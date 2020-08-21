Marktbericht Deutschland
TABELLE-Europäische Kursgewinner und -verlierer der Woche

Reuters Staff

    Frankfurt, 21. Aug (Reuters) - Die Furcht vor einer
schleppenden Konjunkturerholung hat die Börsen in der
abgelaufenen Woche belastet. Der Dax fiel um 1,1
Prozent.
    
 Indizes                  +/-    Stand   Stand 
                           in   21.08.2   Vorwoc
                           %       0       he
 Dax                      -1,1  12.764,  12.901,
                                     80       34
 EuroStoxx50              -1,4  3.259,7  3.305,0
                                      5        5
 Stoxx50                  -0,7  2.958,8  2.979,8
                                      3        7
 EuroStoxx-Bankenindex<.  -4,0    60,71    63,21
 SX7E>                                   
 Italiens                 -1,7  19.695,  20.028,
 Leitindex                           43       11
 Italiens                 -1,6  7.171,1  7.287,2
 Banken                               6        7
 Spaniens                 -2,4  6.982,1  7.154,3
 Leitindex                            0        0
 Spaniens                 -5,1   375,66   396,01
 Banken                                  
 Athener Leitindex        -0,2   633,27   634,37
 Griech.                  +3,6   328,52   317,00
 Banken                                  
                                                
 Dax                      +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste                  in   21.08.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %       0       he
 Covestro AG              +6,6    39,86    37,40
 Deutsche Wohnen          +2,0    44,25    43,40
 SE                                      
 Infineon Technologies    +1,9    22,17    21,75
 AG                                      
 Vonovia SE               +1,6    59,28    58,32
 Deutsche Post            +1,6    38,25    37,65
 AG                                      
                                                
 Dax                      +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                in   21.08.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %       0       he
 Continental AG           -5,9    87,28    92,80
 RWE AG                   -5,1    32,54    34,28
 Wirecard AG              -4,5     1,30     1,36
 MTU Aero Engines         -3,5   145,45   150,80
 AG                                      
 Deutsche Bank            -3,5     7,79     8,07
 AG                                      
                                                
 EuroStoxx50              +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste                  in   21.08.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %       0       he
 Deutsche Post            +1,6    38,25    37,65
 AG                                      
 Sanofi SA                +1,0    86,34    85,46
 Schneider Electric       +0,9   103,45   102,55
 SE                                      
 Koninklijke Ahold        +0,8    26,17    25,96
 Delhaize NV                             
 Muenchener               +0,6   236,30   234,80
 Rueckversicherungs                      
 Gesellschaft AG in                      
 Muenchen                                
                                                
 EuroStoxx50              +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                in   21.08.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %       0       he
 Societe Generale         -5,6    13,28    14,07
 SA                                      
 Banco Santander          -5,2     1,83     1,93
 SA                                      
 ING Groep NV             -5,2     6,58     6,94
 Engie SA                 -4,8    11,19    11,75
 Airbus SE                -4,2    69,08    72,11
                                                
 EuroStoxx-Banken         +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste                  in   21.08.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %       0       he
 FinecoBank Banca Fineco  +0,7    12,89    12,80
 SpA                                     
 Banco BPM SpA            -1,0     1,41     1,42
 UniCredit SpA            -1,6     8,12     8,26
 
 
                                                
 EuroStoxx-Banken         +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                in   21.08.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %       0       he
 Banco de Sabadell        -8,3     0,32     0,35
 SA                                      
 Raiffeisen Bank          -7,0    14,79    15,90
 International                           
 AG                                      
 
 International                           
                                       
 KBC Groep NV             -6,5    47,18    50,44
 Bank of Ireland Group    -6,3     1,82     1,95
 PLC                                     
                                                
 EuroStoxx-Sektoren       +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste                  in   21.08.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %       0       he
 Reise und                +0,6   172,43   171,42
 Freizeit                                
 Immobilien               +0,4   206,01   205,15
 Bau                      +0,3   414,28   413,04
 Medien                   +0,2   195,31   194,87
 Technologie              +0,2   670,53   669,30
                                                
 EuroStoxx-Sektoren       +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                in   21.08.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %       0       he
 Banken                   -4,0    60,71    63,21
 Automobil                -2,8   391,80   402,90
 Öl und Gas               -2,7   221,03   227,25
 Versorger                -2,5   350,43   359,40
 Telekom                  -2,1   252,28   257,65
 





