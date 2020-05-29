TABELLE-Europäische Kursgewinner und -verlierer der Woche

Frankfurt, 29. Mai (Reuters) - Spekulationen auf die rasche Entwicklung eines Corona-Impfstoffs und einer Konjunkturerholung haben die Börsen in der abgelaufenen Woche angetrieben. Der Dax gewann 4,6 Prozent. Indizes +/- Stand Stand in 29.05.2 Vorwoc % 0 he Dax +4, 11.586, 11.073, 6 85 87 EuroStoxx50 +5, 3.052,5 2.905,4 1 5 7 Stoxx50 +1, 2.889,5 2.837,2 8 1 7 EuroStoxx-Bankenindex<. +9, 57,40 52,46 SX7E> 4 Italiens +5, 18.223, 17.316, Leitindex 2 07 29 Italiens +9, 6.182,6 5.623,2 Banken 9 2 1 Spaniens +6, 7.115,7 6.697,5 Leitindex 2 0 0 Spaniens +7, 395,05 367,43 Banken 5 Athener Leitindex +7, 652,58 609,20 1 Griech. +21 330,88 272,07 Banken ,6 Dax +/- Stand Stand Stärkste in 29.05.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Deutsche Lufthansa +13 9,14 8,04 AG ,7 Wirecard AG +13 94,56 83,30 ,5 Deutsche Bank +12 7,53 6,69 AG ,6 MTU Aero Engines +10 144,90 131,50 AG ,2 Adidas AG +8, 237,20 217,80 9 Dax +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 29.05.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Deutsche Boerse -1, 147,90 150,55 AG 8 Infineon Technologies -1, 18,86 19,15 AG 5 Merck KGaA -0, 103,15 103,80 6 E.ON SE -0, 9,51 9,55 4 Volkswagen -0, 132,50 132,78 AG 2 EuroStoxx50 +/- Stand Stand Stärkste in 29.05.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he BNP Paribas SA +14 32,44 28,38 ,3 Safran SA +13 86,20 75,68 ,9 Kering SA +12 475,45 422,90 ,4 Anheuser Busch Inbev +11 41,90 37,48 NV ,8 ING Groep NV +11 5,82 5,23 ,2 EuroStoxx50 +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 29.05.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Deutsche Boerse -1, 147,90 150,55 AG 8 Volkswagen -0, 132,50 132,78 AG 2 Eni SpA +0, 8,18 8,17 1 Koninklijke Philips +0, 40,79 40,74 NV 1 Fresenius SE & Co +0, 43,20 43,07 KGaA 3 EuroStoxx-Banken +/- Stand Stand Stärkste in 29.05.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he BNP Paribas SA +14 32,44 28,38 ,3 UniCredit SpA +14 7,68 6,73 ,0 UniCredit SpA +14 7,68 6,73 ,0 UniCredit SpA +14 7,68 6,73 ,0 Credit Agricole +13 7,84 6,89 SA ,8 EuroStoxx-Banken +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 29.05.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Banco de Sabadell +1, 0,27 0,27 SA 9 Bank of Ireland Group +3, 1,58 1,53 PLC 5 FinecoBank Banca Fineco +3, 10,54 10,17 SpA 7 Bankinter SA +3, 3,82 3,68 7 Natixis SA +4, 1,98 1,90 2 EuroStoxx-Sektoren +/- Stand Stand Stärkste in 29.05.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Banken +9, 57,40 52,46 4 Bau +7, 391,86 365,95 1 Nahrungsmittel +5, 468,41 442,30 9 Versorger +5, 327,81 309,55 9 Konsumgüter +5, 985,16 930,42 9 EuroStoxx-Sektoren +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 29.05.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Finanzdienstleister<.SX +1, 472,35 463,70 FE> 9 Technologie +2, 600,08 586,59 3 Öl und Gas +2, 224,43 219,28 3 Gesundheit +2, 848,38 827,19 6 Rohstoffe +3, 149,22 144,70 1 (Reporter: Anika Ross, redigiert von Birgit Mittwollen. Bei Rückfragen wenden Sie sich bitte an die Redaktionsleitung unter den Telefonnummern 069-7565 1236 oder 030-2888 5168)