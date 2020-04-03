Marktbericht Deutschland
TABELLE-Europäische Kursgewinner und -verlierer der Woche

    Frankfurt, 03. Apr (Reuters) - Die Coronavirus-Pandemie hat
die Börsen weiter im Griff. In der abgelaufenen Woche bröckelte
der Dax um 1,1 Prozent ab. Seit Jahresbeginn hat er im
Zuge der Beschränkungen des öffentlichen Lebens fast 30 Prozent
eingebüßt.
    
 Indizes                  +/-   Stand   Stand 
                           in  03.04.2   Vorwoc
                           %      0       he
 Dax                      -1,  9.525,7  9.632,5
                            1        7        2
 EuroStoxx50              -2,  2.662,4  2.728,6
                            4        7        5
 Stoxx50                  +0,  2.663,3  2.639,8
                            9        1        2
 EuroStoxx-Autoindex<.SX  -5,   278,95   295,94
 AE>                        7           
                                               
 Dax                      +/-   Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste                  in  03.04.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %      0       he
 Deutsche Post            +7,    24,33    22,60
 AG                         7           
 Deutsche Boerse          +6,   125,10   117,65
 AG                         3           
 Bayer AG                 +4,    53,03    50,67
                            7           
 Siemens AG               +4,    76,33    72,95
                            6           
 Vonovia SE               +4,    44,64    42,76
                            4           
                                               
 Dax                      +/-   Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                in  03.04.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %      0       he
 MTU Aero Engines         -27   106,50   147,15
 AG                        ,6           
 Deutsche Lufthansa       -12     7,95     9,05
 AG                        ,1           
 Daimler AG               -9,    24,52    27,20
                            9           
 Adidas AG                -9,   188,55   208,95
                            8           
 Deutsche Bank            -8,     5,43     5,90
 AG                         0           
                                               
 EuroStoxx50              +/-   Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste                  in  03.04.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %      0       he
 Eni SpA                  +13     9,34     8,22
                           ,6           
 Air Liquide SA           +7,   115,25   106,90
                            8           
 Deutsche Post            +7,    24,33    22,60
 AG                         7           
 Vivendi SA               +7,    19,58    18,18
                            7           
 Deutsche Boerse          +6,   125,10   117,65
 AG                         3           
                                               
 EuroStoxx50              +/-   Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                in  03.04.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %      0       he
 Safran SA                -27    63,46    87,00
                           ,1           
 Airbus SE                -26    49,96    68,17
                           ,7           
 Societe Generale         -19    13,15    16,26
 SA                        ,1           
 BNP Paribas SA           -17    24,63    29,88
                           ,6           
 ING Groep NV             -15     4,63     5,48
                           ,4           
                                               
 EuroStoxx-Autowerte      +/-   Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste                  in  03.04.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %      0       he
 Nokian Tyres             +3,    17,94    17,29
 plc                        8           
 Compagnie Generale des   +2,    77,70    75,96
 Etablissements Michelin    3           
 SCA                                    
 Bayerische Motoren       -1,    44,75    45,52
 Werke AG                   7           
 Peugeot SA               -2,    11,82    12,07
                            1           
 Fiat Chrysler            -3,     6,27     6,48
 Automobiles NV             3           
                                               
 EuroStoxx-Autowerte      +/-   Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                in  03.04.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %      0       he
 Valeo SA                 -12    13,61    15,50
                           ,2           
 Valeo SA                 -12    13,61    15,50
                           ,2           
 Renault SA               -11    15,83    17,93
                           ,7           
 Renault SA               -11    15,83    17,93
                           ,7           
 Daimler AG               -9,    24,52    27,20
                            9           
                                               
 EuroStoxx-Sektoren       +/-   Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste                  in  03.04.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %      0       he
 Medien                   +6,   168,54   158,65
                            2           
 Öl und Gas               +5,   220,94   210,03
                            2           
 Chemie                   +3,   900,69   873,12
                            2           
 Gesundheit               +2,   734,08   713,82
                            8           
 Rohstoffe                +1,   135,20   133,25
                            5           
                                               
 EuroStoxx-Sektoren       +/-   Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                in  03.04.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %      0       he
 Banken                   -12    50,59    57,85
                           ,5           
 Anlagenbau               -5,   614,66   652,25
                            8           
 Automobil                -5,   278,95   295,94
                            7           
 Bau                      -5,   312,77   330,77
                            4           
 Reise und                -4,   126,37   132,69
 Freizeit                   8           
 
    
    
    
    


