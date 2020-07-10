TABELLE-Europäische Kursgewinner und -verlierer der Woche

Frankfurt, 10. Jul (Reuters) - Die Hoffnung der Anleger auf eine Konjunkturerholung hat die Börsen in der abgelaufenen Woche gestützt. Der Dax legte 0,8 Prozent zu. Dax +0, 12.633, 12.528, 8 71 18 MDax +0, 26.673, 26.600, 3 94 49 TecDax +1, 3.049,8 3.003,4 5 7 5 SDax +0, 11.907, 11.820, 7 25 60 ATX +0, 2.277,9 2.272,7 2 4 8 EuroStoxx50 +0, 3.296,2 3.294,3 1 2 8 Stoxx50 +0, 3.032,5 3.024,1 3 9 8 Dax +/- Stand Stand Stärkste in 10.07.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Infineon Technologies +8, 22,55 20,83 AG 3 SAP SE +5, 135,04 127,58 8 Deutsche Bank +4, 8,83 8,48 AG 1 Covestro AG +3, 35,19 33,94 7 Volkswagen +3, 139,98 135,58 AG 2 Dax +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 10.07.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Wirecard AG -27 2,34 3,23 ,6 Beiersdorf AG -5, 95,92 101,85 8 Bayer AG -4, 63,70 66,68 5 Fresenius Medical Care -4, 74,70 77,80 AG & Co KGaA 0 MTU Aero Engines -2, 153,10 157,65 AG 9 MDax +/- Stand Stand Stärkste in 10.07.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Commerzbank AG +10 4,55 4,13 ,3 Kion Group AG +8, 59,26 54,68 4 Gerresheimer +5, 92,75 87,85 AG 6 GEA Group AG +5, 30,30 28,78 3 Knorr Bremse AG +4, 93,50 89,29 7 MDax +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 10.07.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Varta AG -8, 96,05 104,80 3 Delivery Hero -7, 95,14 102,65 SE 3 Fraport AG Frankfurt -6, 37,40 40,08 Airport Services 7 Worldwide Telefonica Deutschland -6, 2,52 2,68 Holding AG 0 Metro AG -5, 8,13 8,60 4 SDax +/- Stand Stand Stärkste in 10.07.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Leoni AG +11 7,50 6,76 ,0 LPKF Laser & +10 21,95 19,90 Electronics AG ,3 Instone Real Estate +8, 21,70 19,96 Group AG 7 WashTec AG +8, 39,65 36,55 5 Wacker Chemie +7, 67,78 63,10 AG 4 SDax +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 10.07.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Deutsche Beteiligungs -8, 27,90 30,45 AG 4 Koenig & Bauer -8, 19,20 20,90 AG 1 DIC Asset AG -6, 11,56 12,32 2 Krones AG -5, 53,70 57,00 8 Norma Group SE -4, 22,46 23,60 8 (Reporter: Anika Ross, redigiert von Birgit Mittwollen. Bei Rückfragen wenden Sie sich bitte an die Redaktionsleitung unter den Telefonnummern 069-7565 1236 oder 030-2888 5168)