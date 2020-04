Schweizer Duty-free-Shop-Betreiber Dufry sichert sich Kreditlinie

The logo of Swiss Dufry is seen at its headquarters in Basel March 30, 2015. Switzerland's Dufry plans to raise around 3.6 billion euros ($3.91 billion) through a mixture of debt and equity financing for its planned takeover of Italy's World Duty Free, Dufry said on Monday. The company expects to raise at least 2.1 billion euros through a rights issue, and up to 1.5 billion euros via long-term debt instruments. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann