,9 24,03 23,36 Ferrari NV +3,6 149,60 144,45 Porsche Automobil +3,6 68,96 66,56 Holding SE EuroStoxx-Sektoren +/- Stand Stand Stärkste Kursentwicklung in 08.11.1 Vorwoc % 9 he Rohstoffe +5,3 202,32 192,07 Banken +4,9 95,25 90,76 Automobil +4,3 518,54 497,10 Reise und +4,3 204,66 196,20 Freizeit Chemie +2,9 1.155,5 1.123,4 3 4 EuroStoxx-Sektoren +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 08.11.1 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 9 he Versorger -1,9 337,94 344,50 Bau -1,2 478,15 483,75 Finanzdienstleister<.SXF -0,6 494,88 498,09 E> Telekom -0,4 303,86 305,23 Medien -0,1 226,77 227,11 (Reporter: Anika Ross, redigiert von Birgit Mittwollen. Bei Rückfragen wenden Sie sich bitte an die Redaktionsleitung unter den Telefonnummern 069-7565 1236 oder 030-2888 5168)