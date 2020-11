Swiss Re - Covid kostet Weltwirtschaft zwölf Billionen Dollar

A general view shows the headquarters of Swiss insurer Swiss Re in Zurich, Switzerland, September 23, 2015. Reinsurer Swiss Re AG has agreed to buy Guardian Financial Services, the Swiss group said on Wednesday, bolstering the British business of its unit which buys and manages closed life insurance policies. Swiss Re's business unit Admin Re will buy Guardian from private equity firm Cinven for 1.6 billion pounds ($2.45 billion). REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann