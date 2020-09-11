Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Marktbericht Deutschland

TABELLE-Europäische Kursgewinner und -verlierer der Woche

By Reuters Staff

    Frankfurt, 11. Sep (Reuters) - Die anhaltende Flut billigen
Notenbankgeldes hat die Börsen in der abgelaufenen Woche weiter
vorangetrieben. Der Dax legte 2,8 Prozent zu.
      
 Indizes                  +/-   Stand   Stand 
                           in  11.09.2   Vorwoc
                           %      0       he
 Dax                      +2,  13.202,  12.842,
                            8       84       66
 EuroStoxx50              +1,  3.320,3  3.260,5
                            8        7        9
 Stoxx50                  +2,  2.991,3  2.928,1
                            2        7        4
 EuroStoxx-Bankenindex<.  -2,    61,40    62,69
 SX7E>                      1           
 Italiens                 +2,  19.830,  19.391,
 Leitindex                  3       98       25
 Italiens                 +0,  7.057,0  7.047,4
 Banken                     1        8        0
 Spaniens                 -0,  6.948,9  6.989,7
 Leitindex                  6        0        0
 Spaniens                 -3,   385,34   399,02
 Banken                     4           
 Athener Leitindex        -0,   636,03   639,29
                            5           
 Griech.                  -4,   317,44   333,06
 Banken                     7           
                                               
 Dax                      +/-   Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste                  in  11.09.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %      0       he
 Daimler AG               +7,    46,55    43,48
                            0           
 Henkel AG & Co           +6,    90,52    85,36
 KGaA                       0           
 Vonovia SE               +5,    60,92    57,56
                            8           
 Merck KGaA               +5,   122,00   115,30
                            8           
 BASF SE                  +5,    54,87    52,12
                            3           
                                               
 Dax                      +/-   Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                in  11.09.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %      0       he
 Deutsche Bank            -4,     7,81     8,14
 AG                         0           
 MTU Aero Engines         -1,   156,85   158,95
 AG                         3           
 Continental AG           -0,    93,28    94,12
                            9           
 Covestro AG              -0,    42,98    43,30
                            7           
 E.ON SE                  +1,     9,90     9,79
                            1           
                                               
 EuroStoxx50              +/-   Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste                  in  11.09.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %      0       he
 Daimler AG               +7,    46,55    43,48
                            0           
 Unilever NV              +5,    51,72    48,82
                            9           
 BASF SE                  +5,    54,87    52,12
                            3           
 Sanofi SA                +5,    87,75    83,57
                            0           
 Volkswagen               +4,   149,84   143,00
 AG                         8           
                                               
 EuroStoxx50              +/-   Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                in  11.09.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %      0       he
 Nokia Oyj                -6,     3,51     3,76
                            8           
 Societe Generale         -5,    12,89    13,67
 SA                         7           
 Banco Santander          -4,     1,81     1,91
 SA                         9           
 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya     -4,     2,44     2,56
 Argentaria SA              5           
 Amadeus IT Group         -3,    48,68    50,30
 SA                         2           
                                               
 EuroStoxx-Banken         +/-   Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste                  in  11.09.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %      0       he
 Banco BPM SpA            +4,     1,48     1,42
                            4           
 ING Groep NV             +1,     7,06     6,97
                            3           
 KBC Groep NV             +1,    48,28    47,71
                            2           
 FinecoBank Banca Fineco  +1,    12,28    12,15
 SpA                        1           
 Bankinter SA             +0,     4,54     4,52
                            5           
                                               
 EuroStoxx-Banken         +/-   Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                in  11.09.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %      0       he
 Bank of Ireland Group    -10     1,82     2,03
 PLC                       ,2           
 Natixis SA               -8,     2,18     2,38
                            2           
 Commerzbank AG           -6,     4,84     5,15
                            1           
 
 SA                         7           
 Societe Generale         -5,    12,89    13,67
 SA                         7           
                                               
 EuroStoxx-Sektoren       +/-   Stand   Stand 
 Stärkste                  in  11.09.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %      0       he
 Konsumgüter              +4,  1.083,1  1.041,6
                            0        5        2
 Automobil                +3,   426,11   410,01
                            9           
 Gesundheit               +3,   826,10   798,47
                            5           
 Chemie                   +3,  1.215,2  1.178,2
                            1        2        7
 Medien                   +2,   200,61   195,01
                            9           
                                               
 EuroStoxx-Sektoren       +/-   Stand   Stand 
 Schwächste                in  11.09.2   Vorwoc
 Kursentwicklung           %      0       he
 Banken                   -2,    61,40    62,69
                            1           
 Reise und                -0,   168,54   169,69
 Freizeit                   7           
 Öl und Gas               -0,   220,82   221,80
                            4           
 Bau                      +0,   409,64   408,67
                            2           
 Nahrungsmittel           +0,   479,48   478,24
                            3           
 
 (Reporter: Anika Ross, redigiert von Birgit Mittwollen. Bei
Rückfragen wenden Sie sich bitte an die Redaktionsleitung unter
den Telefonnummern 030 2201 33711 (für Politik und Konjunktur)
030 2201 33702 (für Unternehmen und Märkte)
