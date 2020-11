Julius Bär legt Geldwäsche-Untersuchung mit Millionenzahlung bei

The logo of Swiss private bank Julius Baer is pictured on the company's branch in Lausanne November 13, 2014. Julius Baer said on Friday overall client assets rose 12 percent in the first ten months of the year over last year, helped by fresh client money, a strong US dollar, and the acquisition of Brazilian wealth manager GPS earlier this year. Picture taken November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse (SWITZERLAND - Tags: BUSINESS LOGO)