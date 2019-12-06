TABELLE-Europäische Kursgewinner und -verlierer der Woche

Frankfurt, 06. Dez (Reuters) - Der Handelsstreit zwischen den USA und China hat die Börsen in der abgelaufenen Woche gebremst. Der Dax verlor ein halbes Prozent. Indizes +/- Stand Stand in 06.12.1 Vorwoc % 9 he Dax -0, 13.166, 13.236, 5 58 38 EuroStoxx50 -0, 3.690,9 3.703,5 3 8 8 Stoxx50 -0, 3.335,3 3.344,7 3 4 2 EuroStoxx-Autoindex<.SX -1, 490,41 495,98 AE> 1 Dax +/- Stand Stand Stärkste in 06.12.1 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 9 he MTU Aero Engines +6, 261,40 245,90 AG 3 Infineon Technologies +3, 20,04 19,39 AG 4 Deutsche Post +0, 34,08 33,84 AG 7 Bayer AG +0, 69,18 68,70 7 Bayerische Motoren +0, 73,79 73,30 Werke AG 7 Dax +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 06.12.1 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 9 he Wirecard AG -3, 115,15 119,80 9 Daimler AG -3, 49,46 51,20 4 E.ON SE -2, 9,22 9,50 9 Fresenius Medical Care -2, 64,68 66,56 AG & Co KGaA 8 RWE AG -2, 26,19 26,91 7 EuroStoxx50 +/- Stand Stand Stärkste in 06.12.1 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 9 he Schneider Electric +3, 90,58 87,60 SE 4 Societe Generale +2, 29,36 28,56 SA 8 ASML Holding +2, 252,95 247,00 NV 4 Industria de Diseno +2, 28,92 28,26 Textil SA 3 Engie SA +1, 14,59 14,36 6 EuroStoxx50 +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 06.12.1 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 9 he Orange SA -9, 13,57 15,00 6 Airbus SE -4, 126,88 133,40 9 Daimler AG -3, 49,46 51,20 4 Nokia Oyj * -1, 3,15 3,21 9 EssilorLuxottica -1, 138,40 141,00 SA 8 EuroStoxx-Autowerte +/- Stand Stand Stärkste in 06.12.1 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 9 he Bayerische Motoren +0, 73,79 73,30 Werke AG 7 Volkswagen +0, 176,60 175,48 AG 6 Volkswagen +0, 176,60 175,48 AG 6 HELLA GmbH & Co +0, 49,20 48,98 KgaA 4 Porsche Automobil +0, 67,48 67,18 Holding SE 4 EuroStoxx-Autowerte +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 06.12.1 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 9 he Renault SA -3, 41,84 43,46 7 Daimler AG -3, 49,46 51,20 4 Nokian Tyres -2, 24,02 24,56 plc * 2 Peugeot SA -2, 21,49 21,92 0 Ferrari NV -1, 150,85 153,40 7 EuroStoxx-Sektoren +/- Stand Stand Stärkste in 06.12.1 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 9 he Einzelhandel +1, 572,58 563,78 6 Rohstoffe +1, 200,76 198,73 0 Banken +0, 93,95 93,20 8 Technologie +0, 594,82 592,47 4 Bau +0, 483,67 481,95 4 EuroStoxx-Sektoren +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 06.12.1 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 9 he Telekom -2, 300,15 308,80 8 Versorger -1, 336,78 340,93 2 Automobil -1, 490,41 495,98 1 Konsumgüter -0, 1.063,4 1.070,0 6 6 2 Gesundheit -0, 847,36 852,57 6 (Reporter: Anika Ross, redigiert von Scot W. Stevenson Bei Rückfragen wenden Sie sich bitte an die Redaktionsleitung unter den Telefonnummern 069-7565 1236 oder 030-2888 5168)