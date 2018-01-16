January 16, 2018 / 6:19 AM / Aktualisiert vor 4 hours ago
Chinas Präsident Xi zu Trump - Bei Nordkorea an einem Strang ziehen
Reuters-Redaktion
Gelesen in 1 Minuten
Peking (Reuters) - China Staatschef Xi Jinping hat in einem Telefonat mit US-Präsident Donald Trump ein gemeinsames Vorgehen der internationalen Gemeinschaft im Konflikt mit Nordkorea angemahnt.
Einigkeit sei bei dem Thema extrem wichtig, sagte Xi in dem Gespräch am Dienstag laut einem Bericht des chinesischen Staatsenders CCTV. Xi äußerte sich vor einem Gipfel zu Nordkorea von Vertretern aus 20 Staaten. Nordkoreas wichtigster Unterstützer China nimmt an dem Treffen im kanadischen Vancouver nicht teil.
Der eintägige Gipfel am Dienstag wird von Kanada und den USA gemeinsam ausgerichtet. Dabei soll es darum gehen, den diplomatischen und wirtschaftlichen Druck auf die Führung in Pjöngjang zu erhöhen, um sie zur Abkehr von ihrem Atomprogramm zu bewegen.