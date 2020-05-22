TABELLE-Europäische Kursgewinner und -verlierer der Woche

Frankfurt, 22. Mai (Reuters) - Das vorgeschlagene EU-Hilfspaket in Höhe von 500 Milliarden Euro und die Hoffnung auf einen Corona-Impfstoff hat den Börsen in der ablaufenden Woche nach oben geholfen. Der deutsche Leitindex Dax legte in der Woche 5,8 Prozent zu und verzeichnete damit den größten Gewinn seit sechs Wochen. Indizes +/- Stand Stand in 22.05.2 Vorwoc % 0 he Dax +5, 11.073, 10.465, 8 87 17 EuroStoxx50 +4, 2.906,6 2.770,7 9 5 0 Stoxx50 +2, 2.838,3 2.767,0 6 0 9 EuroStoxx-Bankenindex<. +5, 52,61 50,06 SX7E> 1 Italiens +2, 17.286, 16.852, Leitindex 6 47 35 Italiens +4, 5.630,3 5.398,3 Banken 3 7 9 Spaniens +3, 6.689,4 6.474,9 Leitindex 3 0 0 Spaniens +1, 367,05 361,18 Banken 6 Athener Leitindex +2, 609,20 593,26 7 Griech. -0, 272,07 272,81 Banken 3 Dax +/- Stand Stand Stärkste in 22.05.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Infineon Technologies +13 19,15 16,93 AG ,1 MTU Aero Engines +12 131,50 116,55 AG ,8 Deutsche Bank +12 6,69 5,94 AG ,6 Fresenius SE & Co +12 43,07 38,44 KGaA ,0 Daimler AG +11 31,34 28,01 ,9 Dax +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 22.05.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Beiersdorf AG -0, 91,98 92,48 5 Deutsche Telekom 0,0 13,64 13,64 AG Henkel AG & Co +0, 76,90 76,86 KGaA 1 Merck KGaA +0, 103,80 103,00 8 Bayer AG +1, 57,65 56,75 6 EuroStoxx50 +/- Stand Stand Stärkste in 22.05.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Amadeus IT Group +24 43,72 35,22 SA ,1 Fresenius SE & Co +12 43,07 38,44 KGaA ,0 Daimler AG +11 31,34 28,01 ,9 Enel SpA +10 6,38 5,76 ,7 Airbus SE +9, 54,11 49,31 7 EuroStoxx50 +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 22.05.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Eni SpA -4, 8,17 8,52 1 Telefonica SA -2, 4,10 4,20 3 Unilever NV -0, 43,97 44,33 8 Sanofi SA -0, 87,00 87,22 3 Deutsche Telekom 0,0 13,64 13,64 AG EuroStoxx-Banken +/- Stand Stand Stärkste in 22.05.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Commerzbank AG +14 3,30 2,88 ,6 Deutsche Bank +12 6,69 5,94 AG ,6 ABN Amro Bank +11 6,53 5,84 NV ,7 UniCredit SpA +8, 6,75 6,21 6 UniCredit SpA +8, 6,75 6,21 6 EuroStoxx-Banken +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 22.05.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Banco de Sabadell -7, 0,27 0,29 SA 8 Banco BPM SpA -5, 1,05 1,12 9 Natixis SA -5, 1,90 2,01 7 Raiffeisen Bank -4, 15,22 15,87 International 1 AG Raiffeisen Bank -4, 15,22 15,87 International 1 AG EuroStoxx-Sektoren +/- Stand Stand Stärkste in 22.05.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Automobil +7, 338,74 316,45 0 Anlagenbau +6, 716,52 671,97 6 Bau +6, 366,23 345,54 0 Technologie +5, 585,69 553,45 8 Reise und +5, 152,39 144,32 Freizeit 6 EuroStoxx-Sektoren +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 22.05.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Telekom -0, 247,61 248,30 3 Immobilien +1, 184,08 180,65 9 Medien +2, 175,32 171,83 0 Nahrungsmittel +2, 442,01 432,52 2 Gesundheit +2, 827,50 809,72 2 (Reporter: Anika Ross, redigiert von XY. Bei Rückfragen wenden Sie sich bitte an die Redaktionsleitung unter den Telefonnummern 069-7565 1236 oder 030-2888 5168)