Marktbericht Deutschland
March 27, 2020 / 4:40 PM / Aktualisiert vor an hour ago

TABELLE-Europäische Kursgewinner und -verlierer der Woche

Reuters Staff

Gelesen in 6 Minuten

    Frankfurt, 27. Mrz (Reuters) - Riesige Hilfspakete von
Notenbanken und Regierungen in der Corona-Krise haben die Börsen
in der abgelaufenen Woche angetrieben. Der Dax machte
knapp acht Prozent gut.
    
    
 Indizes                  +/-   Stand   Stand 
                           in  27.03.2   Vorwoc
                           %      0       he
 Dax                      +7,  9.632,5  8.928,9
                            9        2        5
 EuroStoxx50              +6,  2.719,5  2.548,5
                            7        0        0
 Stoxx50                  +5,  2.635,6  2.500,0
                            4        9        7
 EuroStoxx-Autoindex<.SX  +9,   296,44   270,41
 AE>                        6           
                                               
 Dax                      +/-   Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste                  in  27.03.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %      0       he
 Fresenius SE & Co        +22    34,88    28,43
 KGaA                      ,7           
 Daimler AG               +20    27,20    22,68
                           ,0           
 Infineon Technologies    +16    13,39    11,47
 AG                        ,7           
 Deutsche Boerse          +16   117,65   101,05
 AG                        ,4           
 Muenchener               +16   182,50   156,75
 Rueckversicherungs        ,4           
 Gesellschaft AG in                     
 Muenchen                               
                                               
 Dax                      +/-   Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                in  27.03.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %      0       he
 Deutsche Telekom         -3,    11,70    12,09
 AG                         2           
 Deutsche Lufthansa       -1,     9,05     9,16
 AG                         2           
 BASF SE                  +0,    41,09    40,80
                            7           
 Bayer AG                 +1,    50,67    50,10
                            1           
 Vonovia SE               +1,    42,76    42,07
                            6           
                                               
 EuroStoxx50              +/-   Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste                  in  27.03.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %      0       he
 Safran SA                +31    86,80    66,20
                           ,1           
 Total SA                 +27    31,82    25,00
                           ,3           
 Fresenius SE & Co        +22    34,88    28,43
 KGaA                      ,7           
 CRH PLC                  +21    23,04    18,97
                           ,5           
 Daimler AG               +20    27,20    22,68
                           ,0           
                                               
 EuroStoxx50              +/-   Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                in  27.03.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %      0       he
 EssilorLuxottica         -7,   102,20   110,30
 SA                         3           
 Telefonica SA            -6,     4,09     4,39
                            9           
 Danone SA                -5,    55,36    58,74
                            8           
 Vivendi SA               -5,    18,30    19,37
                            5           
 Unilever NV              -5,    42,38    44,80
                            4           
                                               
 EuroStoxx-Autowerte      +/-   Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste                  in  27.03.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %      0       he
 Daimler AG               +20    27,20    22,68
                           ,0           
 Continental AG           +12    64,70    57,36
                           ,8           
 Porsche Automobil        +12    37,92    33,70
 Holding SE                ,5           
 Renault SA               +12    18,10    16,15
                           ,1           
 Renault SA               +12    18,10    16,15
                           ,1           
                                               
 EuroStoxx-Autowerte      +/-   Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                in  27.03.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %      0       he
 Nokian Tyres             -2,    17,34    17,76
 plc                        4           
 Faurecia SE              -1,    26,52    26,89
                            4           
 Compagnie Generale des   +0,    75,72    75,14
 Etablissements Michelin    8           
 SCA                                    
 Ferrari NV               +5,   137,70   131,00
                            1           
 Valeo SA                 +5,    15,62    14,80
                            5           
                                               
 EuroStoxx-Sektoren       +/-   Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste                  in  27.03.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %      0       he
 Öl und Gas               +20   209,23   174,22
                           ,1           
 Versicherung             +12   203,34   180,30
                           ,8           
 Finanzdienstleister<.SX  +11   400,02   357,93
 FE>                       ,8           
 Bau                      +9,   330,66   300,96
                            9           
 Automobil                +9,   296,44   270,41
                            6           
                                               
 EuroStoxx-Sektoren       +/-   Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                in  27.03.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %      0       he
 Nahrungsmittel           -2,   426,60   438,04
                            6           
 Telekom                  -1,   233,05   236,08
                            3           
 Medien                   +0,   158,80   157,42
                            9           
 Immobilien               +1,   176,63   174,58
                            2           
 Chemie                   +1,   870,34   858,07
                            4           
 
 (Reporter: Anika Ross, redigiert von Birgit Mittwollen. Bei
Rückfragen wenden Sie sich bitte an die Redaktionsleitung unter
den Telefonnummern 069-7565 1236 oder 030-2888 5168)
Unsere Werte:Die Thomson Reuters Trust Principles
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below