Südafrika rutscht erstmals seit 2009 in die Rezession

Construction workers work beneath cranes on a building project in Cape Town, August 31, 2015. South Africa's biggest builder Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon Ltd (WBHO) reported its fourth annual profit decline in five years, still smarting from the tapering off of big government projects after the 2010 soccer World Cup boom. In response, WHBO has focused on the building industry at home, Australia and elsewhere in Africa, where demand for shopping malls, office blocks and residential properties has helped cushion the impact of slower public sector spending and cut backs from the mining industry. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings