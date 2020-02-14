TABELLE-Europäische Kursgewinner und -verlierer der Woche

Frankfurt, 14. Feb (Reuters) - Ermutigende Firmenbilanzen verliehen den Börsen in der abgelaufenen Woche Auftrieb. Der Dax gewann 1,7 Prozent. Indizes +/- Stand Stand in 14.02.2 Vorwoc % 0 he Dax +1, 13.744, 13.513, 7 21 81 EuroStoxx50 +1, 3.840,9 3.798,4 1 7 9 Stoxx50 +0, 3.506,2 3.481,7 7 7 2 EuroStoxx-Autoindex<.SX +1, 455,87 448,02 AE> 8 Dax +/- Stand Stand Stärkste in 14.02.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Deutsche Bank +6, 10,19 9,53 AG 9 Deutsche Telekom +4, 15,63 14,90 AG 9 Continental AG +4, 110,80 105,76 8 Linde PLC +4, 205,10 196,75 2 E.ON SE +4, 11,10 10,68 0 Dax +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 14.02.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Siemens AG -1, 106,66 108,30 5 Henkel AG & Co -1, 93,30 94,22 KGaA 0 HeidelbergCement -0, 63,56 63,94 AG 6 Bayer AG -0, 77,37 77,63 3 Adidas AG -0, 288,40 289,10 2 EuroStoxx50 +/- Stand Stand Stärkste in 14.02.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Iberdrola SA +5, 10,86 10,28 6 ASML Holding +5, 292,95 278,55 NV 2 Deutsche Telekom +4, 15,63 14,90 AG 9 Orange SA +4, 13,36 12,79 5 Linde PLC +4, 205,10 196,75 2 EuroStoxx50 +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 14.02.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Airbus SE -5, 129,86 136,78 1 Safran SA -3, 145,00 150,25 5 Siemens AG -1, 106,66 108,30 5 Industria de Diseno -1, 31,43 31,89 Textil SA 4 Sanofi SA -1, 92,24 93,58 4 EuroStoxx-Autowerte +/- Stand Stand Stärkste in 14.02.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Nokian Tyres +8, 27,17 25,10 plc 2 Continental AG +4, 110,80 105,76 8 Ferrari NV +4, 159,75 153,15 3 Volkswagen +2, 170,46 166,42 AG 4 Volkswagen +2, 170,46 166,42 AG 4 EuroStoxx-Autowerte +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 14.02.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Renault SA -1, 34,50 35,06 6 Faurecia SE -1, 43,02 43,59 3 Pirelli & C -0, 4,52 4,55 SpA 6 Valeo SA -0, 27,21 27,28 3 Peugeot SA -0, 19,37 19,40 2 EuroStoxx-Sektoren +/- Stand Stand Stärkste in 14.02.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Immobilien +3, 262,29 254,23 2 Telekom +3, 303,32 294,32 1 Versorger +3, 397,80 386,32 0 Technologie +2, 659,92 642,04 8 Chemie +2, 1.202,9 1.174,5 4 8 7 EuroStoxx-Sektoren +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 14.02.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Medien -1, 222,80 225,55 2 Anlagenbau -0, 966,07 967,69 2 Öl und Gas +0, 309,93 309,89 0 Konsumgüter +0, 1.094,5 1.092,9 1 1 6 Gesundheit +0, 914,57 907,80 7 (Reporter: Anika Ross, redigiert von Kerstin Dörr. Bei Rückfragen wenden Sie sich bitte an die Redaktionsleitung unter den Telefonnummern 069-7565 1236 oder 030-2888 5168)