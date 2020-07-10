Marktbericht Deutschland
July 10, 2020 / 4:20 PM / Aktualisiert vor an hour ago

TABELLE-Europäische Kursgewinner und -verlierer der Woche

Reuters Staff

Gelesen in 5 Minuten

    Frankfurt, 10. Jul (Reuters) - Die Hoffnung der Anleger auf
eine Konjunkturerholung hat die Börsen in der abgelaufenen Woche
gestützt. Der Dax legte 0,8 Prozent zu.
       
 Dax                      +0,  12.633,  12.528,
                            8       71       18
 MDax                     +0,  26.673,  26.600,
                            3       94       49
 TecDax                   +1,  3.049,8  3.003,4
                            5        7        5
 SDax                     +0,  11.907,  11.820,
                            7       25       60
 ATX                      +0,  2.277,9  2.272,7
                            2        4        8
 EuroStoxx50              +0,  3.296,2  3.294,3
                            1        2        8
 Stoxx50                  +0,  3.032,5  3.024,1
                            3        9        8
                                               
 Dax                      +/-   Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste                  in  10.07.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %      0       he
 Infineon Technologies    +8,    22,55    20,83
 AG                         3           
 SAP SE                   +5,   135,04   127,58
                            8           
 Deutsche Bank            +4,     8,83     8,48
 AG                         1           
 Covestro AG              +3,    35,19    33,94
                            7           
 Volkswagen               +3,   139,98   135,58
 AG                         2           
                                               
 Dax                      +/-   Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                in  10.07.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %      0       he
 Wirecard AG              -27     2,34     3,23
                           ,6           
 Beiersdorf AG            -5,    95,92   101,85
                            8           
 Bayer AG                 -4,    63,70    66,68
                            5           
 Fresenius Medical Care   -4,    74,70    77,80
 AG & Co KGaA               0           
 MTU Aero Engines         -2,   153,10   157,65
 AG                         9           
                                               
 MDax                     +/-   Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste                  in  10.07.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %      0       he
 Commerzbank AG           +10     4,55     4,13
                           ,3           
 Kion Group AG            +8,    59,26    54,68
                            4           
 Gerresheimer             +5,    92,75    87,85
 AG                         6           
 GEA Group AG             +5,    30,30    28,78
                            3           
 Knorr Bremse AG          +4,    93,50    89,29
                            7           
                                               
 MDax                     +/-   Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                in  10.07.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %      0       he
 Varta AG                 -8,    96,05   104,80
                            3           
 Delivery Hero            -7,    95,14   102,65
 SE                         3           
 Fraport AG Frankfurt     -6,    37,40    40,08
 Airport Services           7           
 Worldwide                              
 Telefonica Deutschland   -6,     2,52     2,68
 Holding AG                 0           
 Metro AG                 -5,     8,13     8,60
                            4           
                                               
 SDax                     +/-   Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste                  in  10.07.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %      0       he
 Leoni AG                 +11     7,50     6,76
                           ,0           
 LPKF Laser &             +10    21,95    19,90
 Electronics AG            ,3           
 Instone Real Estate      +8,    21,70    19,96
 Group AG                   7           
 WashTec AG               +8,    39,65    36,55
                            5           
 Wacker Chemie            +7,    67,78    63,10
 AG                         4           
                                               
 SDax                     +/-   Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                in  10.07.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %      0       he
 Deutsche Beteiligungs    -8,    27,90    30,45
 AG                         4           
 Koenig & Bauer           -8,    19,20    20,90
 AG                         1           
 DIC Asset AG             -6,    11,56    12,32
                            2           
 Krones AG                -5,    53,70    57,00
                            8           
 Norma Group SE           -4,    22,46    23,60
                            8           
 
 (Reporter: Anika Ross, redigiert von Birgit Mittwollen. Bei
Rückfragen wenden Sie sich bitte an die Redaktionsleitung unter
den Telefonnummern 069-7565 1236 oder 030-2888 5168)
Unsere Werte:Die Thomson Reuters Trust Principles
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below