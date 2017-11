Ex-Telekom-Chef Obermann zieht in Telenor-Aufsichtsrat ein

Deutsche Telekom CEO Rene Obermann attends a news conference to present a joint initiative for encrypted email with United Internet in Berlin August 9, 2013. Deutsche Telekom and United Internet have launched a partnership to automatically encrypt email communication between clients of their email services and data would be treated according to German data protection laws, the two companies said in a press statement. The encrypted email service will be called "E-Mail made in Germany". REUTERS/Thomas Peter (GERMANY - Tags: BUSINESS SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY TELECOMS HEADSHOT POLITICS)