H&M sieht Schlimmstes überstanden - Gewinn übertrifft Erwartungen

A H&M logo is pictured at its store in Riga September 25, 2013. Swedish fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz looked to put a poor run of form behind it on Thursday as it posted forecast-beating results for its fiscal third quarter, helped by strong demand for its summer collections and cost control. H&M, the world's second-largest fashion retailer which has most of its stores in Europe, has suffered more in a faltering global economy than bigger rival Zara-owner Inditex, which sells more clothes in emerging markets. Performance earlier in the year was hit by a chilly spring in Europe. Picture taken September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins (LATVIA - Tags: BUSINESS LOGO)