Wohnungen auf Golfplatz - Seoul geht gegen Immobilienpreisanstieg vor

The skyline of central Seoul is seen during a foggy day in Seoul March 4, 2015. South Korea's central bank cut interest rates for the first time in five months on Thursday in a surprise move, joining the ranks of other economies which have recently taken advantage of lower inflation to ease monetary policy to spur sluggish growth. Picture taken on March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji (SOUTH KOREA - Tags: ENVIRONMENT CITYSCAPE BUSINESS)