ING enttäuscht mit Gewinneinbruch - Jobabbau geplant

Employees of ING group take a break in front of their office in Amsterdam November 7, 2012. ING , the largest Dutch financial services group, is to cut more than 2,000 jobs worldwide as it prepares to separate its banking and insurance operations in difficult markets. The cuts, which equate to 2.5 percent of ING's workforce, come as banks across Europe shed staff in a reassessment of their businesses after the financial crisis. REUTERS/Michael Kooren (NETHERLANDS - Tags: BUSINESS EMPLOYMENT)