TABELLE-Europäische Kursgewinner und -verlierer der Woche

Frankfurt, 05. Jun (Reuters) - Milliardenschwere Geldspritzen von Bundesregierung und Europäischer Zentralbank (EZB) haben die Börsen in der abgelaufenen Woche beflügelt. Der Dax legte 10,9 Prozent zu. Indizes +/- Stand Stand in 05.06.2 Vorwoc % 0 he Dax +10, 12.847, 11.586, 9 68 85 EuroStoxx50 +11, 3.385,7 3.050,2 0 6 0 Stoxx50 +6,6 3.084,8 2.892,8 6 4 EuroStoxx-Bankenindex<. +20, 69,10 57,49 SX7E> 2 Italiens +11, 20.190, 18.197, Leitindex 0 71 56 Italiens +15, 7.102,5 6.166,5 Banken 2 0 2 Spaniens +11, 7.877,2 7.096,5 Leitindex 0 0 0 Spaniens +24, 489,42 393,67 Banken 3 Athener Leitindex +4,7 683,46 652,58 Griech. +15, 383,21 330,88 Banken 8 Dax +/- Stand Stand Stärkste in 05.06.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he MTU Aero Engines +23, 178,45 144,90 AG 2 Daimler AG +19, 39,83 33,38 3 Deutsche Lufthansa +18, 10,87 9,14 AG 9 Allianz SE +18, 193,20 162,82 7 Muenchener +18, 242,30 204,60 Rueckversicherungs 4 Gesellschaft AG in Muenchen Dax +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 05.06.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Wirecard AG +1,4 95,88 94,56 RWE AG +2,0 30,40 29,79 Merck KGaA +2,1 105,30 103,15 Fresenius Medical Care +3,4 78,20 75,60 AG & Co KGaA Fresenius SE & Co +4,2 45,00 43,20 KGaA EuroStoxx50 +/- Stand Stand Stärkste in 05.06.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Airbus SE +40, 79,64 56,70 5 Societe Generale +27, 16,83 13,23 SA 2 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya +26, 3,53 2,79 Argentaria SA 4 Banco Santander +23, 2,53 2,04 SA 9 ING Groep NV +23, 7,15 5,81 2 EuroStoxx50 +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 05.06.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Sanofi SA +1,7 88,99 87,53 Danone SA +2,5 63,08 61,56 L'Oreal SA +2,7 268,90 261,90 Unilever NV +2,7 47,75 46,49 Koninklijke Ahold +2,9 23,47 22,81 Delhaize NV EuroStoxx-Banken +/- Stand Stand Stärkste in 05.06.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Banco de Sabadell +33, 0,36 0,27 SA 0 Societe Generale +27, 16,83 13,23 SA 2 Societe Generale +27, 16,83 13,23 SA 2 Commerzbank AG +26, 4,43 3,50 4 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya +26, 3,53 2,79 Argentaria SA 4 EuroStoxx-Banken +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 05.06.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he FinecoBank Banca Fineco +7,0 11,25 10,51 SpA BAWAG Group AG +11, 33,04 29,70 2 Raiffeisen Bank +12, 18,61 16,54 International 5 AG Raiffeisen Bank +12, 18,61 16,54 International 5 AG KBC Groep NV +12, 53,06 47,07 7 EuroStoxx-Sektoren +/- Stand Stand Stärkste in 05.06.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Banken +20, 69,10 57,49 2 Versicherung +17, 257,08 218,96 4 Automobil +13, 405,19 357,67 3 Öl und Gas +13, 253,50 224,43 0 Reise und +12, 179,37 159,59 Freizeit 4 EuroStoxx-Sektoren +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 05.06.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Gesundheit +2,5 867,69 846,71 Medien +5,7 194,77 184,24 Versorger +5,9 346,41 327,26 Konsumgüter +6,1 1.045,2 985,43 5 Einzelhandel +6,4 606,69 570,28 (Reporter: Anika Ross, redigiert von Birgit Mittwolln. Bei Rückfragen wenden Sie sich bitte an die Redaktionsleitung unter den Telefonnummern 069-7565 1236 oder 030-2888 5168)