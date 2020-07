Niederlande verklagt Russland wegen Abschuss von Passagiermaschine

A part of the wreckage is seen at the crash site of the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo), in the Donetsk region July 21, 2014. The Dutch are due to announce on Wednesday 28 September the long-awaited results of an investigation with Australia, Malaysia, Belgium and Ukraine into the July 17, 2014 downing of the flight. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev/File Photo FROM THE FILES PACKAGE - SEARCH "FILES MH17" FOR ALL 20 IMAGES