Marktbericht Deutschland
November 8, 2019 / 4:46 PM / in 2 hours

TABELLE-Europäische Kursgewinner und -verlierer der Woche

Reuters Staff

    Frankfurt, 08. Nov (Reuters) - Der Dax hat in der
abgelaufenen Woche beflügelt von der Hoffnung auf eine
Annäherung im Handelsstreit 2,1 Prozent zugelegt.
    

    
 Indizes                   +/-    Stand   Stand 
                            in   08.11.1   Vorwoc
                            %       9       he
 Dax                       +2,1  13.228,  12.961,
                                      56       05
 EuroStoxx50               +2,0  3.694,7  3.623,7
                                       1        4
 Stoxx50                   +1,5  3.334,1  3.284,1
                                       3        5
 EuroStoxx-Autoindex<.SXA  +4,3   518,54   497,10
 E>                                       
                                                 
 Dax                       +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste Kursentwicklung   in   08.11.1   Vorwoc
                            %       9       he
 Deutsche Lufthansa        +10,    17,43    15,76
 AG                           6           
 Siemens AG                +8,4   113,80   104,94
 Bayerische Motoren Werke  +8,1    75,04    69,44
 AG                                       
 Continental AG            +7,1   131,40   122,72
 Infineon Technologies     +5,8    18,84    17,80
 AG                                       
                                                 
 Dax                       +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                 in   08.11.1   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung            %       9       he
 RWE AG                    -5,7    26,18    27,76
 HeidelbergCement          -3,6    65,10    67,56
 AG                                       
 Deutsche Boerse           -3,1   135,40   139,80
 AG                                       
 Adidas AG                 -2,9   272,00   280,00
 Vonovia SE                -2,4    46,28    47,44
                                                 
 EuroStoxx50               +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste Kursentwicklung   in   08.11.1   Vorwoc
                            %       9       he
 Societe Generale          +9,9    28,42    25,86
 SA                                       
 Siemens AG                +8,4   113,80   104,94
 Bayerische Motoren Werke  +8,1    75,04    69,44
 AG                                       
 Koninklijke Ahold         +7,7    24,11    22,38
 Delhaize NV                              
 BNP Paribas SA            +7,5    50,72    47,17
                                                 
 EuroStoxx50               +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                 in   08.11.1   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung            %       9       he
 Engie SA                  -4,7    14,15    14,85
 Deutsche Boerse           -3,1   135,40   139,80
 AG                                       
 Adidas AG                 -2,9   272,00   280,00
 Industria de Diseno       -2,5    27,52    28,24
 Textil SA                                
 Iberdrola SA              -2,5     8,94     9,18
                                                 
 EuroStoxx-Autowerte       +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste Kursentwicklung   in   08.11.1   Vorwoc
                            %       9       he
 HELLA GmbH & Co           +11,    49,22    44,20
 KgaA                         4           
 Faurecia SE               +11,    48,98    44,00
                              3           
 Bayerische Motoren Werke  +8,1    75,04    69,44
 AG                                       
 Continental AG            +7,1   131,40   122,72
 Nokian Tyres              +6,2    27,39    25,79
 plc                                      
                                                 
 EuroStoxx-Autowerte       +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                 in   08.11.1   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung            %       9       he
 Renault SA                -0,1    46,69    46,73
 Daimler AG                +1,4    53,45    52,70
 Peugeot SA                +2,9    24,03    23,36
 Ferrari NV                +3,6   149,60   144,45
 Porsche Automobil         +3,6    68,96    66,56
 Holding SE                               
                                                 
 EuroStoxx-Sektoren        +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste Kursentwicklung   in   08.11.1   Vorwoc
                            %       9       he
 Rohstoffe                 +5,3   202,32   192,07
 Banken                    +4,9    95,25    90,76
 Automobil                 +4,3   518,54   497,10
 Reise und                 +4,3   204,66   196,20
 Freizeit                                 
 Chemie                    +2,9  1.155,5  1.123,4
                                       3        4
                                                 
 EuroStoxx-Sektoren        +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                 in   08.11.1   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung            %       9       he
 Versorger                 -1,9   337,94   344,50
 Bau                       -1,2   478,15   483,75
 Finanzdienstleister<.SXF  -0,6   494,88   498,09
 E>                                       
 Telekom                   -0,4   303,86   305,23
 Medien                    -0,1   226,77   227,11
 
 (Reporter: Anika Ross, redigiert von Birgit Mittwollen. Bei
Rückfragen wenden Sie sich bitte an die Redaktionsleitung unter
den Telefonnummern 069-7565 1236 oder 030-2888 5168)
