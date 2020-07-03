Marktbericht Deutschland
TABELLE-Europäische Kursgewinner und -verlierer der Woche

    Frankfurt, 03. Jul (Reuters) - Überraschend positive
US-Arbeitsmarktdaten haben an den Aktienmärkten die Hoffnung auf
eine rasche Erholung der Wirtschaft von den Folgen der
Coronavirus-Pandemie genährt. Der Dax legte in der
abgelaufenen Woche 3,6 Prozent zu.
    
    
 Indizes                  +/-   Stand   Stand 
                           in  03.07.2   Vorwoc
                           %      0       he
 Dax                      +3,  12.528,  12.089,
                            6       18       39
 EuroStoxx50              +2,  3.287,2  3.204,1
                            6        9        7
 Stoxx50                  +1,  3.018,4  2.981,2
                            2        3        8
 EuroStoxx-Bankenindex<.  +5,    64,22    61,19
 SX7E>                      0           
 Italiens                 +2,  19.677,  19.124,
 Leitindex                  9       79       36
 Italiens                 +5,  6.987,5  6.630,4
 Banken                     4        6        6
 Spaniens                 +3,  7.391,3  7.178,4
 Leitindex                  0        0        0
 Spaniens                 +5,   439,88   419,02
 Banken                     0           
 Athener Leitindex        +2,   658,55   641,95
                            6           
 Griech.                  +3,   376,51   362,22
 Banken                     9           
                                               
 Dax                      +/-   Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste                  in  03.07.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %      0       he
 Wirecard AG              +15     3,23     1,28
                          1,9           
 Linde PLC                +6,   195,45   183,40
                            6           
 E.ON SE                  +5,    10,29     9,73
                            7           
 Deutsche Post            +5,    33,11    31,40
 AG                         4           
 MTU Aero Engines         +4,   157,65   150,40
 AG                         8           
                                               
 Dax                      +/-   Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                in  03.07.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %      0       he
 Bayer AG                 -0,    66,68    66,79
                            2           
 Beiersdorf AG            +0,   101,85   101,40
                            4           
 RWE AG                   +0,    31,68    31,48
                            6           
 Vonovia SE               +1,    54,80    54,16
                            2           
 Infineon Technologies    +1,    20,83    20,55
 AG                         3           
                                               
 EuroStoxx50              +/-   Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste                  in  03.07.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %      0       he
 Iberdrola SA             +7,    10,75    10,04
                            0           
 Linde PLC                +6,   195,45   183,40
                            6           
 ING Groep NV             +6,     6,41     6,02
                            4           
 Airbus SE                +5,    65,29    61,88
                            5           
 Deutsche Post            +5,    33,11    31,40
 AG                         4           
                                               
 EuroStoxx50              +/-   Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                in  03.07.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %      0       he
 Unilever NV              -3,    47,28    49,07
                            6           
 Danone SA                -2,    61,58    63,44
                            9           
 Total SA                 -1,    34,51    35,15
                            8           
 Telefonica SA            -1,     4,15     4,21
                            5           
 Koninklijke Ahold        -0,    23,83    23,99
 Delhaize NV                7           
                                               
 EuroStoxx-Banken         +/-   Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste                  in  03.07.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %      0       he
 Commerzbank AG           +9,     4,13     3,76
                            9           
 Unione di Banche         +7,     3,07     2,85
 Italiane SpA               8           
 Unione di Banche         +7,     3,07     2,85
 Italiane SpA               8           
 Unione di Banche         +7,     3,07     2,85
 Italiane SpA               8           
 Credit Agricole          +7,     8,70     8,08
 SA                         6           
                                               
 EuroStoxx-Banken         +/-   Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                in  03.07.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %      0       he
 Bankinter SA             -1,     4,12     4,17
                            2           
 Natixis SA               -0,     2,37     2,38
                            4           
 Raiffeisen Bank          +0,    16,34    16,21
 International              8           
 AG                                     
 Raiffeisen Bank          +0,    16,34    16,21
 International              8           
 AG                                     
 KBC Groep NV             +1,    51,30    50,52
                            5           
                                               
 EuroStoxx-Sektoren       +/-   Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste                  in  03.07.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %      0       he
 Banken                   +5,    64,22    61,19
                            0           
 Versorger                +4,   354,46   340,61
                            1           
 Chemie                   +4,  1.114,4  1.071,1
                            0        6        5
 Bau                      +3,   411,95   397,68
                            6           
 Finanzdienstleister<.SX  +3,   502,48   486,83
 FE>                        2           
                                               
 EuroStoxx-Sektoren       +/-   Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                in  03.07.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %      0       he
 Öl und Gas               -0,   228,88   229,39
                            2           
 Nahrungsmittel           -0,   479,17   479,62
                            1           
 Reise und                +0,   159,41   158,33
 Freizeit                   7           
 Konsumgüter              +1,  1.035,9  1.024,2
                            1        1        2
 Gesundheit               +1,   879,29   869,03
                            2           
 
    
    

 (Reporter: Anika Ross, redigiert von Birgit Mittwollen. Bei
Rückfragen wenden Sie sich bitte an die Redaktionsleitung unter
den Telefonnummern 069-7565 1236 oder 030-2888 5168)
