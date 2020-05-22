Marktbericht Deutschland
TABELLE-Europäische Kursgewinner und -verlierer der Woche

    Frankfurt, 22. Mai (Reuters) - Das vorgeschlagene
EU-Hilfspaket in Höhe von 500 Milliarden Euro und die Hoffnung
auf einen Corona-Impfstoff hat den Börsen in der ablaufenden
Woche nach oben geholfen. Der deutsche Leitindex Dax
legte in der Woche 5,8 Prozent zu und verzeichnete damit den
größten Gewinn seit sechs Wochen.
    
    
 Indizes                  +/-   Stand   Stand 
                           in  22.05.2   Vorwoc
                           %      0       he
 Dax                      +5,  11.073,  10.465,
                            8       87       17
 EuroStoxx50              +4,  2.906,6  2.770,7
                            9        5        0
 Stoxx50                  +2,  2.838,3  2.767,0
                            6        0        9
 EuroStoxx-Bankenindex<.  +5,    52,61    50,06
 SX7E>                      1           
 Italiens                 +2,  17.286,  16.852,
 Leitindex                  6       47       35
 Italiens                 +4,  5.630,3  5.398,3
 Banken                     3        7        9
 Spaniens                 +3,  6.689,4  6.474,9
 Leitindex                  3        0        0
 Spaniens                 +1,   367,05   361,18
 Banken                     6           
 Athener Leitindex        +2,   609,20   593,26
                            7           
 Griech.                  -0,   272,07   272,81
 Banken                     3           
                                               
 Dax                      +/-   Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste                  in  22.05.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %      0       he
 Infineon Technologies    +13    19,15    16,93
 AG                        ,1           
 MTU Aero Engines         +12   131,50   116,55
 AG                        ,8           
 Deutsche Bank            +12     6,69     5,94
 AG                        ,6           
 Fresenius SE & Co        +12    43,07    38,44
 KGaA                      ,0           
 Daimler AG               +11    31,34    28,01
                           ,9           
                                               
 Dax                      +/-   Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                in  22.05.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %      0       he
 Beiersdorf AG            -0,    91,98    92,48
                            5           
 Deutsche Telekom         0,0    13,64    13,64
 AG                                     
 Henkel AG & Co           +0,    76,90    76,86
 KGaA                       1           
 Merck KGaA               +0,   103,80   103,00
                            8           
 Bayer AG                 +1,    57,65    56,75
                            6           
                                               
 EuroStoxx50              +/-   Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste                  in  22.05.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %      0       he
 Amadeus IT Group         +24    43,72    35,22
 SA                        ,1           
 Fresenius SE & Co        +12    43,07    38,44
 KGaA                      ,0           
 Daimler AG               +11    31,34    28,01
                           ,9           
 Enel SpA                 +10     6,38     5,76
                           ,7           
 Airbus SE                +9,    54,11    49,31
                            7           
                                               
 EuroStoxx50              +/-   Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                in  22.05.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %      0       he
 Eni SpA                  -4,     8,17     8,52
                            1           
 Telefonica SA            -2,     4,10     4,20
                            3           
 Unilever NV              -0,    43,97    44,33
                            8           
 Sanofi SA                -0,    87,00    87,22
                            3           
 Deutsche Telekom         0,0    13,64    13,64
 AG                                     
                                               
 EuroStoxx-Banken         +/-   Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste                  in  22.05.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %      0       he
 Commerzbank AG           +14     3,30     2,88
                           ,6           
 Deutsche Bank            +12     6,69     5,94
 AG                        ,6           
 ABN Amro Bank            +11     6,53     5,84
 NV                        ,7           
 UniCredit SpA            +8,     6,75     6,21
                            6           
 UniCredit SpA            +8,     6,75     6,21
                            6           
                                               
 EuroStoxx-Banken         +/-   Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                in  22.05.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %      0       he
 Banco de Sabadell        -7,     0,27     0,29
 SA                         8           
 Banco BPM SpA            -5,     1,05     1,12
                            9           
 Natixis SA               -5,     1,90     2,01
                            7           
 Raiffeisen Bank          -4,    15,22    15,87
 International              1           
 AG                                     
 Raiffeisen Bank          -4,    15,22    15,87
 International              1           
 AG                                     
                                               
 EuroStoxx-Sektoren       +/-   Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste                  in  22.05.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %      0       he
 Automobil                +7,   338,74   316,45
                            0           
 Anlagenbau               +6,   716,52   671,97
                            6           
 Bau                      +6,   366,23   345,54
                            0           
 Technologie              +5,   585,69   553,45
                            8           
 Reise und                +5,   152,39   144,32
 Freizeit                   6           
                                               
 EuroStoxx-Sektoren       +/-   Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                in  22.05.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %      0       he
 Telekom                  -0,   247,61   248,30
                            3           
 Immobilien               +1,   184,08   180,65
                            9           
 Medien                   +2,   175,32   171,83
                            0           
 Nahrungsmittel           +2,   442,01   432,52
                            2           
 Gesundheit               +2,   827,50   809,72
                            2           
 
    
    



 (Reporter: Anika Ross, redigiert von XY. Bei Rückfragen wenden
Sie sich bitte an die Redaktionsleitung unter den Telefonnummern
069-7565 1236 oder 030-2888 5168)
