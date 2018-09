Privatbank Julius Bär arbeitet in Japan mit Nomura zusammen

General view of a branch of Swiss private bank Julius Baer in Zurich, Switzerland February 1, 2016. Swiss private bank Julius Baer is again looking for acquisitions now that a final settlement of U.S. allegations that it helped rich Americans dodge tax is within reach.Provisions for the $547 million settlement, which has been approved by the Department of Justice but still needs a formal sign-off from a U.S. court, contributed to a fall of around two-thirds at Switzerland's third-largest listed bank in 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann