TABELLE-Europäische Kursgewinner und -verlierer der Woche

Frankfurt, 03. Jul (Reuters) - Überraschend positive US-Arbeitsmarktdaten haben an den Aktienmärkten die Hoffnung auf eine rasche Erholung der Wirtschaft von den Folgen der Coronavirus-Pandemie genährt. Der Dax legte in der abgelaufenen Woche 3,6 Prozent zu. Indizes +/- Stand Stand in 03.07.2 Vorwoc % 0 he Dax +3, 12.528, 12.089, 6 18 39 EuroStoxx50 +2, 3.287,2 3.204,1 6 9 7 Stoxx50 +1, 3.018,4 2.981,2 2 3 8 EuroStoxx-Bankenindex<. +5, 64,22 61,19 SX7E> 0 Italiens +2, 19.677, 19.124, Leitindex 9 79 36 Italiens +5, 6.987,5 6.630,4 Banken 4 6 6 Spaniens +3, 7.391,3 7.178,4 Leitindex 0 0 0 Spaniens +5, 439,88 419,02 Banken 0 Athener Leitindex +2, 658,55 641,95 6 Griech. +3, 376,51 362,22 Banken 9 Dax +/- Stand Stand Stärkste in 03.07.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Wirecard AG +15 3,23 1,28 1,9 Linde PLC +6, 195,45 183,40 6 E.ON SE +5, 10,29 9,73 7 Deutsche Post +5, 33,11 31,40 AG 4 MTU Aero Engines +4, 157,65 150,40 AG 8 Dax +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 03.07.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Bayer AG -0, 66,68 66,79 2 Beiersdorf AG +0, 101,85 101,40 4 RWE AG +0, 31,68 31,48 6 Vonovia SE +1, 54,80 54,16 2 Infineon Technologies +1, 20,83 20,55 AG 3 EuroStoxx50 +/- Stand Stand Stärkste in 03.07.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Iberdrola SA +7, 10,75 10,04 0 Linde PLC +6, 195,45 183,40 6 ING Groep NV +6, 6,41 6,02 4 Airbus SE +5, 65,29 61,88 5 Deutsche Post +5, 33,11 31,40 AG 4 EuroStoxx50 +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 03.07.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Unilever NV -3, 47,28 49,07 6 Danone SA -2, 61,58 63,44 9 Total SA -1, 34,51 35,15 8 Telefonica SA -1, 4,15 4,21 5 Koninklijke Ahold -0, 23,83 23,99 Delhaize NV 7 EuroStoxx-Banken +/- Stand Stand Stärkste in 03.07.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Commerzbank AG +9, 4,13 3,76 9 Unione di Banche +7, 3,07 2,85 Italiane SpA 8 Unione di Banche +7, 3,07 2,85 Italiane SpA 8 Unione di Banche +7, 3,07 2,85 Italiane SpA 8 Credit Agricole +7, 8,70 8,08 SA 6 EuroStoxx-Banken +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 03.07.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Bankinter SA -1, 4,12 4,17 2 Natixis SA -0, 2,37 2,38 4 Raiffeisen Bank +0, 16,34 16,21 International 8 AG Raiffeisen Bank +0, 16,34 16,21 International 8 AG KBC Groep NV +1, 51,30 50,52 5 EuroStoxx-Sektoren +/- Stand Stand Stärkste in 03.07.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Banken +5, 64,22 61,19 0 Versorger +4, 354,46 340,61 1 Chemie +4, 1.114,4 1.071,1 0 6 5 Bau +3, 411,95 397,68 6 Finanzdienstleister<.SX +3, 502,48 486,83 FE> 2 EuroStoxx-Sektoren +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 03.07.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Öl und Gas -0, 228,88 229,39 2 Nahrungsmittel -0, 479,17 479,62 1 Reise und +0, 159,41 158,33 Freizeit 7 Konsumgüter +1, 1.035,9 1.024,2 1 1 2 Gesundheit +1, 879,29 869,03 2 (Reporter: Anika Ross, redigiert von Birgit Mittwollen. Bei Rückfragen wenden Sie sich bitte an die Redaktionsleitung unter den Telefonnummern 069-7565 1236 oder 030-2888 5168)