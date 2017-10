Vermögensverwalter EFG bekommt 2018 neuen Chef

The logo of Swiss bank EFG International is seen at its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland February 22, 2016. EFG International has agreed to buy Brazilian financial company Grupo BTG Pactual SA's Swiss private bank BSI for 1.33 billion Swiss francs ($1.34 billion) in cash and shares, a deal it hopes will propel it into the top five in Switzerland's crowded wealth management market. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann