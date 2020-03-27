TABELLE-Europäische Kursgewinner und -verlierer der Woche

Frankfurt, 27. Mrz (Reuters) - Riesige Hilfspakete von Notenbanken und Regierungen in der Corona-Krise haben die Börsen in der abgelaufenen Woche angetrieben. Der Dax machte knapp acht Prozent gut. Indizes +/- Stand Stand in 27.03.2 Vorwoc % 0 he Dax +7, 9.632,5 8.928,9 9 2 5 EuroStoxx50 +6, 2.719,5 2.548,5 7 0 0 Stoxx50 +5, 2.635,6 2.500,0 4 9 7 EuroStoxx-Autoindex<.SX +9, 296,44 270,41 AE> 6 Dax +/- Stand Stand Stärkste in 27.03.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Fresenius SE & Co +22 34,88 28,43 KGaA ,7 Daimler AG +20 27,20 22,68 ,0 Infineon Technologies +16 13,39 11,47 AG ,7 Deutsche Boerse +16 117,65 101,05 AG ,4 Muenchener +16 182,50 156,75 Rueckversicherungs ,4 Gesellschaft AG in Muenchen Dax +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 27.03.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Deutsche Telekom -3, 11,70 12,09 AG 2 Deutsche Lufthansa -1, 9,05 9,16 AG 2 BASF SE +0, 41,09 40,80 7 Bayer AG +1, 50,67 50,10 1 Vonovia SE +1, 42,76 42,07 6 EuroStoxx50 +/- Stand Stand Stärkste in 27.03.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Safran SA +31 86,80 66,20 ,1 Total SA +27 31,82 25,00 ,3 Fresenius SE & Co +22 34,88 28,43 KGaA ,7 CRH PLC +21 23,04 18,97 ,5 Daimler AG +20 27,20 22,68 ,0 EuroStoxx50 +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 27.03.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he EssilorLuxottica -7, 102,20 110,30 SA 3 Telefonica SA -6, 4,09 4,39 9 Danone SA -5, 55,36 58,74 8 Vivendi SA -5, 18,30 19,37 5 Unilever NV -5, 42,38 44,80 4 EuroStoxx-Autowerte +/- Stand Stand Stärkste in 27.03.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Daimler AG +20 27,20 22,68 ,0 Continental AG +12 64,70 57,36 ,8 Porsche Automobil +12 37,92 33,70 Holding SE ,5 Renault SA +12 18,10 16,15 ,1 Renault SA +12 18,10 16,15 ,1 EuroStoxx-Autowerte +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 27.03.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Nokian Tyres -2, 17,34 17,76 plc 4 Faurecia SE -1, 26,52 26,89 4 Compagnie Generale des +0, 75,72 75,14 Etablissements Michelin 8 SCA Ferrari NV +5, 137,70 131,00 1 Valeo SA +5, 15,62 14,80 5 EuroStoxx-Sektoren +/- Stand Stand Stärkste in 27.03.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Öl und Gas +20 209,23 174,22 ,1 Versicherung +12 203,34 180,30 ,8 Finanzdienstleister<.SX +11 400,02 357,93 FE> ,8 Bau +9, 330,66 300,96 9 Automobil +9, 296,44 270,41 6 EuroStoxx-Sektoren +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 27.03.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Nahrungsmittel -2, 426,60 438,04 6 Telekom -1, 233,05 236,08 3 Medien +0, 158,80 157,42 9 Immobilien +1, 176,63 174,58 2 Chemie +1, 870,34 858,07 4 (Reporter: Anika Ross, redigiert von Birgit Mittwollen. Bei Rückfragen wenden Sie sich bitte an die Redaktionsleitung unter den Telefonnummern 069-7565 1236 oder 030-2888 5168)