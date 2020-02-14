Marktbericht Deutschland
TABELLE-Europäische Kursgewinner und -verlierer der Woche

    Frankfurt, 14. Feb (Reuters) - Ermutigende Firmenbilanzen
verliehen den Börsen in der abgelaufenen Woche Auftrieb. Der
Dax gewann 1,7 Prozent.
    
    
 Indizes                  +/-   Stand   Stand 
                           in  14.02.2   Vorwoc
                           %      0       he
 Dax                      +1,  13.744,  13.513,
                            7       21       81
 EuroStoxx50              +1,  3.840,9  3.798,4
                            1        7        9
 Stoxx50                  +0,  3.506,2  3.481,7
                            7        7        2
 EuroStoxx-Autoindex<.SX  +1,   455,87   448,02
 AE>                        8           
                                               
 Dax                      +/-   Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste                  in  14.02.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %      0       he
 Deutsche Bank            +6,    10,19     9,53
 AG                         9           
 Deutsche Telekom         +4,    15,63    14,90
 AG                         9           
 Continental AG           +4,   110,80   105,76
                            8           
 Linde PLC                +4,   205,10   196,75
                            2           
 E.ON SE                  +4,    11,10    10,68
                            0           
                                               
 Dax                      +/-   Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                in  14.02.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %      0       he
 Siemens AG               -1,   106,66   108,30
                            5           
 Henkel AG & Co           -1,    93,30    94,22
 KGaA                       0           
 HeidelbergCement         -0,    63,56    63,94
 AG                         6           
 Bayer AG                 -0,    77,37    77,63
                            3           
 Adidas AG                -0,   288,40   289,10
                            2           
                                               
 EuroStoxx50              +/-   Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste                  in  14.02.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %      0       he
 Iberdrola SA             +5,    10,86    10,28
                            6           
 ASML Holding             +5,   292,95   278,55
 NV                         2           
 Deutsche Telekom         +4,    15,63    14,90
 AG                         9           
 Orange SA                +4,    13,36    12,79
                            5           
 Linde PLC                +4,   205,10   196,75
                            2           
                                               
 EuroStoxx50              +/-   Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                in  14.02.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %      0       he
 Airbus SE                -5,   129,86   136,78
                            1           
 Safran SA                -3,   145,00   150,25
                            5           
 Siemens AG               -1,   106,66   108,30
                            5           
 Industria de Diseno      -1,    31,43    31,89
 Textil SA                  4           
 Sanofi SA                -1,    92,24    93,58
                            4           
                                               
 EuroStoxx-Autowerte      +/-   Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste                  in  14.02.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %      0       he
 Nokian Tyres             +8,    27,17    25,10
 plc                        2           
 Continental AG           +4,   110,80   105,76
                            8           
 Ferrari NV               +4,   159,75   153,15
                            3           
 Volkswagen               +2,   170,46   166,42
 AG                         4           
 Volkswagen               +2,   170,46   166,42
 AG                         4           
                                               
 EuroStoxx-Autowerte      +/-   Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                in  14.02.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %      0       he
 Renault SA               -1,    34,50    35,06
                            6           
 Faurecia SE              -1,    43,02    43,59
                            3           
 Pirelli & C              -0,     4,52     4,55
 SpA                        6           
 Valeo SA                 -0,    27,21    27,28
                            3           
 Peugeot SA               -0,    19,37    19,40
                            2           
                                               
 EuroStoxx-Sektoren       +/-   Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste                  in  14.02.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %      0       he
 Immobilien               +3,   262,29   254,23
                            2           
 Telekom                  +3,   303,32   294,32
                            1           
 Versorger                +3,   397,80   386,32
                            0           
 Technologie              +2,   659,92   642,04
                            8           
 Chemie                   +2,  1.202,9  1.174,5
                            4        8        7
                                               
 EuroStoxx-Sektoren       +/-   Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                in  14.02.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %      0       he
 Medien                   -1,   222,80   225,55
                            2           
 Anlagenbau               -0,   966,07   967,69
                            2           
 Öl und Gas               +0,   309,93   309,89
                            0           
 Konsumgüter              +0,  1.094,5  1.092,9
                            1        1        6
 Gesundheit               +0,   914,57   907,80
                            7           
 


