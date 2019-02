DSV hält an Übernahmeplänen für Panalpina fest

The logo of Swiss transport and logistics firm Panalpina is seen at an office building in Glattbrugg near Zurich April 3, 2013. Panalpina is replacing its Chief Executive 53-year-old Monika Ribar, one of the highest-profile female executives in Switzerland, with Peter Ulber, a veteran of rival Kuehne & Nagel following a spate of disappointing earnings. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann (SWITZERLAND - Tags: BUSINESS LOGO)