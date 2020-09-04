Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Marktbericht Deutschland

TABELLE-Europäische Kursgewinner und -verlierer der Woche

By Reuters Staff

    Frankfurt, 04. Sep (Reuters) - Ein Ausverkauf bei
US-Technologieaktien hat die Anleger in der abgelaufenen
Börsenwoche umgetrieben. Der Dax verlor 1,5 Prozent.
    
 Indizes                  +/-    Stand   Stand 
                           in   04.09.2   Vorwoc
                           %       0       he
 Dax                      -1,5  12.842,  13.033,
                                     66       20
 EuroStoxx50              -2,0  3.249,4  3.315,5
                                      4        4
 Stoxx50                  -1,9  2.921,1  2.976,3
                                      5        4
 EuroStoxx-Bankenindex<.  -2,3    62,46    63,96
 SX7E>                                   
 Italiens                 -2,3  19.387,  19.841,
 Leitindex                           24       01
 Italiens                 -3,5  7.035,1  7.288,1
 Banken                               0        4
 Spaniens                 -2,0  6.989,5  7.133,0
 Leitindex                            0        0
 Spaniens                  0,0   396,78   396,97
 Banken                                  
 Athener Leitindex        +0,8   639,29   634,47
 Griech.                  +0,9   333,06   330,04
 Banken                                  
                                                
 Dax                      +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste                  in   04.09.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %       0       he
 Covestro AG              +8,7    43,30    39,84
 Adidas AG                +3,8   262,70   253,00
 Continental AG           +3,0    94,12    91,36
 Bayerische Motoren       +3,0    61,38    59,61
 Werke AG                                
 Volkswagen               +2,5   143,00   139,52
 AG                                      
                                                
 Dax                      +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                in   04.09.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %       0       he
 Deutsche Boerse          -5,7   148,70   157,70
 AG                                      
 RWE AG                   -5,2    31,29    33,00
 SAP SE                   -4,9   132,86   139,76
 Vonovia SE               -4,1    57,56    60,02
 Allianz SE               -3,8   178,68   185,72
                                                
 EuroStoxx50              +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste                  in   04.09.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %       0       he
 Kering SA                +7,6   555,50   516,30
 Engie SA                 +4,6    11,65    11,14
 Adidas AG                +3,8   262,70   253,00
 Bayerische Motoren       +3,0    61,38    59,61
 Werke AG                                
 Amadeus IT Group         +2,9    50,46    49,03
 SA                                      
                                                
 EuroStoxx50              +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                in   04.09.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %       0       he
 Nokia Oyj                -10,     3,75     4,17
                             2           
 Deutsche Boerse          -5,7   148,70   157,70
 AG                                      
 Koninklijke Philips      -5,1    38,98    41,09
 NV                                      
 SAP SE                   -4,9   132,86   139,76
 Safran SA                -4,7    97,42   102,25
                                                
 EuroStoxx-Banken         +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste                  in   04.09.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %       0       he
 Banco de Sabadell        +8,1     0,37     0,34
 SA                                      
 Caixabank SA             +7,0     2,03     1,90
 Commerzbank AG           +3,6     5,15     4,97
 Bank of Ireland Group    +1,2     2,02     1,99
 PLC                                     
 Banco BPM SpA            -1,2     1,42     1,43
                                                
 EuroStoxx-Banken         +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                in   04.09.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %       0       he
 FinecoBank Banca Fineco  -5,3    12,16    12,83
 SpA                                     
 KBC Groep NV             -4,2    47,47    49,54
 Natixis SA               -3,9     2,36     2,45
 UniCredit SpA            -3,8     8,13     8,45
 UniCredit SpA            -3,8     8,13     8,45
                                                
 EuroStoxx-Sektoren       +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste                  in   04.09.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %       0       he
 Rohstoffe                +4,3   164,19   157,43
 Automobil                +1,5   409,66   403,56
 Konsumgüter              +0,5  1.038,3  1.033,5
                                      8        6
 Medien                   -0,4   195,25   196,10
 Nahrungsmittel           -0,6   476,92   479,94
                                                
 EuroStoxx-Sektoren       +/-    Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                in   04.09.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %       0       he
 Reise und                -4,9   169,73   178,43
 Freizeit                                
 Technologie              -4,7   658,04   690,37
 Finanzdienstleister<.SX  -4,2   479,11   500,00
 FE>                                     
 Immobilien               -3,3   199,22   206,12
 Versicherung             -2,8   237,43   244,23
 
 (Reporter: Anika Ross, redigiert von Birgit Mittwollen. Bei
Rückfragen wenden Sie sich bitte an die Redaktionsleitung unter
den Telefonnummern 030 2201 33711 (für Politik und Konjunktur)
030 2201 33702 (für Unternehmen und Märkte)
