Hacker statt Piraten - Schifffahrt kämpft mit neuen Gefahren

The Japanese Ship flying a Panama flag MV Izumi is anchored at the Kenyan port city of Mombasa, March 1, 2011. Pirates released a Japanese-operated cargo ship hijacked last October off Kenya, the European Union anti-piracy force said on Monday. The EU Navfor force said in a statement the Izumi, operated by NYK-Hinode Line, was released from pirate control on Feb. 25. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga (KENYA - Tags: MARITIME CRIME LAW IMAGES OF THE DAY)