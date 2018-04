Russisches Gericht sperrt Whatsapp-Konkurrenten Telegram

Two men pose with smartphones in front of a screen showing the Telegram logo in this picture illustration taken in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina November 18, 2015. The mobile messaging service Telegram, created by the exiled founder of Russia's most popular social network site, has emerged as an important new promotional and recruitment platform for Islamic State. The service, set up two years ago, has caught on in many corners of the globe as an ultra-secure way to quickly upload and share videos, texts and voice messages. It counts 60 million active users around the world. Picture taken November 18. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic