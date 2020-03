Norwegens Notenbank senkt Leitzins überraschend

Norway's national flag flutters on the shore in front of the main house in the Utoeya island, northwest of Oslo April 1, 2012. A total of 69 people were killed at a Labour Party youth camp in Utoya on July 22, 2011 by an anti-Islamic gunman who had earlier set off a bomb in central Oslo that killed eight. It is not clear about this year's political summer camp for Norway's Labour Party youth organization, but some local media reported that they decided to return to the island starting from Sunday. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins (NORWAY - Tags: CRIME LAW CIVIL UNREST POLITICS)