Marktbericht Deutschland
May 29, 2020 / 3:41 PM / Aktualisiert vor an hour ago

TABELLE-Europäische Kursgewinner und -verlierer der Woche

Reuters Staff

Gelesen in 7 Minuten

    Frankfurt, 29. Mai (Reuters) - Spekulationen auf die rasche
Entwicklung eines Corona-Impfstoffs und einer Konjunkturerholung
haben die Börsen in der abgelaufenen Woche angetrieben. Der
Dax gewann 4,6 Prozent.
    
    
 Indizes                  +/-   Stand   Stand 
                           in  29.05.2   Vorwoc
                           %      0       he
 Dax                      +4,  11.586,  11.073,
                            6       85       87
 EuroStoxx50              +5,  3.052,5  2.905,4
                            1        5        7
 Stoxx50                  +1,  2.889,5  2.837,2
                            8        1        7
 EuroStoxx-Bankenindex<.  +9,    57,40    52,46
 SX7E>                      4           
 Italiens                 +5,  18.223,  17.316,
 Leitindex                  2       07       29
 Italiens                 +9,  6.182,6  5.623,2
 Banken                     9        2        1
 Spaniens                 +6,  7.115,7  6.697,5
 Leitindex                  2        0        0
 Spaniens                 +7,   395,05   367,43
 Banken                     5           
 Athener Leitindex        +7,   652,58   609,20
                            1           
 Griech.                  +21   330,88   272,07
 Banken                    ,6           
                                               
 Dax                      +/-   Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste                  in  29.05.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %      0       he
 Deutsche Lufthansa       +13     9,14     8,04
 AG                        ,7           
 Wirecard AG              +13    94,56    83,30
                           ,5           
 Deutsche Bank            +12     7,53     6,69
 AG                        ,6           
 MTU Aero Engines         +10   144,90   131,50
 AG                        ,2           
 Adidas AG                +8,   237,20   217,80
                            9           
                                               
 Dax                      +/-   Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                in  29.05.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %      0       he
 Deutsche Boerse          -1,   147,90   150,55
 AG                         8           
 Infineon Technologies    -1,    18,86    19,15
 AG                         5           
 Merck KGaA               -0,   103,15   103,80
                            6           
 E.ON SE                  -0,     9,51     9,55
                            4           
 Volkswagen               -0,   132,50   132,78
 AG                         2           
                                               
 EuroStoxx50              +/-   Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste                  in  29.05.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %      0       he
 BNP Paribas SA           +14    32,44    28,38
                           ,3           
 Safran SA                +13    86,20    75,68
                           ,9           
 Kering SA                +12   475,45   422,90
                           ,4           
 Anheuser Busch Inbev     +11    41,90    37,48
 NV                        ,8           
 ING Groep NV             +11     5,82     5,23
                           ,2           
                                               
 EuroStoxx50              +/-   Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                in  29.05.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %      0       he
 Deutsche Boerse          -1,   147,90   150,55
 AG                         8           
 Volkswagen               -0,   132,50   132,78
 AG                         2           
 Eni SpA                  +0,     8,18     8,17
                            1           
 Koninklijke Philips      +0,    40,79    40,74
 NV                         1           
 Fresenius SE & Co        +0,    43,20    43,07
 KGaA                       3           
                                               
 EuroStoxx-Banken         +/-   Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste                  in  29.05.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %      0       he
 BNP Paribas SA           +14    32,44    28,38
                           ,3           
 UniCredit SpA            +14     7,68     6,73
                           ,0           
 UniCredit SpA            +14     7,68     6,73
                           ,0           
 UniCredit SpA            +14     7,68     6,73
                           ,0           
 Credit Agricole          +13     7,84     6,89
 SA                        ,8           
                                               
 EuroStoxx-Banken         +/-   Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                in  29.05.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %      0       he
 Banco de Sabadell        +1,     0,27     0,27
 SA                         9           
 Bank of Ireland Group    +3,     1,58     1,53
 PLC                        5           
 FinecoBank Banca Fineco  +3,    10,54    10,17
 SpA                        7           
 Bankinter SA             +3,     3,82     3,68
                            7           
 Natixis SA               +4,     1,98     1,90
                            2           
                                               
 EuroStoxx-Sektoren       +/-   Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste                  in  29.05.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %      0       he
 Banken                   +9,    57,40    52,46
                            4           
 Bau                      +7,   391,86   365,95
                            1           
 Nahrungsmittel           +5,   468,41   442,30
                            9           
 Versorger                +5,   327,81   309,55
                            9           
 Konsumgüter              +5,   985,16   930,42
                            9           
                                               
 EuroStoxx-Sektoren       +/-   Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                in  29.05.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %      0       he
 Finanzdienstleister<.SX  +1,   472,35   463,70
 FE>                        9           
 Technologie              +2,   600,08   586,59
                            3           
 Öl und Gas               +2,   224,43   219,28
                            3           
 Gesundheit               +2,   848,38   827,19
                            6           
 Rohstoffe                +3,   149,22   144,70
                            1           
 
 (Reporter: Anika Ross, redigiert von Birgit Mittwollen. Bei
Rückfragen wenden Sie sich bitte an die Redaktionsleitung unter
den Telefonnummern 069-7565 1236 oder 030-2888 5168)
Unsere Werte:Die Thomson Reuters Trust Principles
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below