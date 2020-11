Zweite Pandemiewelle - Schwedens Notenbank stockt Anleihekäufe auf

Sweden's central bank is pictured in Stockholm November 28, 2008. Sweden's economy sank into recession in the third quarter, official figures showed on Friday, as the Nordic nation joined a host of countries that have been pummelled by the global downturn. The central bank is expected to slash interest rates when it next meets in mid-December and some economists are talking about an unprecedentedly large reduction of 75 to 100 basis points. REUTERS/Bob Strong (SWEDEN)