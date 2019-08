Whisky-Fähre von Schottland in die Niederlande geplant

A worker pours a glass of whisky inside the Kavalan Whisky aging warehouse and distillery in Ilan, northeastern Taiwan, February 9, 2010. The Taiwan-distilled Kavalan brand came up tops in a test against three Scottish and one English whisky in the Burns Night dinner held in Scotland in January. Burns dinners are celebrations of the life and poetry of 18th century Scottish poet Robert Burns. Kavalan translates to an aboriginal language designation for the Ilan prairie. REUTERS/Nicky Loh (TAIWAN - Tags: FOOD)