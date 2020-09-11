TABELLE-Europäische Kursgewinner und -verlierer der Woche

Frankfurt, 11. Sep (Reuters) - Die anhaltende Flut billigen Notenbankgeldes hat die Börsen in der abgelaufenen Woche weiter vorangetrieben. Der Dax legte 2,8 Prozent zu. Indizes +/- Stand Stand in 11.09.2 Vorwoc % 0 he Dax +2, 13.202, 12.842, 8 84 66 EuroStoxx50 +1, 3.320,3 3.260,5 8 7 9 Stoxx50 +2, 2.991,3 2.928,1 2 7 4 EuroStoxx-Bankenindex<. -2, 61,40 62,69 SX7E> 1 Italiens +2, 19.830, 19.391, Leitindex 3 98 25 Italiens +0, 7.057,0 7.047,4 Banken 1 8 0 Spaniens -0, 6.948,9 6.989,7 Leitindex 6 0 0 Spaniens -3, 385,34 399,02 Banken 4 Athener Leitindex -0, 636,03 639,29 5 Griech. -4, 317,44 333,06 Banken 7 Dax +/- Stand Stand Stärkste in 11.09.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Daimler AG +7, 46,55 43,48 0 Henkel AG & Co +6, 90,52 85,36 KGaA 0 Vonovia SE +5, 60,92 57,56 8 Merck KGaA +5, 122,00 115,30 8 BASF SE +5, 54,87 52,12 3 Dax +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 11.09.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Deutsche Bank -4, 7,81 8,14 AG 0 MTU Aero Engines -1, 156,85 158,95 AG 3 Continental AG -0, 93,28 94,12 9 Covestro AG -0, 42,98 43,30 7 E.ON SE +1, 9,90 9,79 1 EuroStoxx50 +/- Stand Stand Stärkste in 11.09.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Daimler AG +7, 46,55 43,48 0 Unilever NV +5, 51,72 48,82 9 BASF SE +5, 54,87 52,12 3 Sanofi SA +5, 87,75 83,57 0 Volkswagen +4, 149,84 143,00 AG 8 EuroStoxx50 +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 11.09.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Nokia Oyj -6, 3,51 3,76 8 Societe Generale -5, 12,89 13,67 SA 7 Banco Santander -4, 1,81 1,91 SA 9 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya -4, 2,44 2,56 Argentaria SA 5 Amadeus IT Group -3, 48,68 50,30 SA 2 EuroStoxx-Banken +/- Stand Stand Stärkste in 11.09.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Banco BPM SpA +4, 1,48 1,42 4 ING Groep NV +1, 7,06 6,97 3 KBC Groep NV +1, 48,28 47,71 2 FinecoBank Banca Fineco +1, 12,28 12,15 SpA 1 Bankinter SA +0, 4,54 4,52 5 EuroStoxx-Banken +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 11.09.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Bank of Ireland Group -10 1,82 2,03 PLC ,2 Natixis SA -8, 2,18 2,38 2 Commerzbank AG -6, 4,84 5,15 1 Societe Generale -5, 12,89 13,67 SA 7 Societe Generale -5, 12,89 13,67 SA 7 EuroStoxx-Sektoren +/- Stand Stand Stärkste in 11.09.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Konsumgüter +4, 1.083,1 1.041,6 0 5 2 Automobil +3, 426,11 410,01 9 Gesundheit +3, 826,10 798,47 5 Chemie +3, 1.215,2 1.178,2 1 2 7 Medien +2, 200,61 195,01 9 EuroStoxx-Sektoren +/- Stand Stand Schwächste in 11.09.2 Vorwoc Kursentwicklung % 0 he Banken -2, 61,40 62,69 1 Reise und -0, 168,54 169,69 Freizeit 7 Öl und Gas -0, 220,82 221,80 4 Bau +0, 409,64 408,67 2 Nahrungsmittel +0, 479,48 478,24 3 (Reporter: Anika Ross, redigiert von Birgit Mittwollen. Bei Rückfragen wenden Sie sich bitte an die Redaktionsleitung unter den Telefonnummern 030 2201 33711 (für Politik und Konjunktur) 030 2201 33702 (für Unternehmen und Märkte)