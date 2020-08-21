TABELLE-Europäische Kursgewinner und -verlierer der Woche

Frankfurt, 21. Aug (Reuters) - Die Furcht vor einer schleppenden Konjunkturerholung hat die Börsen in der abgelaufenen Woche belastet. Der Dax fiel um 1,1 Prozent. Indizes +/- Stand Stand in 21.08.2 Vorwoc % 0 he Dax -1,1 12.764, 12.901, 80 34 EuroStoxx50 -1,4 3.259,7 3.305,0 5 5 Stoxx50 -0,7 2.958,8 2.979,8 3 7 EuroStoxx-Bankenindex<. -4,0 60,71 63,21 SX7E> Italiens -1,7 19.695, 20.028, Leitindex 43 11 Italiens -1,6 7.171,1 7.287,2 Banken 6 7 Spaniens -2,4 6.982,1 7.154,3 Leitindex 0 0 Spaniens -5,1 375,66 396,01 Banken Athener Leitindex -0,2 633,27 634,37 Griech. +3,6 328,52 317,00 Banken Dax +/- Stand Stand Stärkste in 21.08.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Covestro AG +6,6 39,86 37,40 Deutsche Wohnen +2,0 44,25 43,40 SE Infineon Technologies +1,9 22,17 21,75 AG Vonovia SE +1,6 59,28 58,32 Deutsche Post +1,6 38,25 37,65 AG Dax +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 21.08.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Continental AG -5,9 87,28 92,80 RWE AG -5,1 32,54 34,28 Wirecard AG -4,5 1,30 1,36 MTU Aero Engines -3,5 145,45 150,80 AG Deutsche Bank -3,5 7,79 8,07 AG EuroStoxx50 +/- Stand Stand Stärkste in 21.08.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Deutsche Post +1,6 38,25 37,65 AG Sanofi SA +1,0 86,34 85,46 Schneider Electric +0,9 103,45 102,55 SE Koninklijke Ahold +0,8 26,17 25,96 Delhaize NV Muenchener +0,6 236,30 234,80 Rueckversicherungs Gesellschaft AG in Muenchen EuroStoxx50 +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 21.08.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Societe Generale -5,6 13,28 14,07 SA Banco Santander -5,2 1,83 1,93 SA ING Groep NV -5,2 6,58 6,94 Engie SA -4,8 11,19 11,75 Airbus SE -4,2 69,08 72,11 EuroStoxx-Banken +/- Stand Stand Stärkste in 21.08.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he FinecoBank Banca Fineco +0,7 12,89 12,80 SpA Banco BPM SpA -1,0 1,41 1,42 UniCredit SpA -1,6 8,12 8,26 UniCredit SpA -1,6 8,12 8,26 UniCredit SpA -1,6 8,12 8,26 EuroStoxx-Banken +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 21.08.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Banco de Sabadell -8,3 0,32 0,35 SA Raiffeisen Bank -7,0 14,79 15,90 International AG Raiffeisen Bank -7,0 14,79 15,90 International AG KBC Groep NV -6,5 47,18 50,44 Bank of Ireland Group -6,3 1,82 1,95 PLC EuroStoxx-Sektoren +/- Stand Stand Stärkste in 21.08.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Reise und +0,6 172,43 171,42 Freizeit Immobilien +0,4 206,01 205,15 Bau +0,3 414,28 413,04 Medien +0,2 195,31 194,87 Technologie +0,2 670,53 669,30 EuroStoxx-Sektoren +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 21.08.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Banken -4,0 60,71 63,21 Automobil -2,8 391,80 402,90 Öl und Gas -2,7 221,03 227,25 Versorger -2,5 350,43 359,40 Telekom -2,1 252,28 257,65 (Reporter: Anika Ross, redigiert von XY. Bei Rückfragen wenden Sie sich bitte an die Redaktionsleitung unter den Telefonnummern 030 2201 33711 (für Politik und Konjunktur) 030 2201 33702 (für Unternehmen und Märkte)