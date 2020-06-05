Marktbericht Deutschland
TABELLE-Europäische Kursgewinner und -verlierer der Woche

    Frankfurt, 05. Jun (Reuters) - Milliardenschwere
Geldspritzen von Bundesregierung und Europäischer Zentralbank
(EZB) haben die Börsen in der abgelaufenen Woche beflügelt. Der
Dax legte 10,9 Prozent zu. 

    
 Indizes                  +/-    Stand   Stand 
                           in   05.06.2   Vorwoc
                           %       0       he
 Dax                      +10,  12.847,  11.586,
                             9       68       85
 EuroStoxx50              +11,  3.385,7  3.050,2
                             0        6        0
 Stoxx50                  +6,6  3.084,8  2.892,8
                                      6        4
 EuroStoxx-Bankenindex<.  +20,    69,10    57,49
 SX7E>                       2           
 Italiens                 +11,  20.190,  18.197,
 Leitindex                   0       71       56
 Italiens                 +15,  7.102,5  6.166,5
 Banken                      2        0        2
 Spaniens                 +11,  7.877,2  7.096,5
 Leitindex                   0        0        0
 Spaniens                 +24,   489,42   393,67
 Banken                      3           
 Athener Leitindex        +4,7   683,46   652,58
 Griech.                  +15,   383,21   330,88
 Banken                      8           
                                                
 Dax                      +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste                  in   05.06.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %       0       he
 MTU Aero Engines         +23,   178,45   144,90
 AG                          2           
 Daimler AG               +19,    39,83    33,38
                             3           
 Deutsche Lufthansa       +18,    10,87     9,14
 AG                          9           
 Allianz SE               +18,   193,20   162,82
                             7           
 Muenchener               +18,   242,30   204,60
 Rueckversicherungs          4           
 Gesellschaft AG in                      
 Muenchen                                
                                                
 Dax                      +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                in   05.06.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %       0       he
 Wirecard AG              +1,4    95,88    94,56
 RWE AG                   +2,0    30,40    29,79
 Merck KGaA               +2,1   105,30   103,15
 Fresenius Medical Care   +3,4    78,20    75,60
 AG & Co KGaA                            
 Fresenius SE & Co        +4,2    45,00    43,20
 KGaA                                    
                                                
 EuroStoxx50              +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste                  in   05.06.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %       0       he
 Airbus SE                +40,    79,64    56,70
                             5           
 Societe Generale         +27,    16,83    13,23
 SA                          2           
 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya     +26,     3,53     2,79
 Argentaria SA               4           
 Banco Santander          +23,     2,53     2,04
 SA                          9           
 ING Groep NV             +23,     7,15     5,81
                             2           
                                                
 EuroStoxx50              +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                in   05.06.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %       0       he
 Sanofi SA                +1,7    88,99    87,53
 Danone SA                +2,5    63,08    61,56
 L'Oreal SA               +2,7   268,90   261,90
 Unilever NV              +2,7    47,75    46,49
 Koninklijke Ahold        +2,9    23,47    22,81
 Delhaize NV                             
                                                
 EuroStoxx-Banken         +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste                  in   05.06.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %       0       he
 Banco de Sabadell        +33,     0,36     0,27
 SA                          0           
 Societe Generale         +27,    16,83    13,23
 SA                          2           
 Societe Generale         +27,    16,83    13,23
 SA                          2           
 Commerzbank AG           +26,     4,43     3,50
                             4           
 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya     +26,     3,53     2,79
 Argentaria SA               4           
                                                
 EuroStoxx-Banken         +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                in   05.06.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %       0       he
 FinecoBank Banca Fineco  +7,0    11,25    10,51
 SpA                                     
 BAWAG Group AG           +11,    33,04    29,70
                             2           
 Raiffeisen Bank          +12,    18,61    16,54
 International               5           
 AG                                      
 Raiffeisen Bank          +12,    18,61    16,54
 International               5           
 AG                                      
 KBC Groep NV             +12,    53,06    47,07
                             7           
                                                
 EuroStoxx-Sektoren       +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste                  in   05.06.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %       0       he
 Banken                   +20,    69,10    57,49
                             2           
 Versicherung             +17,   257,08   218,96
                             4           
 Automobil                +13,   405,19   357,67
                             3           
 Öl und Gas               +13,   253,50   224,43
                             0           
 Reise und                +12,   179,37   159,59
 Freizeit                    4           
                                                
 EuroStoxx-Sektoren       +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                in   05.06.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %       0       he
 Gesundheit               +2,5   867,69   846,71
 Medien                   +5,7   194,77   184,24
 Versorger                +5,9   346,41   327,26
 Konsumgüter              +6,1  1.045,2   985,43
                                      5  
 Einzelhandel             +6,4   606,69   570,28
 
 (Reporter: Anika Ross, redigiert von Birgit Mittwolln. Bei
Rückfragen wenden Sie sich bitte an die Redaktionsleitung unter
den Telefonnummern 069-7565 1236 oder 030-2888 5168)
