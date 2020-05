"FT" - Börsengang von Jacobs Douwe Egberts soll 2 Mrd Euro bringen

Dew drops form on coffee beans at a plantation in Carrizal de Alajuela, northeast of the capital San Jose, on January 13, 2004. Costa Rican coffee producers are concentrating on producing premium quality coffee for export in order to reposition their product in the international market where it sells for $40 per sack more than normal Arabic coffee. Picture taken January 13, 2004. NO RIGHTS CLEARANCES OR PERMISSIONS ARE REQUIRED FOR THIS IMAGE. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate JC/GN