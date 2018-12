Schweres Erdbeben von Russlands Ostküste - Tsunamiwarnung

A car drives along the coast of Kunashir, the southernmost island of the Kuriles, which is also known as the Northern Territories in Japan, June 18, 2008. The Kuriles are a disputed chain of islands between Japan's northern island of Hokkaido and Russia's far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula. The closest, Kunashir, is just 15 km (9 miles) from Hokkaido, which will host this year's Group of Eight summit. The islands were seized by the Soviet Union after it declared war on Japan on August 8, 1945, just a week before Japan surrendered. Neither side accepts the other's sovereignty over the islands. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev