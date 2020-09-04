TABELLE-Europäische Kursgewinner und -verlierer der Woche

Frankfurt, 04. Sep (Reuters) - Ein Ausverkauf bei US-Technologieaktien hat die Anleger in der abgelaufenen Börsenwoche umgetrieben. Der Dax verlor 1,5 Prozent. Indizes +/- Stand Stand in 04.09.2 Vorwoc % 0 he Dax -1,5 12.842, 13.033, 66 20 EuroStoxx50 -2,0 3.249,4 3.315,5 4 4 Stoxx50 -1,9 2.921,1 2.976,3 5 4 EuroStoxx-Bankenindex<. -2,3 62,46 63,96 SX7E> Italiens -2,3 19.387, 19.841, Leitindex 24 01 Italiens -3,5 7.035,1 7.288,1 Banken 0 4 Spaniens -2,0 6.989,5 7.133,0 Leitindex 0 0 Spaniens 0,0 396,78 396,97 Banken Athener Leitindex +0,8 639,29 634,47 Griech. +0,9 333,06 330,04 Banken Dax +/- Stand Stand Stärkste in 04.09.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Covestro AG +8,7 43,30 39,84 Adidas AG +3,8 262,70 253,00 Continental AG +3,0 94,12 91,36 Bayerische Motoren +3,0 61,38 59,61 Werke AG Volkswagen +2,5 143,00 139,52 AG Dax +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 04.09.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Deutsche Boerse -5,7 148,70 157,70 AG RWE AG -5,2 31,29 33,00 SAP SE -4,9 132,86 139,76 Vonovia SE -4,1 57,56 60,02 Allianz SE -3,8 178,68 185,72 EuroStoxx50 +/- Stand Stand Stärkste in 04.09.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Kering SA +7,6 555,50 516,30 Engie SA +4,6 11,65 11,14 Adidas AG +3,8 262,70 253,00 Bayerische Motoren +3,0 61,38 59,61 Werke AG Amadeus IT Group +2,9 50,46 49,03 SA EuroStoxx50 +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 04.09.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Nokia Oyj -10, 3,75 4,17 2 Deutsche Boerse -5,7 148,70 157,70 AG Koninklijke Philips -5,1 38,98 41,09 NV SAP SE -4,9 132,86 139,76 Safran SA -4,7 97,42 102,25 EuroStoxx-Banken +/- Stand Stand Stärkste in 04.09.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Banco de Sabadell +8,1 0,37 0,34 SA Caixabank SA +7,0 2,03 1,90 Commerzbank AG +3,6 5,15 4,97 Bank of Ireland Group +1,2 2,02 1,99 PLC Banco BPM SpA -1,2 1,42 1,43 EuroStoxx-Banken +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 04.09.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he FinecoBank Banca Fineco -5,3 12,16 12,83 SpA KBC Groep NV -4,2 47,47 49,54 Natixis SA -3,9 2,36 2,45 UniCredit SpA -3,8 8,13 8,45 UniCredit SpA -3,8 8,13 8,45 EuroStoxx-Sektoren +/- Stand Stand Stärkste in 04.09.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Rohstoffe +4,3 164,19 157,43 Automobil +1,5 409,66 403,56 Konsumgüter +0,5 1.038,3 1.033,5 8 6 Medien -0,4 195,25 196,10 Nahrungsmittel -0,6 476,92 479,94 EuroStoxx-Sektoren +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 04.09.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Reise und -4,9 169,73 178,43 Freizeit Technologie -4,7 658,04 690,37 Finanzdienstleister<.SX -4,2 479,11 500,00 FE> Immobilien -3,3 199,22 206,12 Versicherung -2,8 237,43 244,23 (Reporter: Anika Ross, redigiert von Birgit Mittwollen. Bei Rückfragen wenden Sie sich bitte an die Redaktionsleitung unter den Telefonnummern 030 2201 33711 (für Politik und Konjunktur) 030 2201 33702 (für Unternehmen und Märkte)