Marktbericht Deutschland
December 6, 2019 / 4:53 PM / Aktualisiert vor 2 hours ago

TABELLE-Europäische Kursgewinner und -verlierer der Woche

Reuters Staff

    Frankfurt, 06. Dez (Reuters) - Der Handelsstreit zwischen
den USA und China hat die Börsen in der abgelaufenen Woche
gebremst. Der Dax verlor ein halbes Prozent. 
   
 Indizes                  +/-   Stand   Stand 
                           in  06.12.1   Vorwoc
                           %      9       he
 Dax                      -0,  13.166,  13.236,
                            5       58       38
 EuroStoxx50              -0,  3.690,9  3.703,5
                            3        8        8
 Stoxx50                  -0,  3.335,3  3.344,7
                            3        4        2
 EuroStoxx-Autoindex<.SX  -1,   490,41   495,98
 AE>                        1           
                                               
 Dax                      +/-   Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste                  in  06.12.1   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %      9       he
 MTU Aero Engines         +6,   261,40   245,90
 AG                         3           
 Infineon Technologies    +3,    20,04    19,39
 AG                         4           
 Deutsche Post            +0,    34,08    33,84
 AG                         7           
 Bayer AG                 +0,    69,18    68,70
                            7           
 Bayerische Motoren       +0,    73,79    73,30
 Werke AG                   7           
                                               
 Dax                      +/-   Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                in  06.12.1   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %      9       he
 Wirecard AG              -3,   115,15   119,80
                            9           
 Daimler AG               -3,    49,46    51,20
                            4           
 E.ON SE                  -2,     9,22     9,50
                            9           
 Fresenius Medical Care   -2,    64,68    66,56
 AG & Co KGaA               8           
 RWE AG                   -2,    26,19    26,91
                            7           
                                               
 EuroStoxx50              +/-   Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste                  in  06.12.1   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %      9       he
 Schneider Electric       +3,    90,58    87,60
 SE                         4           
 Societe Generale         +2,    29,36    28,56
 SA                         8           
 ASML Holding             +2,   252,95   247,00
 NV                         4           
 Industria de Diseno      +2,    28,92    28,26
 Textil SA                  3           
 Engie SA                 +1,    14,59    14,36
                            6           
                                               
 EuroStoxx50              +/-   Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                in  06.12.1   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %      9       he
 Orange SA                -9,    13,57    15,00
                            6           
 Airbus SE                -4,   126,88   133,40
                            9           
 Daimler AG               -3,    49,46    51,20
                            4           
 Nokia Oyj          *     -1,     3,15     3,21
                            9           
 EssilorLuxottica         -1,   138,40   141,00
 SA                         8           
                                               
 EuroStoxx-Autowerte      +/-   Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste                  in  06.12.1   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %      9       he
 Bayerische Motoren       +0,    73,79    73,30
 Werke AG                   7           
 Volkswagen               +0,   176,60   175,48
 AG                         6           
 Volkswagen               +0,   176,60   175,48
 AG                         6           
 HELLA GmbH & Co          +0,    49,20    48,98
 KgaA                       4           
 Porsche Automobil        +0,    67,48    67,18
 Holding SE                 4           
                                               
 EuroStoxx-Autowerte      +/-   Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                in  06.12.1   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %      9       he
 Renault SA               -3,    41,84    43,46
                            7           
 Daimler AG               -3,    49,46    51,20
                            4           
 Nokian Tyres             -2,    24,02    24,56
 plc          *             2           
 Peugeot SA               -2,    21,49    21,92
                            0           
 Ferrari NV               -1,   150,85   153,40
                            7           
                                               
 EuroStoxx-Sektoren       +/-   Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste                  in  06.12.1   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %      9       he
 Einzelhandel             +1,   572,58   563,78
                            6           
 Rohstoffe                +1,   200,76   198,73
                            0           
 Banken                   +0,    93,95    93,20
                            8           
 Technologie              +0,   594,82   592,47
                            4           
 Bau                      +0,   483,67   481,95
                            4           
                                               
 EuroStoxx-Sektoren       +/-   Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                in  06.12.1   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %      9       he
 Telekom                  -2,   300,15   308,80
                            8           
 Versorger                -1,   336,78   340,93
                            2           
 Automobil                -1,   490,41   495,98
                            1           
 Konsumgüter              -0,  1.063,4  1.070,0
                            6        6        2
 Gesundheit               -0,   847,36   852,57
                            6           
 

 (Reporter: Anika Ross, redigiert von Scot W. Stevenson
Bei Rückfragen wenden Sie sich bitte an die Redaktionsleitung
unter den Telefonnummern 069-7565 1236 oder 030-2888 5168)
