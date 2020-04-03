TABELLE-Europäische Kursgewinner und -verlierer der Woche

Frankfurt, 03. Apr (Reuters) - Die Coronavirus-Pandemie hat die Börsen weiter im Griff. In der abgelaufenen Woche bröckelte der Dax um 1,1 Prozent ab. Seit Jahresbeginn hat er im Zuge der Beschränkungen des öffentlichen Lebens fast 30 Prozent eingebüßt. Indizes +/- Stand Stand in 03.04.2 Vorwoc % 0 he Dax -1, 9.525,7 9.632,5 1 7 2 EuroStoxx50 -2, 2.662,4 2.728,6 4 7 5 Stoxx50 +0, 2.663,3 2.639,8 9 1 2 EuroStoxx-Autoindex<.SX -5, 278,95 295,94 AE> 7 Dax +/- Stand Stand Stärkste in 03.04.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Deutsche Post +7, 24,33 22,60 AG 7 Deutsche Boerse +6, 125,10 117,65 AG 3 Bayer AG +4, 53,03 50,67 7 Siemens AG +4, 76,33 72,95 6 Vonovia SE +4, 44,64 42,76 4 Dax +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 03.04.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he MTU Aero Engines -27 106,50 147,15 AG ,6 Deutsche Lufthansa -12 7,95 9,05 AG ,1 Daimler AG -9, 24,52 27,20 9 Adidas AG -9, 188,55 208,95 8 Deutsche Bank -8, 5,43 5,90 AG 0 EuroStoxx50 +/- Stand Stand Stärkste in 03.04.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Eni SpA +13 9,34 8,22 ,6 Air Liquide SA +7, 115,25 106,90 8 Deutsche Post +7, 24,33 22,60 AG 7 Vivendi SA +7, 19,58 18,18 7 Deutsche Boerse +6, 125,10 117,65 AG 3 EuroStoxx50 +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 03.04.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Safran SA -27 63,46 87,00 ,1 Airbus SE -26 49,96 68,17 ,7 Societe Generale -19 13,15 16,26 SA ,1 BNP Paribas SA -17 24,63 29,88 ,6 ING Groep NV -15 4,63 5,48 ,4 EuroStoxx-Autowerte +/- Stand Stand Stärkste in 03.04.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Nokian Tyres +3, 17,94 17,29 plc 8 Compagnie Generale des +2, 77,70 75,96 Etablissements Michelin 3 SCA Bayerische Motoren -1, 44,75 45,52 Werke AG 7 Peugeot SA -2, 11,82 12,07 1 Fiat Chrysler -3, 6,27 6,48 Automobiles NV 3 EuroStoxx-Autowerte +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 03.04.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Valeo SA -12 13,61 15,50 ,2 Valeo SA -12 13,61 15,50 ,2 Renault SA -11 15,83 17,93 ,7 Renault SA -11 15,83 17,93 ,7 Daimler AG -9, 24,52 27,20 9 EuroStoxx-Sektoren +/- Stand Stand Stärkste in 03.04.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Medien +6, 168,54 158,65 2 Öl und Gas +5, 220,94 210,03 2 Chemie +3, 900,69 873,12 2 Gesundheit +2, 734,08 713,82 8 Rohstoffe +1, 135,20 133,25 5 EuroStoxx-Sektoren +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 03.04.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Banken -12 50,59 57,85 ,5 Anlagenbau -5, 614,66 652,25 8 Automobil -5, 278,95 295,94 7 Bau -5, 312,77 330,77 4 Reise und -4, 126,37 132,69 Freizeit 8 (Reporter: Anika Ross, redigiert von Christian Rüttger. Bei Rückfragen wenden Sie sich bitte an die Redaktionsleitung unter den Telefonnummern 069-7565 1236 oder 030-2888 5168)