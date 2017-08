FEATURE-Nervenkitzel Nordkorea - Chinas Touristen trotzen Kriegsgefahr

Members from a Chinese tourism delegation stand around a closed golf course at Mount Kumgang resort in Kumgang September 1, 2011. The deserted Mount Kumgang tourist resort was once a symbol of cooperation between the two Koreas, but today is stark reminder of the big divide that still stands between the sides who are still technically at war having only signed an armistice, not a peace treaty, to the end 1950-53 Korean War. Three years ago the shooting of a South Korean tourist by a North Korean soldier here resulted in Seoul halting tours to the complex, effectively drying up a source of much needed hard currency for the impoverished North. Picture taken September 1, 2011.

